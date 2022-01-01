Glastonbury bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Glastonbury

Plan B image

 

Plan B

120 Hebron Avenue, Glastonbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Burger Salad$10.30
Iceburg and romaine topped wiht our cheeseburger, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, pickles, red onion, tater tots, special dressing & topped with frizzled onions
Full Tenders (GF)$12.89
Available in mild, hot, insane, Kentucky bourbon BBQ, honey mustard and garlic pepper parmesan
Blue Cheese$15.99
Caramelized onion, blue cheese & bourbon BBQ sauce
More about Plan B
Max Fish image

SEAFOOD

Max Fish

110 Glastonbury Boulevard, Glastonbury

Avg 4.7 (4589 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Caesar$12.00
romaine, garlic croutons, parmesan
Toscana Salad$12.00
house greens, fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, grape tomatoes, warm polenta croutons, kalamata olives, balsamic vinaigrette
Grilled Salmon$32.00
Couscous with butternut squash, cauliflower, apples, beet vinaigrette
More about Max Fish
Rooftop 120 image

TAPAS

Rooftop 120

120 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury

Avg 3.8 (1134 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mahi Mahi Taco$16.00
grilled blackened mahi, zesty slaw, fresh pico de gallo, lime crema
Sirloin Strip 10oz$35.00
10 oz. sirloin steak, mashed yukon gold potatoes, green beans
Roasted Pear Arugula$14.00
arugula, roasted pear, toasted walnuts, blue cheese, pomegranate seed, bourbon vinaigrette
More about Rooftop 120

