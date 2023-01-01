Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quiche in Ellington

Ellington restaurants that serve quiche

LuAnn's Drive Thru image

 

LuAnn's Drive Thru

140 West Road, Ellington

Avg 4.5 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Sausage-Onion-Cream Cheese Quiche$4.99
Western Quiche$4.99
GF Broccoli & Cheese Quiche$5.99
Item pic

 

Luann’s Bakery and Cafe

238 Somers Rd, Ellington

Avg 4.7 (370 reviews)
Takeout
Quiche Of The Day$9.99
Spinach and Bacon
