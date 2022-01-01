Hot Table
IMPORTANT: Large orders submitted during lunch and dinner time may require 45-60 minutes to prepare.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
2876 Main Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2876 Main Street
Glastonbury CT
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
SALADBAR - Glastonbury
salads-soups-shakes-wraps
Max Fish
Come in and enjoy!
b.good
Come in and enjoy!
Bricco Trattoria
Live & Eat Well Always!