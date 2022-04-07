Trattoria Toscana - Manchester

Restaurant info

Growing up in an Italian Family meant no matter what time of day or night, fresh, good food was in abundance. With our "PopPop" a butcher, and our "Nonni" a chef, every day dinners were transformed into holidays meals. Their passion for good food and the upmost respect for quality ingredients have been passed down through the generations. This passion and respect of fresh, quality food has been embedded in us. All of us here at Trattoria Toscana we want you, our customers, to become part of our family. We want you to enjoy the spirit of Italian culture with exceptional Italian-inspired dishes prepared daily from scratch. Our promise to you is to use only the best quality and freshest ingredients to prepare your meal. From our family to yours, we invite you to sit back, relax and let our chef and staff provide you with a true dining experience.

