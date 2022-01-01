Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Fork and Fire

1,039 Reviews

$$

838 Farmington Ave

Farmington, CT 06032

Order Again

Popular Items

The Burger
10 piece Wings
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

For The Table

CT Local Farm Cheese Board

CT Local Farm Cheese Board

$18.00

Local Farm Cheese/ Tomato Jam / Crostini/ Olives

Marinated Olives

Marinated Olives

$4.00

Garlic/ Paprika/ Rosemary

Bread For Two

Bread For Two

$4.00

Focaccia/ Tomato Jam/ Garlic Confit Butter

Bread For Four

Bread For Four

$6.00

Focaccia / Tomato Jam/ Garlic Confit Butter

Salads & Soup

Local Baby Greens

$11.00

Apples/ Goat Cheese / Curried Pepitas/ Red Onion/ Fennel/ Craisins / Pistachio Vinaigrette

Kale Caesar

Kale Caesar

$12.00

House Caesar Dressing / Toasted Garlic Breadcrumbs/ Parmigiano Reggiano/ Crispy Egg

Beet and Burrata

$16.00

Pickled Beets / Roasted Beet Puree / Arugula / Toasted Pistachios / Sea Salt / Aleppo / Bread Crumbs / Sherry Vinaigrette

Flatbreads

Apple N Brie Flatbread

$16.00

crispy prosciutto / caramelized onions / garlic confit / arugula / srircha honey

Roasted Garlic Burrata Flatbread

$14.00

Garlic Confit/ Caramelized Onions/ Burrata/ Crushed Red Pepper Flakes/ Parmesan/ Basil

Small Plates

Roasted Garlic Hummus

Roasted Garlic Hummus

$12.00

Everything Bagel spice / Local Farm Vegetables/ Toasted Naples Flatbread -Add Vegetable Crudite + $2

6 piece wings

6 piece wings

$13.00

House Breaded Crispy Chicken Wings served with your choice of sauce

10 piece Wings

10 piece Wings

$20.00

House Breaded Crispy Chicken Wings served with your choice of sauce

Shrimp and Grits

Shrimp and Grits

$17.00

Pan Seared Shrimp (3) / Tasso Ham / Lobster Fennel Sauce/ Cheddar Grits / Scallion

Street Cauliflower

$14.00

Chili & Lime Dressing / Cotija / Cilantro / Scallion / Aleppo

Crispy Brussels

$15.00

Maple Bacon Vinaigrette / Pickled Onions

Large Plates

Meatless Meatloaf Sandwich

Meatless Meatloaf Sandwich

$16.00

Seasoned Chic Pea Loaf/ Spicy Ketchup/ Vegan Cheese/ Arugula/ Pickled Red Onions/ Ciabatta/ Side Greens Salad

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Breaded Fried Chicken/ Alabama Buffalo Sauce/ Lettuce Tomato/ House Made Pickles/ Fries -Make them Truffle Parm Fries +$2

The Burger

The Burger

$18.00

Lettuce / Tomato / American Cheese / Caramelized Onions / Special Sauce / Fries Make them Truffle Parm Fries +$2

"Black and Blue" Burger

"Black and Blue" Burger

$18.00

Crumbled Blue Cheese/ Pickled Red Onion/ Smoked Bacon/ Chipotle Aioli/ Fries Make them Truffle Parm Fries +2

Carolina Pork Mac N Cheese

Carolina Pork Mac N Cheese

$18.00

Smoked Pork Shoulder / Caramelized Onion/ Buttery Breadcrumbs

Roasted Organic Free Range Chicken

Roasted Organic Free Range Chicken

$27.00

Potato Puree /Fresh Herbs/ Pan Sauce/ Roasted Root Vegetables / Wild Mushrooms (Gluten Free)

Pan Seared Atlantic Island Salmon

$28.00

Cauliflower / Golden Raisin & Caper Emulsion / Toasted Coriander and Fennel Seeds / Brined Fingerlings

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$36.00

Chimichurri/ French Fries Make them Truffle Parm +$2

Pistachio Pesto Spaghetti

Pistachio Pesto Spaghetti

$18.00

Arugula/ Parmesan/ Buttered Bread Crumbs/ Basil

Large Shrimp Grits

Large Shrimp Grits

$22.00

Pan Seared Shrimp/ Tasso Ham/ Lobster Fennel Sauce/ Cheddar Grits/ Scallion

Halibut

$36.00Out of stock

Sides

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$7.00
Fries

Fries

$5.00

*Add Crudite

$2.00

Side Mac And Cheese

$8.00

Side Roasted Root Veggies

$8.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheesy Flatbread

Kids Cheesy Flatbread

$6.00

Kids Pasta With Butter

$6.00
Kids Pasta With Sauce

Kids Pasta With Sauce

$6.00
Kids Chicken Tenders w/ Fries

Kids Chicken Tenders w/ Fries

$9.00
Fries

Fries

$5.00
Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

Kids Mac&Cheese

$8.00

Desserts

Oreo Bread Pudding

$9.00

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream/ Chocolate Sauce/ Oreo Crunch

Sorbet Tasting

$7.00

Lemon/ Raspberry/ Mango/ Candied Citrus Zest

Ice Cream

$8.00

Ask for Current Flavors

1 Scoop

$3.00

Tres Leches Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Chocolate Sauce / Caramel / Whipped Cream / Grated Cinnamon

Butterfinger

$12.00Out of stock

Merch

T-Shirt

$15.00
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
A modern wine selection, rotating list of local craft beers on draft, and signature cocktails, are all served in a relaxed and cozy atmosphere. Our kitchen is committed to uniting fresh, locally grown ingredients with detail oriented cooking techniques to provide the patron with an extraordinary dining experience. All of our cuisine is prepared in house from scratch using a "no corners cut" method, from freshly baked breads to flavorful stocks and sauces, we believe creating great food is as much in sourcing the ingredients as it is building flavor profiles.

838 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 06032

