American
Bars & Lounges
Fork and Fire
1,039 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
A modern wine selection, rotating list of local craft beers on draft, and signature cocktails, are all served in a relaxed and cozy atmosphere. Our kitchen is committed to uniting fresh, locally grown ingredients with detail oriented cooking techniques to provide the patron with an extraordinary dining experience. All of our cuisine is prepared in house from scratch using a "no corners cut" method, from freshly baked breads to flavorful stocks and sauces, we believe creating great food is as much in sourcing the ingredients as it is building flavor profiles.
Location
838 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 06032
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mama Lukes Farmington - 372 Scott Swamp Road
No Reviews
372 Scott Swamp Road Farmington, CT 06032
View restaurant
Hop Haus Craft Eatery & Taproom - Plainville
No Reviews
24 Whiting Street Plainville, CT 06062
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Farmington
Rebel Dog Coffee Co. - Farmington / Rt 6
4.2 • 106
345 Colt Highway Farmington, CT 06032
View restaurant