Farmington pizza restaurants you'll love

More about Farmington Pizza + Kitchen
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Farmington Pizza + Kitchen
1019 Farmington Ave, Farmington
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$5.95
Crispy straight french fries. Trust me, you will love them.
|8 Chicken Wings
|$11.95
Crispy wings made to order with your favorite sauce.
|Margarita Panini
|$11.95
Grilled Chicken, balsamic glaze, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella and sliced tomatoes.
More about Mama Lukes Farmington
Mama Lukes Farmington
372 Scott Swamp Road, Farmington
|Popular items
|Chicken Wings
|$13.49
Crispy wings served with celery and gorgonzola sauce.
Choice of: Buffalo, Chipotle BBQ, Italian, or Thai
Pictured: Buffalo Wings
|Mama Luke's House Salad
|$8.99
Field greens, black olives, tomatoes, red cabbage, carrots, red onions, peppers, choice of dressing.
|Small Cheese
|$11.99
Mozzarella, red sauce, grated romano.
More about Naples Pizza - Farmington
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Naples Pizza - Farmington
838 Farmington Ave, Farmington
|Popular items
|Buffalo Wings (8)
|$13.95
Fresh wings smothered in our own housemade sauces. Hot, Mild, BBQ or Honey Chipotle.
|Eggplant Fries
|$9.95
Fresh handcut eggplant breaded & fried, served with a side of housemade marinara sauce.
|House Salad
|$7.25
Mixed lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, green olives, peppers, croutons and fresh mozzarella with balsamic vinaigrette.