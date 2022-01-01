Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood
Pizza

Craft Kitchen

809 Reviews

$$

1244 Meriden Ave

Southington, CT 06489

Order Again

Popular Items

Apple Fritters

Dinner Specials

WED 2 FOR $20

$20.00Out of stock

Sm pizza Kit

$6.00

Lg Pizza Kit

$10.00

Small Pizza Of The Month

$16.00

The Gobbler! Roasted garlic white pie with turkey, cranberries, sausage, and corn bread crumbles

Large Pizza Of The Month

$26.00

The Gobbler! Roasted garlic white pie with turkey, cranberries, sausage, and corn bread crumbles

Soup Of The Day

$4.50+Out of stock

Sausage and Tortellini

Scallops Special

$34.00

Pan seared Sea Scallops served over asparagus, roasted beets, and apple rissoto

Chef's Pasta

$28.00

Freshly made orecchiette pasta with broccoli rabe, sausage, prosciutto, and sundries tomatoes in a garlic oil sauce

Lunch Specials

Guiness beer battered cod fish served with handcut fries, Coleslaw, and craft tartar

Sm Pizza Kit

$6.00

Make your own pie! Includes sauce, cheese, and pizza dough.

Lg Pizza Kit

$10.00

Make your own pie! Includes sauce, cheese, and pizza dough.

Cubano

$14.00

Pulled pork, ham, swiss, long hots, pickles, garlic aioli, & whole grain mustard

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

BBQ pulled chicken sandwich topped with American cheese and coleslaw

Kids Entrees

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids Craft Dog

$6.00

Kids Craft Pasta

$6.00

Kids Crafty Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

Kids Chicken Parm

$10.00

Kids Chicken a la Albanese

$10.00

Kids Steak Frite

$12.00

Desserts

Apple Fritters

Apple Fritters

$5.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

Apple Crisp Cheesecake

$7.00

Gingerbread Creme Brule

$7.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cheesecake

$7.00

Sides

Side Fries

$6.00

Sweet Pickles

$5.00

Coleslaw

$5.00

Potato Salad

$5.00

BLT Pasta Salad

$5.00

Tomato/cucumber Salad

$5.00

Wild Mush Risotto

$12.00

Truffle fries

$10.00

Roasted veggies

$8.00

Fried Brussels

$10.00Out of stock

veggie of day

$10.00

Grilled Asparagus

Grilled Seacoast Mushrooms

$14.00

Side Broc Rabe

$8.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Dressings

Side Of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Poblano Ranch

$0.50

Side Of Craft Vin

$0.50

Side Of Orange Vin

$0.50

Side Of Balsamic

$0.50

Side Of Caesar

$0.50

Side Of Spicy Relish

$0.50

Side Of Horseradish Cream

$0.50

Side Of BBQ

$0.50

Side Of Garlic Mayo

$0.50

Side Of Mayo

$0.50

Side Of Balsamic Glaze

$0.50

Side Of Craft Steak Sauce

$0.50

Side Of Romesco

$0.50

Side Of Napoli Sauce

$0.50

Side Of Pesto

$0.50

Side Of Tomato Bacon Jam

$0.50

Side Of Red Sauce (Cup)

$1.00

Xtra Meat

$2.00

Xtra Bacon

$1.50

Side Of Applesauce 2oz

$0.50

Side Of Meatballs

$5.00Out of stock

Xtra Prosciutto

$4.00

Side Of Guacamole

$2.50

Side Of Honey

$0.50

Add American

$1.00

Add Cheddar

$1.00

Add Swiss

$1.00

Side Of Craft 1000 Island

$0.50

Add Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$2.00

Add Goat Cheese

$2.00

Xtra Cheese

$1.00

Xtra Meatball

$2.50

Side Of Mustard

2oz Sweet Pickles

$0.50

Side Of Hot Sauce

$0.50

Add Guacamole

$2.00

truffle oil

$2.00

Shirts and Hats

3XL sandstone T-shirt

$29.00

1\4 Zip 2XL Long Sleeve

$48.00

Stickers

$3.00

Craft Glass

$8.00

Black V Neck

$24.00+

Black Crewneck

$16.00+

Fitted Hat

$38.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Field Fresh and Hand Crafted!

Website

Location

1244 Meriden Ave, Southington, CT 06489

Directions

Gallery
Craft Kitchen image
Craft Kitchen image
Craft Kitchen image

Map
