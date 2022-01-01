Glastonbury bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Glastonbury
Plan B
120 Hebron Avenue, Glastonbury
Popular items
Burger Salad
|$10.30
Iceburg and romaine topped wiht our cheeseburger, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, pickles, red onion, tater tots, special dressing & topped with frizzled onions
Full Tenders (GF)
|$12.89
Available in mild, hot, insane, Kentucky bourbon BBQ, honey mustard and garlic pepper parmesan
Blue Cheese
|$15.99
Caramelized onion, blue cheese & bourbon BBQ sauce
SEAFOOD
Max Fish
110 Glastonbury Boulevard, Glastonbury
Popular items
Caesar
|$12.00
romaine, garlic croutons, parmesan
Toscana Salad
|$12.00
house greens, fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, grape tomatoes, warm polenta croutons, kalamata olives, balsamic vinaigrette
Grilled Salmon
|$32.00
Couscous with butternut squash, cauliflower, apples, beet vinaigrette
TAPAS
Rooftop 120
120 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury
Popular items
Mahi Mahi Taco
|$16.00
grilled blackened mahi, zesty slaw, fresh pico de gallo, lime crema
Sirloin Strip 10oz
|$35.00
10 oz. sirloin steak, mashed yukon gold potatoes, green beans
Roasted Pear Arugula
|$14.00
arugula, roasted pear, toasted walnuts, blue cheese, pomegranate seed, bourbon vinaigrette