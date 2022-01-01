Go
Hot Table

IMPORTANT: Large orders submitted during lunch and dinner time may require 45-60 minutes to prepare.

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

2876 Main Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (391 reviews)

Popular Items

FOUNTAIN BEVERAGE$2.79
⚠️ NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY
CHICKEN PESTO PANINI
roasted chicken, pesto mayo, provolone cheese, salami, roasted onions, roasted red peppers
COOKIE$2.75
Grab-N-Go —all natural cookie available in chocolate chunk or salted caramel
BUILD YOUR OWN PANINI
You choose the meat, cheese, spread and veggie toppings.
CAPRESE PANINI
fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, salt & pepper
BUFFALO CHICKEN PANINI
roasted chicken, buffalo sauce, buttermilk ranch, american cheese, crumbled blue cheese, lettuce, tomatoes
KETTLE CHIPS$1.19
All Natural kettle cooked chips, available in plain salted, rosemary or sweet maui onion — GF
BOTTLED BEVERAGE
A variety of bottled teas, juices, waters and soda for your convenience
CHEESE STEAK PANINI
shaved steak, mayo, american cheese, roasted onions, roasted red peppers
SOUTHWEST CHICKEN PANINI
roasted chicken, chipotle mayo, american cheese, salami, roasted onions, tomatoes, pickles

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

2876 Main Street

Glastonbury CT

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
