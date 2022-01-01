Coyote Flaco Mansfield Mansfield

- Home
50 Higgins highway
Mansfield, CT, CT 06250
Popular Items
Appetizers
Almejas Andeluz
Spanish-style seafood stew with clams, shrimp and pico de gallo sautéed in white wine and tomatillo sauce served with flour tortillas
Chicken Tortilla Soup
A spicy broth with chicken and avocado topped with cilantro and tortilla chips, sides of pico de gallo and cheese
Black Bean Soup
Black beans served with sides of cheese, pico de gallo and flour tortillas
Chile Toreado
Jalapeños stuffed with chorizo sautéed in oil until blistered served in a spicy chipotle sauce with sides of sour cream and flour tortillas
Empanadas
Two fried Latin American turnovers stuffed with ground beef and cheese or chicken and cheese served with a mild dipping sauce
Tamal
A cornmeal husk filled with chicken, peppers and onions topped with tomatillo sauce, enchilada sauce and cheese served with jalapeños and bean salad
Gambas Al Ajillo
Shrimp sautéed in a garlic sauce served with flour tortillas
Chorizo Norteno
Spanish sausage sautéed in a spicy chipotle sauce served with flour tortillas
Nacho
Corn chips topped with refried beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños and pico de gallo
Taco
One soft or hard corn tortilla with your choice of filling served with cheese, cilantro, and pico de gallo
Entrees
California Burrito
One large flour tortilla filled with rice, refried beans and your choice of filling, topped with enchilada sauce and cheese, served with sour cream
Enchilada Roja
Two red corn tortillas with your choice of fillings, topped with enchilada sauce and cheese served with rice, beans and guacamole. Gluten Free
Enchilada Suiza
Two white corn tortillas with your choice of fillings, topped with tomatillo sauce and cheese served with rice, beans and sour cream. Gluten Free
Enchilada Oaxaca
Two blue corn tortillas with your choice of fillings and topped with Molé sauce and cheese, served with rice, black beans and guacamole
Chimichanga
A deep fried flour tortilla filled with chicken, steak, or vegetables, and cheese served with rice, refried beans and sour cream
Chile Relleno
A chile poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of filling topped with enchilada sauce, tomatillo sauce, and cheese, served with rice, refried beans and guacamole. Gluten Free
Quesadilla
A large flour tortilla filled with Oaxaca cheese served with guacamole and sour cream
Coyote Wrap
Spinach flour tortilla filled with rice, black beans, pico de gallo, cheese and your choice of filling, served with guacamole and sour cream
Trio Enchilada
3 Enchiladas fillled chicken,steak and pork. Topped with roja, tomatillo, and mole salsa. Served with rice, black beans and guacamole
Fajitas
Marinated and grilled chicken, steak or shrimp sautéed with peppers and onions served with rice, beans, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream
Steaks & Chicken*
Carne Asada
Grilled Charcoal Rib Eye steak, served with rice, beans and guacamole
Coyote Steak
A charcoal Rib-Eye steak topped with peppers and onions sautéed in our spicy chipotle sauce, served with rice, refried beans and guacamole
Churrasco
Skirt Steak topped with chimichurri sauce served with chorizo, steak fries, rice, black beans and guacamole
Chaulafan
Chicken, skirt steak, shrimp and mushrooms served on a bed of seasonal vegetables, served with rice, black beans and guacamole
Carne A La Tampiquena
Skirt steak topped with garlic sauce and a chicken enchilada suiza, served with rice, refried beans, guacamole and chorizo
Pollo Veracruz
Grilled chicken topped with sauteed mushrooms, spinach and tomatoes served with rice, black beans and guacamole
Pollo Al Limon
Grilled chicken marinated in lime and cilantro served with rice, black beans, veggies, and guacamole
Bistec Ranchero
Combinations*
Combo Azteca
One enchilada Suiza and one enchilada Oaxaca stuffed with your choice of fillings, served with rice, black beans and guacamole
Combo Charro
One chimichanga filled with chicken or steak and one enchilada suiza stuffed with your choice of filling served with rice, beans and guacamole
Combo Poblano
One chicken tamal and one chile relleño with your choice of filling served with rice, black beans and guacamole
Seafood*
Baja California
Scallops, shrimp and pico de gallo sautéed in tomatillo sauce served with rice, vegetables and guacamole
Salmon Ranchero
Grilled salmon topped with ranchero sauce and tomatillo sauce served with rice, vegetables and guacamole
Camarones a la Diabla
Shrimp sautéed with peppers and onions in a spicy chipotle sauce served with rice, black beans and vegetables
Casuela
Spanish seafood with clams, mussels, salmon, scallops, shrimp and tilapia served with rice, vegetables and guacamole
Salads*
Taco Salad
A crispy tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, carrots, cabbage,cheese and tomatoes, topped with your choice of filling, served with sour cream and our homemade dressing
Coyote Salad
Lettuce, grape tomato, spinach, cabbage and carrots topped with avocado
Meditariana
Spinach, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, peppers, red onions, feta cheese, chick peas, italians dressing and bean salad
Quinoa
Quinoa, spinach, grape tomatoes, avocado, feta cheese, chick peas, balsamic dressing, and bean salad
Sides*
Avocado
Half an Avocado
Bag of Chips
Small bag serves 2 to 3 Large bag serves 5 to 6
Black Beans
8oz of black beans
Cheese
Churrasco Fries
Corn Tortillas (4)
Four corn tortillas
Flour Tortillas (4)
Four flour tortillas
Guacamole
Green (Hot) Sauce
Mild Salsa
Refried Beans
8oz of refried beans
Rice
8oz of rice
Sour Cream
Vegetables
Sauteed onions, peppers, squash, and spinach
Kids Menu*
Chicken Nuggets
5 Chicken Nuggets with Churrasco (wedge) Fries
Kids Enchilada
One roja enchilada served with rice and refried beans
Kids Burrito
One burrito (flour tortilla) served with rice and refried beans
Kids Chimichanga
One Chimichanga served with rice and beans
Kids Taco
One taco served with rice and refried beans
Kids Quesadilla
Small quesadilla with cheese filling
Margaritas
House Margarita *
This is a 16 oz margarita
1800 Margarita *
This is a 16 oz margarita
Ultimate Margarita*
This is a 16 oz margarita
Ancho Reyes
Coconut Margarita
Cranberry Margarita
Don Julio Margarita
El Jimador Margarita
Frozen Margarita
Hornitos Margarita
Jalapeno Margarita
Mezcal Margarita
Passion Margarita
This is a 16 oz margarita
Tradicional Margarita
Watermelon Margarita
Soft Drinks
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
