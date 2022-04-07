Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Trattoria Toscana - Manchester

No reviews yet

706 Hartford Road

Manchester, CT 06042

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Parmesan
Rigatoni Bolognese
Penne Alla Vodka

Starters

Broccoli Rabe and Sausage

$12.00

Pop's Homemade Sausage, Broccoli Rabe, Calabrian Chili Flake

Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Pecorino Romano, Caesar Dressing

Burrata

$12.00

Grilled Artichokes, Tomato Jam, Arugula, Crostini

Clams Casino

$14.00

White Wine Brodo, Applewood Bacon, Roasted Red Peppers

Crispy Fried Calamari

$14.00

Cherry Peppers, Marinara Sauce

Crispy Mozzerella

$9.00

Pomodoro Sauce, Romano

Croquettes

$10.00

Potato & Crispy Prosciutto Fritters, Sriracha Aioli

Eggplant Fries

$9.00

Marinara, Roasted Garlic Aioli

Nonna's Meatballs

$12.00

Pomodoro Sauce, Pecorino Romano

Parmesan Arancini

$9.00

Risotto Fritter, Pecorino, Sun Dried Tomato Aioli

Whipped Goat Cheese

$10.00

Truffle Honey, Pistachio Gremolata, Rustic Bread

Salads/ Soups

Beet Salad

$10.00

Whipped Ricotta and Goat Cheese, Pistachio, Elderflower Honey

Classic Caesar Salad

$9.00

Hearts of Romaine, Roasted Garlic Croutons, Pecorino

Toscana Salad

$9.00

Kalamata Olives, Tomato, Mozzarella, Balsamic Dressing

Wedge Salad

$10.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Gorgonzola, Blistered Tomatoes, Farm Egg, Sherry Vinaigrette

Pastas

Rigatoni Bolognese

$21.00

Classic Meat Sauce, Whipped Ricotta

Penne Alla Vodka

$18.00

Rose Sauce, Prosciutto

Ricotta Cavatelli

$22.00

Pop's Sausage, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Peppers, Broccoli Rabe

Braised Pork Ragu

$23.00

House Made Ricotta Gnocchi, Slow Braised Pork Ragu, Ricotta

Gma Lena's Sunday Sauce

$25.00

Braised Short Rib, Pop's Sausage, Non's Meatball, Pomodoro Sauce, Ricotta, Over Spaghetti

Entrees

Chicken Francaise

$24.00

Egg Battered, White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce, Roasted Potatoes

Chicken Giambotto

$26.00

Pop's Sausage, Roasted Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Whipped Potatoes, White Wine Butter Sauce

Chicken Marsala

$24.00

Assorted Mushrooms, Marsala Demi Glace, Roasted Potatoes

Chicken Milanese

$21.00

Crispy Chicken Cutlet served with Mixed Greens, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella Salad

Chicken Parmesan

$23.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino, Pomodoro Sauce, Served with a side of pasta

Chicken Picatta

$24.00

Caper Berries, Roasted Garlic, Tomato, Roasted Potatoes, White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce

Eggplant Parmesan

$18.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino, Pomodoro Sauce, Served with a side of pasta

Pan Seared Salmon

$26.00

White Bean, Broccoli Rabe, Roasted Tomato, Peppers, Romesco Sauce

Mushroom Risotto

$24.00

Oyster & Shiitake Mushrooms, English Peas

Veal Francaise

$26.00

Egg Battered, White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce, Roasted Potatoes

Veal Francesco

$26.00

Crispy Eggplant, Asparagus, Crispy Prosciutto, Fontina Cheese, Sherry Demi

Veal Marsala

$26.00

Assorted Mushrooms, Marsala Demi Glace, Roasted Potatoes

Veal Parmesan

$25.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino, Pomodoro Sauce, Served with a side of pasta

Veal Piccata

$26.00

Caper Berries, Roasted Garlic, Tomato, Roasted Potatoes, White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce

Desserts

Cannoli

$7.00

Sweet Mascarpone Cream, Pistachio Crumble

Death By Chocolate

$9.00

Chocolate, Chocolate, Chocolate, Raspberry Sorbet

Olive Oil Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Lemon Cake, Strawberry Compote, Lemon Basil Gelato

Tiramisu

$8.00

Mascarpone Cream, Lady Fingers, Espresso, Cocoa

Pumpkin Doughnuts

$8.00

Cinnamon & Sugar, Maple Mascarpone Cream

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Growing up in an Italian Family meant no matter what time of day or night, fresh, good food was in abundance. With our "PopPop" a butcher, and our "Nonni" a chef, every day dinners were transformed into holidays meals. Their passion for good food and the upmost respect for quality ingredients have been passed down through the generations. This passion and respect of fresh, quality food has been embedded in us. All of us here at Trattoria Toscana we want you, our customers, to become part of our family. We want you to enjoy the spirit of Italian culture with exceptional Italian-inspired dishes prepared daily from scratch. Our promise to you is to use only the best quality and freshest ingredients to prepare your meal. From our family to yours, we invite you to sit back, relax and let our chef and staff provide you with a true dining experience.

Website

Location

706 Hartford Road, Manchester, CT 06042

Directions

Gallery
Trattoria Toscana image
Trattoria Toscana image
Trattoria Toscana image

