Nachos in Southington
Southington restaurants that serve nachos
Plan B
20 Spring Street, Southington
|American Nachos (GF)
|$11.49
Fresh potato chips topped with chili, red onion tomatoes, jalapenos and American cheese sauce
Puerto Vallarta Southington
826 Queen Street, Southington
|Fajita Nachos
|$15.25
Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, melted monterrey jack cheese, and your choice of marinated steak or chicken, sautéed with bell peppers and onions, generously garnished with onions, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream. Steak and chicken combo add $1.00.
|Super Nachos
|$13.99
Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, choice of chicken, ground beef, “picadillo” (shredded beef), or homemade chorizo and topped with melted cheddar cheese, onions, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.