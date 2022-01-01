Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Glastonbury

Glastonbury restaurants
Glastonbury restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

 

Plan B

120 Hebron Avenue, Glastonbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
American Nachos (GF)$11.49
Fresh potato chips topped with chili, red onion tomatoes, jalapenos and American cheese sauce
Jumbo American Nacho$20.00
All the major food groups are always a hit at a gathering - crispy, salty, meaty & cheesy!
Consumer pic

 

The Tenth Hole at Minnechaug

16 Fairway Crossing, Glastonbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Draft $60 Nachos DBL IPA$9.00
El Pollo Guapo image

TACOS • SALADS • TAPAS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

El Pollo Guapo

347 New London Turnpike, Glastonbury

Avg 4.8 (442 reviews)
Takeout
Nacho Burrito$12.00
Flour tortilla, seasoned beef, pico, cheddar, jalapeños, rice, tortilla strips, sour cream
Guapo Nachos$12.00
Fresh Picked Rotisserie Chicken, House Made Tajin Chips, Garlic Lime Aioli, Sriracha Aioli, Queso Fresco, Corn, Pico, Queso Cheese Sauce
* Cheese Sauce Contains Gluten*
