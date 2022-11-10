Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Naples Pizza - Farmington

552 Reviews

$$

838 Farmington Ave

Farmington, CT 06032

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Lg Cheese Add Toppings
Med Cheese Add Toppings
Sm Cheese Add Toppings

Appetizers

Buffalo Wings (8)

Buffalo Wings (8)

$13.95

Fresh wings smothered in our own housemade sauces. Hot, Mild, BBQ or Honey Chipotle.

Buffalo Wings (12)

Buffalo Wings (12)

$18.95

Fresh wings smothered in our own housemade sauces. Hot, Mild, BBQ or Honey Chipotle.

Buffalo Wings (20)

Buffalo Wings (20)

$27.95

Fresh wings smothered in our own housemade sauces. Hot, Mild, BBQ or Honey Chipotle.

Buffalo Wings (40)

$52.95

Fresh wings smothered in our own housemade sauces. Hot, Mild, BBQ or Honey Chipotle.

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$9.95

Thick pizza dough smothered in roasted garlic, grated Romano and Italian spice.

Eggplant Fries

Eggplant Fries

$9.95

Fresh handcut eggplant breaded & fried, served with a side of housemade marinara sauce.

Fried Mozzarella

Fried Mozzarella

$9.95

Handcut mozzarella wedges breaded & fried, served with a side of our housemade marinara sauce.

Meatball Plate

Meatball Plate

$11.50

Housemade meatballs covered in our marinara sauce.

Pesto Zeppole

Pesto Zeppole

$9.00

Fried dough tossed with pesto, topped with fresh tomato, red onion and balsamic reduction.

Antipasto Platter

Antipasto Platter

$12.95

Thinly sliced prosciutto, soppressata marinated olives, marinated fresh mozzarella, shaved parmesan reggiano, gigandes beans in vinaigrette, toasted crostini

Calzones & Pizza Pops

Pizza Pop

Pizza Pop

$12.50

Dough stuffed with mozzarella and our pizza sauce.

Calzone

Calzone

$13.50

Dough stuffed with ricotta & mozzarella with a side of sauce.

Grinders

Parmigiana Grinder

Parmigiana Grinder

$9.50+

Choose from crispy chicken, meatball, sausage or crispy eggplant. Served hot, topped with marinara and fresh mozzarella.

Deli Grinder

$9.50+

Choose from ham,turkey, tuna salad, salami, rare roast beef or roasted chicken breast.

Italian Flatbread Sandwich

Italian Flatbread Sandwich

$13.95

Wrapped in our garlic and herb flatbread, Salami, ham, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, roasted peppers, onion and balsamic dressing.

House Pizza

Sm Cheese Add Toppings

Sm Cheese Add Toppings

$14.50

Traditional thin crust pizza with our pizza sauce, oregano, parmesan and mozzarella cheese.

Med Cheese Add Toppings

Med Cheese Add Toppings

$16.95

Traditional thin crust pizza with our pizza sauce, oregano, parmesan and mozzarella cheese.

Lg Cheese Add Toppings

Lg Cheese Add Toppings

$20.95

Traditional thin crust pizza with our pizza sauce, oregano, parmesan and mozzarella cheese.

Sm Sicilian Add Toppings

Sm Sicilian Add Toppings

$15.95

Thick crust Sicilian style pizza with our pizza sauce, oregano, parmesan and mozzarella cheese.

Lg Sicilian Add Toppings

Lg Sicilian Add Toppings

$20.95

Thick crust Sicilian style pizza with our pizza sauce, oregano, parmesan and mozzarella cheese.

Naples Kiddos

Kids Spaghetti

$7.50

Choice of butter or marinara sauce.

Mac & Cheese Pizza

Mac & Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Housemade bechamel sauce, elbow macaroni, mozzarella and cheddar.

Chicken Tenders

$9.50

Freshly breaded chicken tenders with a side of honey mustard and served with your choice of fries or salad.

Kids Chicken Parm w/Pasta

$9.50

Freshly breaded chicken covered in marinara sauce and fresh mozzarella cheese.

Fried Dough

$6.00

Tossed with cinnamon sugar or a side of marinara sauce.

Kids Pizza Kit

$7.00

Comes with sauce, cheese and dough for a small/ medium sized pizza. Up to you to stretch, make and bake! Instructions: 1.Pre-heat oven to 450 degrees. 2.Flour dough and stretch or roll out. 3.Oil sheet pan and put dough on it, flip to make sure both sides of dough are oiled. Olive oil is good. 4.Cook dough for5-7 minutes until it starts to brown. 5.Remove from oven and add sauce, cheese and any toppings. 6.Return to oven and cook until cheese is melted, 5-8 more minutes.

Paninis

Chicken Pesto

Chicken Pesto

$12.25

Marinated and roasted chicken breast , with spring mix, tomato, provolone cheese and pesto.

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$12.25

Lettuce, tomato, and provolone.

Fresh Mozzarella

Fresh Mozzarella

$11.75

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, roasted peppers, spring mix, balsamic vinegar and olive oil.

Turkey

Turkey

$12.25

Turkey, Granny Smith apple, cheddar, honey mustard.

Roast Beef

Roast Beef

$13.75

House roasted beef, onion, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato with our horseradish aioli.

Pasta

Baked Mac & Cheese

$13.95

Elbow macaroni tossed in creamy bechamel, topped with breadcrumbs and baked.

Bolognese

Bolognese

$18.95

Our take on a classic penne Bolognese, a rich meat sauce topped with ricotta.

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$17.95

Freshly breaded chicken breast topped with marinara and fresh mozzarella. Served with a side of pasta.

Eggplant Parmigiana

$15.95

Freshly breaded eggplant topped with marinara and fresh mozzarella. Served with a side of pasta.

Ravioli Dinner

$17.95

Quattro formaggio ravioli tossed in pesto with diced tomatoes and pamesan cheese.

Spaghetti with Sauce

$12.95

Spaghetti topped with our marinara sauce. Add Meatballs or Sausage $4.00

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$17.95

Spaghetti with Sausage

$17.95

Spaghetti With Butter

$12.95

Salads

Sm. House Salad

Sm. House Salad

$7.25

Mixed lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, green olives, peppers, croutons and fresh mozzarella with balsamic vinaigrette.

Sm. Tuscan Salad

Sm. Tuscan Salad

$8.75

Mixed lettuce, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, cherry tomatoes, olives, artichoke and polenta croutons with balsamic vinaigrette.

Sm. Sherry Salad

Sm. Sherry Salad

$8.75

Mixed lettuce, grape tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, toasted pecans and croutons with a sherry vinaigrette.

Sm. Caesar Salad

Sm. Caesar Salad

$7.75

Romaine lettuce, croutons and shaved parmesan with our house Caesar dressing.

Sm. Waldorf Salad

Sm. Waldorf Salad

$9.75

Arugula, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, apples, celery, blue cheese crumbles, red onion with red wine vinaigrette.

Salad Pizza

Salad Pizza

$12.75

Mixed lettuce, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers on garlic pizza crust with balsamic vinaigrette.

Lrg. House

$11.00

Lrg. Caesar

$11.00

Lrg. Tuscan

$12.50

Lrg. Sherry

$12.50

Lrg. Waldorf

$13.50

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Sauteed Broccoli

$5.00

Truffle Fries

$6.00

Side of Blue Cheese

$1.00

Side of Ranch

$1.00

Side of Honey Mustard

$1.00

Specialty Pizza

Sm 1/2 Specialty

Sm Arugula & Prosciutto

Sm Arugula & Prosciutto

$19.50

Fresh mozzarella, truffle oil, arugula, and Prosciutto di Parma

Sm BBQ Chicken

Sm BBQ Chicken

$18.50

Fresh diced chicken breast, BBQ sauce.

Sm Buffalo Chicken

Sm Buffalo Chicken

$18.50

Fresh diced chicken breast, buffalo sauce.

Sm Bianco

Sm Bianco

$16.75

Spinach or broccoli with ricotta, mozzarella, garlic & fresh basil.

Sm Chicken & Broccoli

$18.50

Roasted chicken, broccoli, garlic and mozzarella.

Sm Clam

Sm Clam

$18.95

Pecorino, garlic, oregano, olive oil and crushed red pepper. No mozzarella.

Sm Fresh Mozzarella

$15.50

Traditional Italian pizza. Our pizza sauce topped with fresh mozzarella straight out of N. Y.

Sm Hawaiian

Sm Hawaiian

$15.95

Pineapple and ham.

Sm Meatlovers

$18.95

Pepperoni, bacon, sausage and meatball.

Sm Naples Special

Sm Naples Special

$18.95

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mushrooms, peppers, olives, onions.

Sm Neapolitan

Sm Neapolitan

$12.50

No mozzarella, just sauce, pecorino romano, garlic, oregano and basil.

Sm No Cheese

$12.00

No mozzarella, just sauce and oregano.

Sm Pesto Chicken

$18.50

Pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella, diced chicken, sliced tomato and garlic.

Sm Pizza of the Month

$18.50

Mashed Potato Pie with broccoli, bacon, scallions, mozzarella, cheddar and sour cream.

Sm Shrimp

Sm Shrimp

$18.95

Red onions, capers, fresh basil and roasted garlic.

Sm Spicy Soppressata

Sm Spicy Soppressata

$16.95

Italian salami, fresh mozzarella, hot cherry peppers and basil.

Sm Tomato and Basil

Sm Tomato and Basil

$16.95

Fresh tomatoes, roasted garlic, fresh basil & mozzarella.

Sm Truffle

Sm Truffle

$17.50

Fresh mozzarella, goat cheese, ricotta, red onion, toasted pine nuts and truffle honey.

Sm Veggie

Sm Veggie

$15.95

Green peppers, black olives, mushrooms and onions.

Sm White

Sm White

$14.25

Extra virgin olive oil, roasted garlic, mozzarella, parmesan and fresh basil.

Sm Vegan

$15.25

Pizza sauce, mushroom, roasted red peppers, onions, garlic, banana peppers, fresh basil.

Med 1/2 Specialty

Med Arugula & Prosciutto

Med Arugula & Prosciutto

$21.95

Fresh mozzarella, truffle oil, arugula, and Prosciutto di Parma.

Med BBQ Chicken

Med BBQ Chicken

$20.95

Fresh diced chicken breast, BBQ sauce.

Med Buffalo Chicken

Med Buffalo Chicken

$20.95

Fresh diced chicken breast, buffalo sauce.

Med Bianco

Med Bianco

$19.50

Spinach or broccoli with ricotta, mozzarella, garlic & fresh basil.

Med Chicken & Broccoli

$20.95

Roasted chicken, broccoli, garlic and mozzarella.

Med Clam

Med Clam

$24.95

Pecorino, garlic, oregano, olive oil and crushed red pepper. No mozzarella.

Med Fresh Mozzarella

$17.50

Traditional Italian pizza. Our pizza sauce topped with fresh mozzarella straight out of N. Y.

Med Hawaiian

Med Hawaiian

$18.95

Pineapple and ham.

Med Meatlovers

$24.95

Pepperoni, bacon, sausage and meatball.

Med Naples Special

Med Naples Special

$24.95

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mushrooms, peppers, olives, onions.

Med Neapolitan

Med Neapolitan

$14.50

No mozzarella, just sauce, pecorino romano, garlic, oregano and basil.

Med No Cheese

$13.00

No mozzarella, just sauce and oregano.

Med Pesto Chicken

$20.95

Pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella, diced chicken, sliced tomato and garlic.

Med Pizza of the Month

$20.95

Mashed Potato Pie with broccoli, bacon, scallions, mozzarella, cheddar and sour cream.

Med Shrimp

Med Shrimp

$24.95

Red onions, capers, fresh basil and roasted garlic.

Med Spicy Soppressata

Med Spicy Soppressata

$19.95

Italian salami, fresh mozzarella, hot cherry peppers and basil.

Med Tomato and Basil

Med Tomato and Basil

$19.95

Fresh tomatoes, roasted garlic, fresh basil & mozzarella.

Med Truffle

Med Truffle

$20.50

Fresh mozzarella, goat cheese, ricotta, red onion, toasted pine nuts and truffle honey.

Med Vegan

$18.50

Pizza sauce, mushroom, roasted red peppers, onions, garlic, banana peppers, fresh basil.

Med Veggie

Med Veggie

$18.95

Green peppers, black olives, mushrooms and onions.

Med White

Med White

$16.95

Extra virgin olive oil, roasted garlic, mozzarella, parmesan and fresh basil.

Lg 1/2 Specialty

Lg Arugula & Prosciutto

Lg Arugula & Prosciutto

$26.95

Fresh mozzarella, truffle oil, arugula, and Prosciutto di Parma.

Lg BBQ Chicken

Lg BBQ Chicken

$25.95

Fresh diced chicken breast, BBQ sauce.

Lg Buffalo Chicken

Lg Buffalo Chicken

$25.95

Fresh diced chicken breast, buffalo sauce.

Lg Bianco

Lg Bianco

$23.75

Spinach or broccoli with ricotta, mozzarella, garlic & fresh basil.

Lg Chicken & Broccoli

$25.95

Roasted chicken, broccoli, garlic and mozzarella.

Lg Clam

Lg Clam

$27.95

Pecorino, garlic, oregano, olive oil and crushed red pepper. No mozzarella.

Lg Fresh Mozzarella

Lg Fresh Mozzarella

$21.50

Traditional Italian pizza. Our pizza sauce topped with fresh mozzarella straight out of N. Y.

Lg Hawaiian

Lg Hawaiian

$22.95

Pineapple and ham.

Lg Meatlovers

$27.95

Pepperoni, bacon, sausage and meatball.

Lg Naples Special

Lg Naples Special

$27.95

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mushrooms, peppers, olives, onions.

Lg Neapolitan

Lg Neapolitan

$18.50

No mozzarella, just sauce, pecorino romano, garlic, oregano and basil.

Lg No Cheese

$17.00

No mozzarella, just sauce and oregano.

Lg Pesto Chicken

$25.95

Pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella, diced chicken, sliced tomato and garlic.

Lg Pizza of the Month

$25.95

Mashed Potato Pie with broccoli, bacon, scallions, mozzarella, cheddar and sour cream.

Lg Shrimp

Lg Shrimp

$27.95

Red onions, capers, fresh basil and roasted garlic.

Lg Spicy Soppressata

Lg Spicy Soppressata

$24.95

Italian salami, fresh mozzarella, hot cherry peppers and basil.

Lg Tomato and Basil

Lg Tomato and Basil

$23.95

Fresh tomatoes, roasted garlic, fresh basil & mozzarella.

Lg Truffle

Lg Truffle

$24.50

Fresh mozzarella, goat cheese, ricotta, red onion, toasted pine nuts and truffle honey.

Lg Vegan

$21.75

Pizza sauce, mushroom, roasted red peppers, onions, garlic, banana peppers, fresh basil.

Lg Veggie

Lg Veggie

$22.95

Green peppers, black olives, mushrooms and onions.

Lg White

Lg White

$20.95

Extra virgin olive oil, roasted garlic, mozzarella, parmesan and fresh basil.

Soup

Lentil

$4.75

Chicken Noodle

$4.75

Wine by the Bottle

Montepulciano, Fantini

$31.00

Chianti, Fratelli Grati

$33.00
Pinot Noir, Guenoc

Pinot Noir, Guenoc

$30.00

Palazzo Della Torre, Allegrini

$48.00

Cabernet, Souverain

$36.00
Sangiovese, Sassoregale

Sangiovese, Sassoregale

$34.00

Garnacha, Los Rocas

$32.00
Prosecco, Prima Perla

Prosecco, Prima Perla

$9.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Nobilo

$32.00

Pinot Grigio, Il Cavaliere

$30.00

Rosé De Loire

$30.00

Chardonnay, Nielson

$34.00

Beer

Left Hand Brewing - Nitro Milk Stout

Left Hand Brewing - Nitro Milk Stout

$7.00
Rogue - Dead Guy Ale

Rogue - Dead Guy Ale

$7.00Out of stock
Elysian - Space Dust IIPA

Elysian - Space Dust IIPA

$7.00
Stella - Pale Lager

Stella - Pale Lager

$6.50
Bud Light

Bud Light

$5.00
Bud

Bud

$5.00
Allagash

Allagash

$8.00
Lord Hobo - Hobo Life Session IPA

Lord Hobo - Hobo Life Session IPA

$7.50
Downeast - Original Blend Cider

Downeast - Original Blend Cider

$7.00
Willies

Willies

$6.00Out of stock

East Rock

$7.50

Truly

$6.00

Soda & Other

Kids/Small Fountain

$1.75

Regular Fountain

$2.50
2 ltr Foxon Park Soda (Bottle)

2 ltr Foxon Park Soda (Bottle)

$4.75
1 ltr Foxon Park Soda (Bottle)

1 ltr Foxon Park Soda (Bottle)

$3.25
1 ltr Pellegrino Sparkling Water

1 ltr Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.50
Snapple

Snapple

$2.25
Pellegrino Can

Pellegrino Can

$2.25
Boxed Water

Boxed Water

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Naples Pizza is a family owned business established in 1995. Located in the heart of Farmington CT, Naples has grown from a small take out store to a full service family friendly restaurant specializing in Neapolitan style pizza, calzones, panini, grinders, salads and more. All of our ingredients are the freshest available including our signature pizza dough which is made fresh daily.

Website

Location

838 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 06032

Directions

Gallery
Naples Pizza - Farmington image
Naples Pizza - Farmington image
Naples Pizza - Farmington image
Naples Pizza - Farmington image

Map
