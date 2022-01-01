Ellington restaurants you'll love

Ellington restaurants
Toast
  • Ellington

Ellington's top cuisines

American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Cake
Bakeries
Indian
Middle Eastern
Must-try Ellington restaurants

LuAnn's Drive Thru image

 

LuAnn's Drive Thru

140 West Road, Ellington

Avg 4.5 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vanilla With Chocolate Frosting Cupcake$4.25
Cold Brew Coffee
Breakfast Sandwich$5.00
The Hidden Still image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Hidden Still

87 West Rd, Ellington

Avg 4.2 (645 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Boneless Still Wings (12)$17.00
Soaked in buttermilk, breaded, fried and tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub
Served with bleu cheese or ranch
Bavarian Pretzel Sticks$11.00
Bavarian pretzel sticks served with beer cheese and mustard
Boneless Still Wings (6)$9.00
Soaked in buttermilk, breaded, fried and tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub
Served with bleu cheese or ranch
Luann’s Bakery and Cafe image

 

Luann’s Bakery and Cafe

238 Somers Rd, Ellington

Avg 4.7 (370 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Maple Bacon$7.50
Bacon slices, cheddar cheese, egg, and a drizzle of local maple syrup grilled on old fashioned oatmeal bread.
Latte$3.75
Choose from any one of our delightful flavor combinations, or keep it classic!
Create Your Own Salad$12.50
Choose your own adventure! Build your salad from the bottom up, with your choice of lettuce, toppings and dressing.
Flavors of Nawab image

 

Flavors of Nawab

4 west road, Ellington

Avg 4.6 (375 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Naan$3.00
Samosa$5.00
Chicken-65$13.99
Restaurant banner

 

DiFiore Ravioli Shop

287 Somers Road, Ellington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pesto Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.95
Tenderloin and Bacon Ravioli (2go)$13.95
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Ellington

Chicken Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

