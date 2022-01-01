Manchester American restaurants you'll love

Manchester restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Manchester

Bistro on Main image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bistro on Main

867 Main St #4, Manchester

Avg 4.6 (485 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Big MACC Burger$13.99
Cheddar Cheese, Iceberg Lettuce, Pickles, and MACC Sauce
Bistro Caesar Wrap$12.99
Mixed Greens, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, and a Grilled or Fried Chicken Breast with a House Made Caesar Dressing in a Wrap.
Veggie Burger$12.99
Crispy fried Veggie Burger made of oats, brown rice, carrots, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, and water chestnuts, served on a bun with Lettuce, Tomato, and Lemon Aioli.
More about Bistro on Main
ABC Artisanal Burger Company image

 

ABC Artisanal Burger Company

1436 Pleasant Valley Rd, Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about ABC Artisanal Burger Company
Restaurant banner

 

The Hollow at Manchester Country Club

305 S Main St, Manchester

Avg 4.7 (22 reviews)
Takeout
More about The Hollow at Manchester Country Club

