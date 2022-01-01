Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French toast in
Ellington
/
Ellington
/
French Toast
Ellington restaurants that serve french toast
LuAnn's Drive Thru
140 West Road, Ellington
Avg 4.5
(41 reviews)
French Toast Cupcake
$4.25
More about LuAnn's Drive Thru
Luann’s Bakery and Cafe
238 Somers Rd, Ellington
Avg 4.7
(370 reviews)
Grilled French Toast
$7.50
Our Cinnamon Swirl French toast grilled, topped with a drizzle of maple syrup and served with a side of our sweet cream cheese spread and two slices of bacon.
More about Luann’s Bakery and Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Ellington
Caesar Salad
Chai Lattes
Grilled Chicken
Paninis
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Tacos
Reuben
Blueberry Pies
More near Ellington to explore
Manchester
Avg 4.3
(21 restaurants)
Windsor Locks
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Enfield
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Vernon Rockville
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
South Windsor
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Suffield
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Windsor
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
East Longmeadow
No reviews yet
Longmeadow
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(546 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(521 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(290 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(329 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(124 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston