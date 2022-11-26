A map showing the location of The Hollow at Manchester Country Club 305 S Main StView gallery
American
Burgers
Bars & Lounges

The Hollow at Manchester Country Club 305 S Main St

22 Reviews

$

305 S Main St

Manchester, CT 06040

Starters

Salt Crusted Pretzel Sticks

$13.00

jumbo pretzel, everything seasoned, Urban Lodge beer cheese, whole grain mustard

BBQ Brisket Nachos

$16.00

cheddar, pepper jack, brisket, guacamole, salsa, jalapeños, chipotle sauce

Chicken Wings - 12

$18.00

all natural jumbo chicken wings, house made blue cheese, crisp vegetables, choice of wing sauce

Loaded Chips

$14.00

house made chips, cheddar, bacon, gorgonzola, scallions, Goonie sauce, ranch

Crispy Smoked Mozzarella

$11.00

fresh mozzarella, breaded & fried, vodka sauce, marinara sauce, basil pesto sauce

Creamy Tomato Soup

$8.00

house made tomato soup, cheddar, mini grilled cheese, scallion

Smoked Brisket Chili

$8.00

home made beef chili, sour cream, scallion, melted cheddar

Pepperoni Flatbread

$13.00

marinara base, pepperoni, pesto, mozzarella, tomato, basil, EVOO

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$14.00

Bread N Butter

$6.00

Cool Ranch Onion Rings

$11.00

Creamy Pork N Garlic

$7.00

Salmon Tacos

$15.00

Salads

Globe Salad

$8.00

mixed greens, chopped romaine, garlic croutons, cucumber, pickled red onion, tomato, balsamic dressing

Caesar

$9.00

chopped romaine, garlic croutons, Parmesan, Caesar vinaigrette

MCC Everything Chopped Salad

$12.00

romaine, mixed greens, crisp chickpeas, cucumbers, tomatoes, scallions, pepitas, jack cheese, ditalini pasta, buttermilk ranch

Roasted Brussel Sprouts Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, bacon, pepitas, shaved Parmesan, Brussel sprouts, balsamic dressing

Arugula & Goat Cheese Salad

$12.00

arugula, crisp apples, crumbled goat cheese, dried cherries, toasted pistachios, herb vinaigrette

Jersey Shore

$17.00

Entree

Chicken a la Jordan

$20.00

grilled chicken, mushrooms, sun-dried tomato, penne, chicken stock

Blackened Atlantic Salmon

$27.00

squash & zucchini pappardelle, sherry tomato cream, garlic spinach, lemon confit

Spaghetti Bolo

$22.00

cream, peas, tomato, Parmesan

Penne a la Vodka

$17.00

Taco Grain Bowl

$23.00

Shrimp Scampi

$27.00

Twisted Saus N Pep

$18.00

Buff Chicken Grain Bowl

$19.00

Sausage Parm

$21.00

Meatloaf

$23.00

Fish N Chips

$26.00

Sides

Skin-On french Fries

$6.00

french fry dipping sauce duo

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

maple aioli dipping sauce

Chips SIDE

$5.00

Brussel Sprouts SIDE

$6.00

Slaw

$3.00

Onion Rings

$10.00

Kids Menu

KID Burger

$8.50

KID CHEESEburger

$8.50

KID Tenders

$8.50

KID Mac & Cheese

$8.50

KID Pizza And Fries

$8.50

KID Quesadilla And Fries

$8.50

KID GRILLED cheese

$8.50

Kids Hot Dog

$8.50

KID Cheese & Butter Pasta AND FRIES

$8.50

KID Marinara Pasta AND FRIES

$8.50

Desserts

Flourless GF Cake

$8.00

Hot Fudge Sundae

$8.00

Ice Cream 2 Scoops

$3.00

Mud Pie

$8.00

Raz Sherbert

$8.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Rootbeer Float

$8.00

Cannoli

$9.00

Plate Fee

$3.00

PB Explosion Cake

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

305 S Main St, Manchester, CT 06040

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

