Bars & Lounges
American

The Hidden Still

645 Reviews

$$

87 West Rd

Ellington, CT 06029

Popular Items

Boneless Still Wings (6)
Still Wings (6)
Boneless Still Wings (12)

In the Beginning/Wings/Tacos

Still Wings (6)

$9.00

Our Chicken Wings are brined for 25 hours for added color and flavor. Served with bleu cheese or ranch

Still Wings (12)

$17.00

Our Chicken Wings are brined for 25 hours for added color and flavor. Served with bleu cheese or ranch

Boneless Still Wings (6)

$9.00

Soaked in buttermilk, breaded, fried and tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub Served with bleu cheese or ranch

Boneless Still Wings (12)

$17.00

Soaked in buttermilk, breaded, fried and tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub Served with bleu cheese or ranch

French Onion Soup

$7.00

Onions + Beef Broth + Croutons + Provolone

Chili

$7.00

Beef chili + sour cream + cheddar jack + scallions

Clam Chowda

$7.00

Clam chowda + bacon + scallions

Na-Chos

$12.00

Tortilla chips + queso + sour cream + jalapeños + black bean corn salsa + cilantro +Add Chili, Chicken, Ground Beef, Short Rib, Shaved Ribeye $6.5

Tot-Chos

$12.00

Tater tots + queso + sour cream + jalapeños + black bean corn salsa + cilantro +Add Chili, Chicken, Ground Beef, Short Rib, Shaved Ribeye $6.5

Poutine

$10.00

Hand cut French fries + brown gravy + Wisconsin cheese curds ++Add Chicken, Short Rib or Shaved Ribeye $6.5

Tatertine

$10.00

Tater tots + brown gravy + Wisconsin cheese curds +Add Chicken, Short Rib or Shaved Steak $6.5

Quesadilla

$10.00

Monterey jack + cheddar cheese quesadilla + sour cream + salsa +Add Peppers, Onions, Mushroom or Tomato $.50 +Add Chicken, Short Rib, Shaved Ribeye $6.5 +Add Avocado or Bacon $2.5

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

$11.00Out of stock

Bavarian pretzel sticks served with beer cheese and mustard

Fried Mozzarella

$10.00

Fried mozzarella wedges + marinara

Chicken Potstickers

$11.00

Chicken lemongrass potsticker + sweet Thai chili sauce

Short Rib Tacos

$13.00

Three tortillas + house braised short rib + pickled red onion + pepitas + chipotle crema

Chicken Tacos

$13.00

Three tortillas + blackened chicken + lettuce + pico de gallo + cilantro + cheddar jack + sour cream

Fish Tacos

$13.00

Three Tortillas + Fried Cod + Street Corn + Cilantro + Aji Amarillo Sauce + Lime Wedge

Bison Chipotle Sliders

$11.00

Chipotle Bison + American + lettuce + tomato + mayo

Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls

$12.00

Buffalo chicken + black beans + cream cheese + cheddar + egg roll wrap + lettuce + bleu cheese dressing

Spinach Artichoke Turnovers

$12.00

Spinach + artichoke + cream cheese + parmesan + Puff Pastry + Fig Spread

Chips and Queso

$7.50

Tortilla chips and spicy queso dip

From the Garden

The Carnivore Salad

$18.50

Shaved Steak + Chicken + Bacon + Tomato + Roasted Red Pepper + Red Onion + Field Greens + Crumbled Bleu Cheese + Almonds + Roast Red Pepper Vinaigrette

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.50

Buffalo Grilled Chicken + Avocado + Tomato + Red Onion + Crumbled Bleu Cheese + Chopped Romaine Lettuce + Bleu Cheese Dressing +Add Bacon $

The Atlantic Salad

$18.50

Faroe Island Salmon + Tomato + Cucumber + Red Onion + Chopped Romaine Lettuce + Lemon Dill Vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$14.50

Grilled Chicken + Egg + Avocado + Bacon + Cucumber + Tomato + Field Greens + Bleu Cheese

Pecan Chicken

$14.50

Grilled chicken + apple + red onion + candied pecans + bleu cheese crumble + chopped romaine + dried cranberries + balsamic vinaigrette

Big House

$9.00

Field greens + cucumber + tomato + red onion + croutons +Add Chicken, Turkey, Shaved Ribeye, Black Bean Burger or Shrimp $6.5 +Add Salmon $7 +Add Avocado or Bacon $2.5

Hidden Still Burgers

Still Burger

$12.00

Ground Beef Burger + Toasted Roll +Add Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Sautéed Onions or Mushrooms $.50 +Add American, Bleu, Swiss, Provolone, Gouda, Cheddar Jack, Monterey Jack, Mozzarella $1.5 +Add Fried Egg, Avocado, Bacon $2.5

Black Bean Burger

$11.00

Black Bean Burger + Toasted Roll +Add Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Sautéed Onions or Mushrooms $.50 +Add American, Bleu, Swiss, Provolone, Gouda, Cheddar Jack, Monterey Jack, Mozzarella $1.5 +Add Fried Egg, Avocado, Bacon $2.5

Cowboy Burger

$15.00

Ground beef burger + hickory smoked bacon + crispy onions + cheddar jack cheese + BBQ sauce

Cajun Burger

$14.50

Blackened ground beef burger + roasted red peppers + Monterrey jack cheese + sriracha mayo

Hangover Burger

$16.00

Ground beef & bacon burger + fried egg + fried avocado + American cheese + tomato + hollandaise sauce

Wagyu Black Truffle Burger

$16.00

Wagyu beef black truffle burger + Swiss cheese + sautéed onion + mayo + A1 sauce

Bison Chipotle Burger

$16.00

Chipotle Bison + American + lettuce + tomato + mayo

Eat with your Hands

Meatball Parmesan Panini

$14.50

House made meatballs + mozzarella + tomato sauce + rustic white bread

California Turkey Panini

$14.50

Roasted turkey + lettuce + tomato + bacon + avocado + chipotle mayo + rustic white bread

BBQ Short Rib Panini

$14.50

BBQ short rib + Gouda cheese + rustic white bread

Turkey Reuben Panini

$14.50

Roasted Turkey + Sauerkraut + Swiss + 1000 Island Dressing + Rustic White Bread

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Grilled Chicken + Cheddar Jack + Lettuce + Tomato + Buffalo + Bleu Cheese

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Grilled Chicken + Swiss + Bacon + Lettuce + Tomato + Avocado + Ranch Dressing

Steak Bomb

$16.00

Shaved Rib Eye + Onions + Mushrooms + Peppers + Melted Provolone + Toasted French Baguette

Sedona

$15.00

Pulled chicken + Avocado + Corn Black Bean Salsa + Lettuce + Monterrey Jack Cheese + Chipotle Honey BBQ Sauce + Naan Bread

Cowgirl Chicken

$14.00

Grilled Chicken + Avocado + Crispy Onions + Chipotle Mayo + Toasted Roll

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken + Lettuce + Pickles + Mayo + Toasted Roll

Utensils Required

Worcestershire Glazed Meatloaf

$17.00

Worcestershire glazed meatloaf + mashed potatoes + street corn

Vegetable Stir Fry

$14.00

Stir Fried Vegetables + Brown Rice Sweet Thai Chili Sauce OR Soy Ginger Sesame Sauce +Add Fried Egg, Avocado + Bacon $ +Add Chicken, Short Rib or Steak + Shrimp+ Salmon $

Buddha Bowl

$14.00

Black Bean Burger + Brown Rice + Avocado + Tomatoes + Street Corn + Green Onion + Cilantro + Pepitas

Chicken Cacciatore

$17.00

Chicken + Onions + Peppers + Tomato Sauce + Brown Rice

Turkey Pot Pie

$17.00

Roasted turkey + peas + carrots + roasted corn + potato + gravy + pie crust + side salad

Maple Bourbon Salmon

$19.00

Faroe Island Salmon + Maple Bourbon Glaze + Mashed Potatoes + Vegetable

Fish n Chips

$16.50

Beer Battered Cod + Cole Slaw + French Fries

Macaroni & Cheese Dinner

$13.00

Cavatappi pasta + Gouda cheese sauce

Cavatappi & Meatballs

$15.00

Cavatappi Pasta + Tomato Sauce + Three House Made Meatballs + Parmesan Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese Dinner

$19.50

Cavatappi pasta + Gouda cheese sauce + Crispy Buffalo Chicken

BBQ Short Rib Mac & Cheese Dinner

$19.50

Cavatappi pasta + Gouda cheese sauce + BBQ Short Rib

Meatball Mac & Cheese Dinner

$19.50

Cavatappi pasta + Gouda cheese sauce + Three Meatballs

Drunken Irish Stew

$18.00

On the Side

Fries

$4.50

Tots

$4.50

Sweet Fries

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.50

Side Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Vegetable

$4.50

Side Salad

$5.50

Fruit of the day

$4.00

Pickles

$3.00

Street Corn

$4.00

Brown Rice

$4.00

Side Ceasar Salad

$5.50

For the Kids

KID Chicken Fingers

$7.50

KID Cheeseburger

$7.50

KID Mac & Cheese

$7.50

KID Grilled Cheese

$7.50

House Cocktail

Aperol Spritz

$8.50

APEROL + PROSECCO + SODA + FRESH ORANGE

Apple Fashioned

$8.50

APPLE CROWN ROYAL + BITTERS + SIMPLE SYRUP + FRESH ORANGE + CHERRY

Apple Pie Moonshine

$8.50

Full Moonshine from Canton, CT infused with apples and spices. Aged to perfection

Apple Pie Moonshine Mule

$8.50

APPLE PIE MOONSHINE + GINGER BEER + LIME JUICE

Berry Lemonade

$8.50

House infused berry moonshine + lemonade + soda water

Berry Moonshine Margarita

$8.50

BERRY MOONSHINE + TRIPLE SEC + SOUR MIX + LIME JUICE

Cranberry Mojito

$8.50

CRANBERRY MOONSHINE + LIGTHT RUM + FRESH MINT + LIME JUICE + SODA

Cranberry Tea

$8.50

CRANBERRY MOONSHINE + ICED TEA

Ellington Sunset

$8.50

MOONSHINE + GRENADINE + ORANGE + PINEAPPLE JUICE + FRESH ORANGE + CHERRY

Espresso Martini

$8.50

JAVA MOONSHINE + KAHLÚA + COLD BREW

French Martini

$8.50

TITOS + CHAMBORD + PINEAPPLE

Green Tea Martini

$8.50

GREEN TEA MOONSHINE + AGAVE + SOUR MIX + PEACH SCHNAPPS

Moonshine Mule

$8.50

Full Moonshine, Gosling ginger beer and a splash of lime juice

Red Sangria

$8.50

Cabernet, peach schnapps, cranberry, pineapple, orange juices, soda, fruit

Skinny Cucumber

$8.50

Cucumber vodka + soda water + fresh cucumber

Smash Tea

$8.50

GREEN TEA MOONSHINE + PINEAPPLE + FRESH ORANGE + MINT

White Sangria

$8.50

Pinot Grigio, peach schnapps, cranberry, pineapple, orange juices, soda, fruit

Irish Trash Can

$12.00

Little Beer Shot

$7.00
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:30 am - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

87 West Rd, Ellington, CT 06029

Directions

The Hidden Still image
The Hidden Still image
The Hidden Still image

