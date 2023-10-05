Smoke & Muddle Food Menu

Appetizers

Hot Honey Cheese Bites

$9.00

fried bites with a crushed pretzel coating and filled with cream cheese and mozzarella cheese. Served with a hot honey dipping sauce.

Avocado Bites

$8.00

fried avocado in a corn masa batter with a touch of cilantro and jalapeno. Served with side of ranch dressing.

Cowboy Caviar

$10.00

jalapeno, corn, tomato, onion, black beans, peppers (a fresh house made fancy salsa) with tortilla chips

Umami Spring Rolls

$10.00

stuffed with Korean BBQ Beef and served with a side of umami sauce

Wings

$10.50+

bone in wings with your flavor choice. We can do half and half sauces. Just pick 2 flavors!

Potato Skins

$9.00

filled with cheddar cheese and topped with bacon bits

Nachos

$12.00

Nacho chips piled high, layered with cheese, jalapeños, black olives, diced tomatoes and served with sour cream and salsa on the side. Get ready to share! Grilled chicken, Chili or extra cheese $3.50

Meatballs

$9.00

5 hand-rolled meatballs stewed in sauce, topped with melted cheese and served with garlic bread

Wings & Skins

$16.00

bone in wings (choose your flavor) and potato skins. Served with blue cheese and sour cream. We can do half and half sauces! Just choose 2 flavors!

Soup & Salad

Cowboy Salad

$13.00

Jalapeno, corn, tomato, onion, black beans, peppers, with bbq sauce, frizzled onions and ranch dressing

Caesar Salad

$8.00+

shaved parmesan and croutons with creamy caesar dressing

Country Salad

$12.00

diced bacon, french fry croutons, tomato, cheddar jack cheese with peppercorn dressing

House Salad

$7.00+

cucumber, bell pepper, tomato and red onion with your choice of dressing

Crock Chili

$8.00

topped with cheddar jack cheese and served with warm cornbread

French Onion

$7.00

with melted provolone & Swiss cheese

Pizza

BBQ Chx Pizza

$23.00

whole milk mozzarella, bbq chicken, sauteed onions and ranch drizzle. 18" size only

Maple Pizza

$23.00

Apples, cheddar cheese and bacon drizzled with Maple syrup. 18" size only

Buffalo Chx Pizza

$23.00

whole-milk mozzarella, buffalo chicken and blue cheese drizzle. 18” size only

18" Pizza

$17.00

create your own

12" Pizza

$11.00

create your own

Sides

Grits

$5.00

Broccoli

$5.00

Collard Greens

$6.00

Fries

$5.00

Onion Straws

$6.00

Sweet Mashed

$5.00

Beer Mac Chz

$7.00

Specials

Fettuccine & Clams

$20.00

fettuccine and chopped ocean clams in a fresh garlic red sauce

18" Clam Pizza

$25.00

clams, garlic butter and fresh mozzarella topped with grated parmesan & red pepper flakes

Smoked Gouda Burger

$14.00

melted gouda cheese sauce, sauteed onions and peppers on a cornbread bun with one side

Shepherds Pie

$22.00

Beef, corn and mashed potatoes smothered with cheddar cheese and served with a side of cornbread

Entrees

Shrimp & Grits

$23.00

Delicious shrimp served over creamy grits with bacon and cheese

BBQ Ribs

$25.00

slow roasted pork ribs smothered in BBQ sauce with your choice of two sides

Southern Chx Dinner

$22.00

Buttermilk crispy chicken drizzled with hot honey and your choice of two sides

Fried Shp Platter

$23.00

Golden fried shrimp served with two sides, creole sauce and lemon

Pork Chops

$25.00

marinated boneless pork chops served with your choice of two sides and a side of maple butter

Cajun Cream Pasta

$18.00+

fettuccine tossed in a cajun cream sauce with sauteed peppers and your choice of blackened chicken or shrimp or both

Beer Mac Chz Entree

$20.00+

Mac & Cheese with a hint of Fat Tire Beer and served with your choice of beef hot dog or Southern Chicken

Handhelds

Shrimp Po'Boy

$14.00

Golden fried shrimp served on a sub roll with shredded lettuce and drizzled with creole sauce. Served with one side

Southern Chx Sand

$14.00

Crispy chicken with lettuce, pickle, ranch and ghost pepper jack cheese on a cornbread bun

Classic Burger

$14.00

8 oz Angus Beef with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on a cornbread bun

Salmon Sliders

$16.00

2 Garlic Lemon Seasoned Salmon Patties on mini brioche buns with shredded lettuce and drizzled with creole sauce. Served with one side

Meatball Grinder

$11.00

hand rolled meatballs with peppers and mozzarella

Chx Parmesan Grinder

$11.00

breaded chicken breast with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella

Chx Caesar Wrap

$11.00

grilled chicken, lettuce, parmesan and caesar dressing

Buffalo Chx Wrap

$12.00

Crispy chicken tossed in buffalo with lettuce and blue cheese dressing

Chx Philly Wrap

$12.00

sliced chicken breast with sautéed onions, peppers, mushrooms and American cheese

Desserts

Apple Fritters

$4.50+Out of stock

yummy apple fritters packed with apples and served with a side of caramel dipping sauce!

Beignets

$8.00

Pillowy French style fried doughnuts served with Chocolate and Caramel drizzle and powdered sugar.

Smoke & Muddle Beverage Menu

N/A Beverages

Ginger Beer

$3.59

Fresh fruit lemonade

$4.59

Bottled Water

$2.29

Coffee

$3.29

Hot Tea

$3.29

Milk

$2.99

Juice

$3.29

Soda

$3.29

Bottled Soda

$2.29

Bottled Iced Tea

$2.59

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Signature Cocktails

Pumpkin Coffee Martini

$10.00

Caramel Appletini

$10.00

Butter Pecan Espresso

$12.00

Fruit Margarita

$10.50

Fruit Lemonade

$10.00

Southside

$10.50

Blood Orange OF

$12.00

Blackberry Sparkler

$10.00

Spiked AP

$10.00

Watermelon Sangria

$11.00

Red Wine

DH Merlot Bottle Togo

$25.00

CC Merlot Bottle Togo

$32.00

DH Cabernet Bottle Togo

$25.00

Seb Cabernet Bottle Togo

$40.00

Lincourt Pinot Bottle Togo

$42.00

White Wine

Masch Prosecco

$8.00

Ruffino Rose

$8.00

Bacaro PG Bottle Togo

$28.00

Crossings Sauv Bottle Togo

$30.00

DH Chard Bottle Togo

$25.00

Lincourt Chard Bottle Togo

$40.00

Loosen Ries Bottle Togo

$35.00