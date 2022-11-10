Naples Pizza - Farmington

Kids Pizza Kit

$7.00

Comes with sauce, cheese and dough for a small/ medium sized pizza. Up to you to stretch, make and bake! Instructions: 1.Pre-heat oven to 450 degrees. 2.Flour dough and stretch or roll out. 3.Oil sheet pan and put dough on it, flip to make sure both sides of dough are oiled. Olive oil is good. 4.Cook dough for5-7 minutes until it starts to brown. 5.Remove from oven and add sauce, cheese and any toppings. 6.Return to oven and cook until cheese is melted, 5-8 more minutes.