Nachos in Glastonbury
Glastonbury restaurants that serve nachos
Plan B
120 Hebron Avenue, Glastonbury
|American Nachos (GF)
|$11.49
Fresh potato chips topped with chili, red onion tomatoes, jalapenos and American cheese sauce
|Jumbo American Nacho
|$20.00
All the major food groups are always a hit at a gathering - crispy, salty, meaty & cheesy!
The Tenth Hole at Minnechaug
16 Fairway Crossing, Glastonbury
|Draft $60 Nachos DBL IPA
|$9.00
TACOS • SALADS • TAPAS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
El Pollo Guapo
347 New London Turnpike, Glastonbury
|Nacho Burrito
|$12.00
Flour tortilla, seasoned beef, pico, cheddar, jalapeños, rice, tortilla strips, sour cream
|Guapo Nachos
|$12.00
Fresh Picked Rotisserie Chicken, House Made Tajin Chips, Garlic Lime Aioli, Sriracha Aioli, Queso Fresco, Corn, Pico, Queso Cheese Sauce
* Cheese Sauce Contains Gluten*