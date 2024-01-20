- Home
Pleasant Pizza
No reviews yet
413 Pleasant St
Willimantic, CT 06226
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
FOOD.
Appetizers
- Jumbo Pizza Pretzel$9.99
Jumbo pretzel topped with coarse salt, mozzarella, fresh basil, garlic better, and our three cheese Caesar blend, served with marinara on the side. For a limited time only!
- Breadsticks$8.95
- Bread Sticks with Cheese$11.00
Order with or without cheese! (FYI to the non-dairy people, both with and without cheese contain butter!)
- Chicken N Waffles$14.99
2 Belgium Waffles covered in powdered sugar and cinnamon, 4 Chicken Tenders served with butter and syrup
- Chicken Tenders (6 Piece)$9.95
- Chicken Wings (10 Piece)$15.00
- Chicken Wings (20 Piece)$29.00
- French Fries$6.50
- Fried Pita with Spicy Feta Sauce$7.95
- Hosmer Mountain Melt$14.50
French Fries loaded with chopped fried chicken, spun in your choice of flavor, covered with mozzarella and bacon, and baked. Comes with dipping sauce
- Mozzarella Sticks (8 Piece)$7.99
- Onion Rings$7.75
- Willi Whacha-ma-call-it$14.50
French Fries & Fried Eggplant Covered in Our house made Ricotta & Marinara Sauce, Topped with Mozzarella, Cheddar & Caesar Blend
- Spanakopita$6.25
Buttery, Flaky Filo Dough stuffed with Feta and Spinach and baked
- Kids Tenders & Fries$8.95
3 tenders and a small portion of fries for the kiddos.
Calzones
- Cheese Calzone *BUILD YOUR OWN*$12.50
- Air Line Calzone$15.95
Ricotta White Sauce Base, Mozzarella, Spiral Ham, Candied Apple, Feta, Honey
- BBQ Chicken Calzone$15.95
Seasoned Grilled Chicken spun in our BBQ Sauce, Red Onions Onions, Ricotta White Sauce, Mozzarella
- Buffalo Chicken Calzone$15.95
Seasoned Grilled Chicken spun in our Mild Sauce, Blue Cheese Dressing, Ricotta White Sauce, Mozzarella
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone$15.95
Seasoned Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Dressing, Ricotta White Sauce, Mozzarella
- Chicken Broccoli Calzone$15.95
Seasoned Grilled Chicken, Broccoli, Parmesan, Red Sauce, Ricotta White Sauce
- Ding-a-ling-a-ling Calzone$15.95
Creamy Garlic, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Baby Spinach, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumble, Bacon, Ricotta Sauce
- Dr. Willy Calzone$15.95
Creamy Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella, Shaved Steak, Red Onions, Green Peppers.
- EP Phone Home Calzone$15.95
Red Base, Ricotta White Sauce, Mozzarella, Fried Eggplant, Roasted Garlic, Roasted Peppers, Caesar Blend.
- Flaribbean Calzone$15.95
Ranch Base, Bbq sauce, Grilled Chicken Tossed In our Kick'n Cajun Sauce, Pineapples, Jalapeños, Mozzarella
- Greek Calzone$15.95
Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Oregano, Feta Cheese, Red Sauce, Ricotta White Sauce, Mozzarella,
- Hawaiian Calzone$13.50
Ham, Pineapple, Red Sauce, Ricotta White Sauce
- House Special Calzone$15.95
Pepperoni, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Hamburger, Sausage, Baby Bella Mushrooms, Red Sauce, Ricotta White Sauce, Mozzarella
- Husky Calzone$15.95
Roasted Garlic, Portobello Mushrooms, Baby Spinach, Truffle Oil, Red Sauce, Ricotta White Sauce, Mozzarella
- Mambo Calzone$15.95
Yellow Mustard Base, Mozzarella, Pulled Pork, Ham, Pickles, Sour Cream Drizzle.
- Meat Lovers Calzone$15.95
Pepperoni, Ham, Hamburger, Sausage, Bacon, Red Sauce, Ricotta White Sauce, Mozzarella
- Moussaka Calzone$15.95
Eggplant, Hamburger, Marinara Sauce, Feta, Red Sauce, Ricotta White Sauce, Mozzarella
- Patronus Calzone$15.95
Ranch Dressing, Mozzarella, Fried Eggplant spun in mild sauce, Baby Spinach, Avocado.
- Roma Calzone$15.95
Pepperoni, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Red Sauce, Ricotta White Sauce, Mozzarella
- Spinach Feta Calzone$15.95
Baby Spinach, Feta, Dill, Red Sauce, Ricotta White Sauce, Mozzarella
- Thimble Calzone$15.95
Red Base, Sour Cream, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Black Beans, Corn, Roasted Red Peppers, Scallions, Cilantro, Lime, Avocado,
- Vegetarian Calzone$15.95
Red Sauce, Ricotta Sauce, Fried Eggplant, Tomatoes, Roasted Peppers, Broccoli, Olive Oil, House mix Spices
- Wolf Rock Calzone$15.95
Baby Bellas, Red Onions, Blue Cheese Crumble, Truffle Honey, Red Sauce, Ricotta White Sauce, Mozzarella
10" Pan Pizza
- S Big Willy$30.00
Pizza 1: Mayoketchup base, extra hamburger, pickles Pizza 2: Red Base Mozzarella In between: Lettuce Tomato, Mayoketchup Served with fries! Easily feeds 4 adults
- S Mozzarella *BUILD YOUR OWN*$11.50
- S Air Line$14.95
Ricotta White Base, Mozzarella, Spiral Ham, Candied Apple, Feta, Honey Drizzle
- S Balboa$14.95
Blue cheese base, mozzarella, ground beef, bacon, onion rings, BBQ drizzle.
- S BBQ Chicken$14.95
BBQ Sauce Base, Red Onions
- S Broccoli White$13.25
Broccoli on our Famous Ricotta White Base, topped with a blend of Asiago, Romano & Parmesan
- S Buffalo Chicken$14.95
Choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch Base, Seasoned Grilled Chicken tossed in our Mild Sauce & topped with Mozzarella
- S CBR Chicken Bacon & Ranch$14.95
Seasoned Grilled Chicken, Parmesan, Oregano & Bacon on a Ranch Base
- S Chicken & Broccoli$14.95
Seasoned Grilled Chicken, Broccoli and Parmesan on our famous Ricotta White Base
- S Ding-A-Ling-A-Ling$14.95
Creamy Garlic Base, Seasoned Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumble, Drizzle of Creamy Garlic Dressing
- S Dr. Willy$14.95
Creamy Garlic Base, Mozzarella, Shaved Steak, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Creamy Garlic Drizzle.
- S Drive-In$14.95
Mayo Base, Angus Beef, Pickles, Red Onions, French Fries, Ketchup & Mustard Drizzle
- S EP Phone Home$14.95
Red Base, Mozzarella, Fried Eggplant, Roasted Garlic, Roasted Peppers, Caesar Blend, Ricotta White Sauce Drizzle.
- S Flaribbean$14.95
Ranch Base, Grilled Chicken Tossed in Kick’n Cajun Sauce, Pineapple, Jalapeños, Drizzle of BBQ Sauce, Topped with Mozzarella
- S Greek$14.95
Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, & Oregano
- S Hangover$14.95
Fried Egg, Baby Spinach, Ham, Bacon, Portobello, Mushroom, Sriracha Drizzle
- S Hawaiian$13.25
Ham and Pineapple swimming in Mozzarella Cheese
- S House Special$14.95
Pepperoni, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Hamburger, Sausage, Mushrooms
- S Husky$14.95
Roasted Garlic, Baby Portobellos, Spinach, Truffle Oil
- S Mambo$14.95
Yellow Mustard Base, Mozzarella, Pulled Pork, Ham, Pickles, Sour Cream Drizzle.
- S Margherita$13.25
Red Base, Caesar Blend, Basil, Minced Garlic & Fresh Mozzarella
- S Meat Lovers$14.95
Pepperoni, Hamburger, Sausage, Ham, Bacon
- S Moussaka$14.95
Eggplant, Hamburger, Marinara Sauce, Feta Cheese
- S Patronus$14.95
Ranch Base, Mozzarella, Fried Eggplant spun in Mild Sauce, Baby Spinach, Avocado, Ranch & Mild Drizzle
- S Roma$14.95
Pepperoni, Red Onions & Green Peppers on our Famous Ricotta White Base
- S Spinach & Feta White$14.95
Spinach & Feta on our Famous White Base
- S Spud$14.95
Creamy garlic base, mozzarella, red potato, broccoli, roasted red peppers, dill & bacon
- S Taco$14.95
Choice of Seasoned Hamburger or Grilled Chicken, Taco Chips, Salsa, Lettuce & Tomatoes (Cold) and served with side of Sour Cream
- S Thimble$14.95
Red Base, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Black Beans, Corn, Roasted Red Peppers, Scallions, Cilantro, Lime Avocado, Sour Cream Drizzle.
- S Vegetarian$14.95
Tomatoes, Eggplant, Roasted Red Peppers, & Broccoli on our Famous Ricotta White Base
- S Victorian$14.95
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Roasted Garlic, Fresh Chopped Basil, Parmesan, Romano & Asiago Cheese, Topped with Arugula Salad mixed with Basil Infused EVOO & Balsamic Glaze
- S Willi-Da-Beast$14.95
BBQ Sauce Base, Slow Roasted Pulled Pork, Tomatoes, Cold arugula & Raw Red Onions
- S Wolf Rock$14.95
Our Housemade Ricotta White Base, Portobello Mushrooms, Red Onions, Blue Cheese Crumble, Truffle Honey
16" Pan Pizza
- L Mozzarella *BUILD YOUR OWN*$20.00
- L Air Line$27.50
Ricotta White Base, Mozzarella, Spiral Ham, Candied Apple, Feta, Honey Drizzle
- L Balboa$27.50
Blue cheese base, mozzarella, ground beef, bacon, onion rings, BBQ drizzle.
- L BBQ Chicken$27.50
Seasoned Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, BBQ Sauce
- L Broccoli White$23.50
Broccoli on our Famous Ricotta White Base, topped with a blend of Asiago, Romano & Parmesan
- L Buffalo Chicken$27.50
Choice of Bleu Cheese or Ranch base, Grilled Chicken spun in our Mild Sauce
- L CBR Chicken Bacon Ranch$27.50
Seasoned Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Parmesan and Oregano on a Ranch Base
- L Chicken & Broccoli$27.50
Seasoned Grilled Chicken, Broccoli, Parmesan & Oregano on our Famous Ricotta White Base
- L Ding-A-Ling-A-Ling$27.50
Creamy Garlic Base, Seasoned Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Drizzle of Creamy Garlic Dressing
- L Dr. Willy$27.50
Creamy Garlic Base, Mozzarella, Shaved Steak, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Creamy Garlic Drizzle
- L Drive-In$27.50
Mayo Base, Angus Beef, Pickles, Red Onions, French Fries, Ketchup & Mustard Drizzle
- L EP Phone Home$27.50
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Fried Eggplant, Roasted Garlic, Roasted Peppers, Caesar Blend, Ricotta White Sauce Drizzle
- L Flaribbean$27.50
Ranch Base, Grilled Chicken Tossed in Kick’n Cajun Sauce, Pineapple, Jalapeños, Drizzle of BBQ Sauce, Topped with Mozzarella
- L Greek$27.50
Tomatoes, Feta, Kalamata Olives & Oregano
- L Hangover$27.50
Fried Egg, Baby Spinach, Ham, Bacon, Portobello Mushroom, Sriracha Drizzle
- L Hawaiian$23.50
Ham & Pineapple swimming in Mozzarella
- L House Special$27.50
Pepperoni, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Hamburger, Sausage, Mushrooms
- L Husky$27.50
Roasted Garlic, Baby Portobellos, Spinach, Truffle Oil
- L Mambo$27.50
Yellow Mustard Base, Mozzarella, Pulled Pork, Ham, Pickles, Sour Cream Drizzle.
- L Margherita$23.50
Red Base, Caesar Blend, Basil, Minced Garlic, Fresh Mozzarella
- L Meat Lovers$27.50
Pepperoni, Hamburger, Sausage, Ham, Bacon
- L Moussaka$27.50
Hamburger, Eggplant, Marinara Sauce & Feta Cheese
- L Patronus$27.50
Ranch Base, Mozzarella, Fried Eggplant spun in Mild Sauce, Baby spinach, Avocado, Ranch & Mild Drizzle
- L Roma White$27.50
Pepperoni, Onions & Green Peppers on our Famous Ricotta White Sauce
- L Spinach & Feta White$27.50
Spinach & Feta on our famous Ricotta White Base
- L Spud$27.50
Creamy garlic base, mozzarella, red potatoes, broccoli, roasted red peppers, dill, & bacon
- L Taco$27.50
Choice of Seasoned Hamburger or Grilled Chicken, Taco Chips, Salsa, Lettuce & Tomatoes (cold), and served with Sour Cream
- L Thimble$27.50
