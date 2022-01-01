Go
SALADBAR - Glastonbury

salads-soups-shakes-wraps

2858 Main St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Tex Mex Salad$7.00
romaine - tomato - mixed peppers - red onion - jalapeno - sweet corn - black beans - cheddar jack cheese - tortilla strips
Create Your Own Wrap$7.00
Choose from any of our ingredients to create a wrap just the way you want it!
Create Your Own Salad$6.50
Choose from any of our ingredients to create a salad just the way you want it!
Cobb Salad$10.00
romaine - tomato - scallion - kalamata olives -hard boiled egg - smashed hass avocado - hardwood smoked bacon
recommended dressing - ranch dressing
See full menu

Location

2858 Main St

Glastonbury CT

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

