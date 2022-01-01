SALADBAR - Glastonbury
salads-soups-shakes-wraps
2858 Main St
Popular Items
Location
2858 Main St
Glastonbury CT
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Hot Table
IMPORTANT: Large orders submitted during lunch and dinner time may require 45-60 minutes to prepare.
b.good
Come in and enjoy!
Max Fish
Come in and enjoy!
Plan B
So we had this idea. That food can bring people together in a bunch of different ways. Neighbors with neighbors. Locals with local ingredients. And bourbon lovers with bourbons worth loving.