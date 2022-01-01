Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Southington

Southington restaurants
Southington restaurants that serve nachos

Plan B image

 

Plan B

20 Spring Street, Southington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
American Nachos (GF)$11.49
Fresh potato chips topped with chili, red onion tomatoes, jalapenos and American cheese sauce
More about Plan B
Puerto Vallarta Southington image

 

Puerto Vallarta Southington

826 Queen Street, Southington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fajita Nachos$15.25
Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, melted monterrey jack cheese, and your choice of marinated steak or chicken, sautéed with bell peppers and onions, generously garnished with onions, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream. Steak and chicken combo add $1.00.
Super Nachos$13.99
Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, choice of chicken, ground beef, “picadillo” (shredded beef), or homemade chorizo and topped with melted cheddar cheese, onions, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.
More about Puerto Vallarta Southington

