Chicken wraps in Ellington
Ellington restaurants that serve chicken wraps
LuAnn's Drive Thru
140 West Road, Ellington
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$11.99
The Hidden Still
87 West Rd, Ellington
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
Grilled Chicken + Swiss + Bacon + Lettuce + Tomato + Avocado + Ranch Dressing
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
Grilled Chicken + Cheddar Jack + Lettuce + Tomato + Buffalo + Bleu Cheese
Luann’s Bakery and Cafe
238 Somers Rd, Ellington
|Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap
|$11.95
A whole wheat wrap filled with grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and drizzle of honey mustard. Served with your choice of soup of the day, house salad or chips.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.99
Grilled chicken tossed in Sweet Baby Ray's Buffalo Sauce with bleu cheese, 3 cheese blend, and romaine lettuce all wrapped up in a wheat tortilla and lightly grilled on our panini grille.