Chicken fajitas in Southington
Southington restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Kizl's Family Restaurant
2014 West St, SOUTHINGTON
|Chicken Fajita Omelet
|$9.95
3 eggs, grilled chicken, onions, tomato, peppers & cheddar cheese, served with home fries & toast
Puerto Vallarta Southington
826 Queen Street, Southington
|Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas
|Steak & Chicken Fajitas
Cooked in our secret marinade, with sautéed onions and green peppers. Served with rice, beans (your choice of refried beans, whole pinto beans, or whole black beans), guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo, served with warm tortillas.
|Chicken Fajitas
Cooked in our secret marinade, with sautéed onions and green peppers. Served with rice, beans (your choice of refried beans, whole pinto beans, or whole black beans), guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo, served with warm tortillas.