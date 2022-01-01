Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Farmington

Go
Farmington restaurants
Toast

Farmington restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Item pic

TAPAS

Fork and Fire

838 Farmington Ave, Farmington

Avg 4.6 (1039 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Mac&Cheese$8.00
Carolina Pork Mac N Cheese$18.00
Smoked Pork Shoulder / Caramelized Onion/ Truffle Breadcrumbs
Side Mac And Cheese$8.00
More about Fork and Fire
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Naples Pizza - Farmington

838 Farmington Ave, Farmington

Avg 4.5 (552 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Baked Mac & Cheese$13.00
Elbow macaroni tossed in creamy bechamel, topped with breadcrumbs and baked.
Mac & Cheese Pizza$12.00
Housemade bechamel sauce, elbow macaroni, mozzarella and cheddar.
More about Naples Pizza - Farmington

Browse other tasty dishes in Farmington

Quesadillas

Burritos

Reuben

Spaghetti

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Caesar Salad

Chocolate Cake

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Farmington to explore

West Hartford

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Southington

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

New Britain

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Plainville

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Newington

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Unionville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (840 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston