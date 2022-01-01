Garlic bread in Farmington

Go
Farmington restaurants
Toast

Farmington restaurants that serve garlic bread

Garlic Bread image

 

Mama Lukes Farmington

372 Scott Swamp Road, Farmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Bread
Topped with garlic, butter, herbs, mozzarella, and cheddar. Served with marinara sauce.
More about Mama Lukes Farmington

Browse other tasty dishes in Farmington

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Wraps

Pretzels

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Farmington to explore

West Hartford

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Southington

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Plainville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

New Britain

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Newington

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Berlin

No reviews yet

Unionville

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston