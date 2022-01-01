Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak fajitas in Southington

Southington restaurants
Southington restaurants that serve steak fajitas

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kizl's Family Restaurant

2014 West St, SOUTHINGTON

Avg 4.3 (770 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Fajita Omelet$9.95
3 eggs, grilled​ steak, onions, tomato, peppers & cheddar cheese, served with home fries & toast
More about Kizl's Family Restaurant
Puerto Vallarta Southington image

 

Puerto Vallarta Southington

826 Queen Street, Southington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steak Fajitas
Cooked in our secret marinade, with sautéed onions and green peppers. Served with rice, beans (your choice of refried beans, whole pinto beans, or whole black beans), guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo, served with warm tortillas.
Steak & Shrimp Fajitas
Steak & Chicken Fajitas
Cooked in our secret marinade, with sautéed onions and green peppers. Served with rice, beans (your choice of refried beans, whole pinto beans, or whole black beans), guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo, served with warm tortillas.
More about Puerto Vallarta Southington

