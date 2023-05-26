Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Cafe Aura - Manchester

163 Reviews

$

45 E Center Street

Manchester, CT 06040

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Chicken Parmesan

$34.00

panko-breaded chicken cutlet, marinara, fresh mozzarella, linguini marinara

Beet Salad

$16.00

diced beets, goat cheese, roasted pistachio, EVOO

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Take Out & Delivery

Apps

priced per piece please indicate how many pieces

Meatballs

$17.00

beef, veal, pork, Parmesan, tomato sauce

Crab Avocado Mousse

$24.00

maryland jumbo lump crab, celery root julienne, avocado, topiko caviar, spicy mayo

Burrata e Prosciutto

$19.00

creamy imported mozzarella, Prosciutto di Parma, roasted peppers, Kumato tomato

Calamari

$21.00

calamari, yellow squash, zucchini, spicy marinara

Grilled Octopus TG

$26.00

grilled jumbo octopus, celery root, caper berries, lemon vinaigrette dressing

Arancini Siciliani

$14.00

Saffron arborio rice, onion, mozzarella, parmesan, sweet green peas, pork sausage, Lighty breaded and fried

Scallops

$26.00

collasal dry scallops, mango puree

Tuna Tartare

$21.00

Antipasto Italiano for two

$34.00

imported meats & cheese, olives, roasted red peppers, eggplant caponata, grilled bread.

Salads/Soups

Caesar Salad

$14.00

chopped romaine, seasoned crouton, shaved Parmesan, Caesar dressing

Beet Salad

$16.00

diced beets, goat cheese, roasted pistachio, EVOO

Fennel & Arugula

$16.00

Caprese Salad

$18.00

heirloom tomato, buffalo mozzarella, fresh basil, oregano, EVOO

Mediterranean Panzanella Salad

$18.00

seasoned bread, kalamata olives, cucumber, onion, tomato, feta cheese, lemon oil

Aura Salad

$14.00

mixed greens, cucumber, pickled onion, tomato, parmesan, lemon vinaigrette

Pastas

rock shrimp, sundried tomato pesto, asparagus

Cavatelli Ragout

$28.00

slow cooked baby back rib Sunday ragout

Rigatoni Buttera

$26.00

rigatoni pasta, crispy pancetta, green peas, vodka sauce

Seafood Ravioli

$34.00

multicolored ravioli, crab & shrimp stuffed, tequila cream sauce, topiko caviar

Lobster Fettucini

$35.00

fettucini, lobster meat, roasted cherry tomatoes, garlic & arugula, extra virgin olive oil.

Tagliolini Amatriciana

$28.00

white & green tagliolini, spicy tomato sauce with pancetta

Cacio E Pepe

$26.00

parmesan, peccorino romano, crushed coarse black pepper, tagliolini

Linguini Vongole

$30.00

garlic, extra virgin olive oil, parsley, littleneck clams

Pappardelle Porcini

$32.00

egg ribbon pasta, wild mushroom medley, radicchio and arugula, touch of cream

Gnocchi Gamberi

$34.00

Tagliolini Branzino

$35.00

garlic, extra virgin olive oil, Mediterranean seabass, castelvero olives, arugula and fennel

Add Proteins

Grilled Chicken

$12.00

Add grilled chicken to your favorite salad or pasta!

Sautéed Shrimp

$16.00

Add sautéed shrimp to your favorite salad or pasta!

Pan Seared Salmon

$14.00

Add pan-seared salmon to your favorite salad or pasta!

Entrees

Chicken Parmesan

$34.00

panko-breaded chicken cutlet, marinara, fresh mozzarella, linguini marinara

Pan Roasted Salmon

$39.00

Atlantic salmon filet, spring ratatouille, dill butter sauce

Tuna Scotttato

$38.00

seared sesame-crusted Ahi tuna, seaweed salad, uni dressing

Aura Burger

$22.00

aged steak burger, spicy aioli, pretzel bun, French fries

Veal Marsala

$40.00

scallopini of veal, wild mushrooms, marsala sauce

NY Strip

$58.00

14 oz Prime Black Angus NY Strip, fingerling potatoes, sauteed spinach, porcini mushroom sauce.

Filet Mignon

$56.00

6ozfilet mignon, diver scallops, mashed potatoes, sauteed spinach, wild mushrooms

Cowboy Ribeye

$59.00

Halibut

$43.00

pan seared halibut, cara cara orange sauce, fried leeks

Veal Parmesan

$46.00

bone in veal chop, breaded topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella, linguini marinara

Veal Milanese

$46.00

breaded bone in veal chops, topped with arugula capricciossa salad

Branzino Mediterrraneo

$42.00

whole roasted mediterranean seabass, sauteed spinach, fingerling potatoes

Sides

Asparagus

$8.00

Sautéed Spinach

$8.00

Shoestring French Fries

$7.00

Gorgonzola Truffle Fries

$10.00

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Fingerling Potatoes

$8.00

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Cannoli

$4.00

Chocolate Mousse Dome

$10.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Family-Style Trays (Half: 4-6ppl Full: 8-10ppl)

Chopped Aura Salad

$30.00+

Caprese Salad

$40.00+

Caesar Salad

$35.00+

Rigatoni Vodka

$40.00+

Penne Marinara

$50.00+

Chicken Parmesan

$75.00+

Crispy Brussel Sprouts Half Tray

$40.00

Gorgonzola Truffle Fries Half Tray

$40.00

Mashed Potatoes Half Tray

$30.00

Fingerling Potatoes Half Tray

$40.00

Ratatouille Half Tray

$40.00

Wine To-Go

Red Wine

171 Paul Hobbs ”Crossbarn” Pinot Noir, Sonom Coas, CA”17

$62.00

174 Paul Hobbs PN

$108.00

180 Clos de Los Siete

$48.00

194 Honig Cabernet, Napa Valley, CA “14

$108.00

AVV Merlot

$58.00Out of stock

Produttori dell Barbaresco, Barbaresco, Piedmont”17

$108.00

Ascheri, Barolo, Piedmont

$88.00

230 Antinori, Chianti Classico Peppoli, Tuscany

$56.00

236 Felsina, Chianti Classico Riserva, "Berardenga"

$80.00

232 Il Poggione, Rosso di Montalcino, Tuscany”16

$65.00

235 Poliziano, Vino Nobile di Montepulciano,”16

$58.00

252 Marchesi Biscardo, Valpolicella Ripasso

$48.00

White Wine

110 Ferrari-Carano Chardonnay, Sonoma Cty, CA ‘18

$46.00

113 Simi Chardonnay, Russian River Valley, CA”17

$74.00

116 Jordan Chardonnay, Russian River Valley, CA”16

$88.00

131 Chat St. Michelle S Blanc "HH Hill”

$42.00

140 Ca Montini Pinot Grigio, Trentino, IT

$42.00

153 Feudi di San Gregorio, Greco di Tufo

$42.00

160 Whispering Angel Rose, Provence, FR

$59.00

Cocktails To-Go

Specialty Cocktail Kits

Cucumber Martini

$14.00

vanilla vodka, lemoncello, rhumcata limon

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Stoli Vanilla vodka, Kahlua, dark Creme de Cacao, espresso

Aura Manhattan

$14.00

Michter's rye, Blade & Bow bourbon, Carpano Antica vermouth, orange bitters

45 East Center Old Fashioned

$14.00

barrel-aged premium bourbon, orange and cherry essence, aromatic bitters

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Italian cuisine giving you a little taste of the 'Old Country.'

Website

Location

45 E Center Street, Manchester, CT 06040

Directions

Gallery
Cafe Aura image
Cafe Aura image
Cafe Aura image

Similar restaurants in your area

Trattoria Toscana - Manchester
orange starNo Reviews
706 Hartford Road Manchester, CT 06042
View restaurantnext
BRICCO TRATTORIA - GLASTONBURY
orange star4.5 • 2,709
124 Hebron Ave Glastonbury, CT 06033
View restaurantnext
Dimitri's
orange star4.4 • 552
3444 Main St Coventry, CT 06238
View restaurantnext
Nolita Kitchen
orange star4.2 • 282
901 Wethersfield Ave Hartford, CT 06114
View restaurantnext
Rudy's Little Italy
orange star4.6 • 506
2060 Silas Deane Hwy Rocky Hill, CT 06067
View restaurantnext
DiFiore Ravioli Shop of Ellington
orange starNo Reviews
287 Somers Road Ellington, CT 06029
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Manchester

Randy’s Wooster Street Pizza
orange star4.7 • 3,428
1000 Tolland Tpke Manchester, CT 06042
View restaurantnext
Kumar's Connecticut
orange star4.1 • 1,024
238J Tolland Turnpike Manchester, CT 06042
View restaurantnext
Checkers Pizza - Manchester
orange star4.4 • 691
803 Hartford Rd Manchester, CT 06040
View restaurantnext
The Hollow at Manchester Country Club - 305 S Main St
orange star4.7 • 22
305 S Main St Manchester, CT 06040
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Manchester
South Windsor
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Vernon Rockville
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
East Hartford
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Glastonbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Windsor
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Ellington
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Hartford
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Wethersfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Rocky Hill
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston