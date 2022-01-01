Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Ellington

Ellington restaurants
Ellington restaurants that serve chicken wraps

LuAnn's Drive Thru image

 

LuAnn's Drive Thru

140 West Road, Ellington

Avg 4.5 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$11.99
More about LuAnn's Drive Thru
The Hidden Still image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Hidden Still

87 West Rd, Ellington

Avg 4.2 (645 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Wrap$14.00
Grilled Chicken + Swiss + Bacon + Lettuce + Tomato + Avocado + Ranch Dressing
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.00
Grilled Chicken + Cheddar Jack + Lettuce + Tomato + Buffalo + Bleu Cheese
More about The Hidden Still
Luann’s Bakery and Cafe image

 

Luann’s Bakery and Cafe

238 Somers Rd, Ellington

Avg 4.7 (370 reviews)
Takeout
Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap$11.95
A whole wheat wrap filled with grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and drizzle of honey mustard. Served with your choice of soup of the day, house salad or chips.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.99
Grilled chicken tossed in Sweet Baby Ray's Buffalo Sauce with bleu cheese, 3 cheese blend, and romaine lettuce all wrapped up in a wheat tortilla and lightly grilled on our panini grille.
More about Luann’s Bakery and Cafe

