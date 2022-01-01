Mac and cheese in Farmington
More about Fork and Fire
TAPAS
Fork and Fire
838 Farmington Ave, Farmington
|Kids Mac&Cheese
|$8.00
|Carolina Pork Mac N Cheese
|$18.00
Smoked Pork Shoulder / Caramelized Onion/ Truffle Breadcrumbs
|Side Mac And Cheese
|$8.00
More about Naples Pizza - Farmington
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Naples Pizza - Farmington
838 Farmington Ave, Farmington
|Baked Mac & Cheese
|$13.00
Elbow macaroni tossed in creamy bechamel, topped with breadcrumbs and baked.
|Mac & Cheese Pizza
|$12.00
Housemade bechamel sauce, elbow macaroni, mozzarella and cheddar.