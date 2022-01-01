Farmington pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Farmington

Farmington Pizza + Kitchen image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Farmington Pizza + Kitchen

1019 Farmington Ave, Farmington

Avg 4.5 (182 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
French Fries$5.95
Crispy straight french fries. Trust me, you will love them.
8 Chicken Wings$11.95
Crispy wings made to order with your favorite sauce.
Margarita Panini$11.95
Grilled Chicken, balsamic glaze, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella and sliced tomatoes.
Mama Lukes Farmington image

 

Mama Lukes Farmington

372 Scott Swamp Road, Farmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Wings$13.49
Crispy wings served with celery and gorgonzola sauce.
Choice of: Buffalo, Chipotle BBQ, Italian, or Thai
Pictured: Buffalo Wings
Mama Luke's House Salad$8.99
Field greens, black olives, tomatoes, red cabbage, carrots, red onions, peppers, choice of dressing.
Small Cheese$11.99
Mozzarella, red sauce, grated romano.
Naples Pizza - Farmington image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Naples Pizza - Farmington

838 Farmington Ave, Farmington

Avg 4.5 (552 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Wings (8)$13.95
Fresh wings smothered in our own housemade sauces. Hot, Mild, BBQ or Honey Chipotle.
Eggplant Fries$9.95
Fresh handcut eggplant breaded & fried, served with a side of housemade marinara sauce.
House Salad$7.25
Mixed lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, green olives, peppers, croutons and fresh mozzarella with balsamic vinaigrette.
