Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cookies in
Farmington
/
Farmington
/
Cookies
Farmington restaurants that serve cookies
HBC - Farmington, CT
767 Farmington Ave, Farmington
No reviews yet
Cookie-Choco Chip
$2.49
Cookie-Sprinkle
$2.49
More about HBC - Farmington, CT
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Rebel Dog Coffee Co.
345 Colt Hwy, Farmington
Avg 4.2
(106 reviews)
Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie
$3.00
More about Rebel Dog Coffee Co.
Browse other tasty dishes in Farmington
Caesar Salad
Mac And Cheese
French Fries
Muffins
Grilled Chicken
Chicken Wraps
Pierogies
Cake
More near Farmington to explore
West Hartford
Avg 4.3
(42 restaurants)
Southington
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
New Britain
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Plainville
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Avon
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Berlin
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Bristol
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Newington
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Unionville
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(327 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(113 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(99 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(840 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(115 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston