Coyote Flaco Mansfield Mansfield

Order Again

Popular Items

Taco
California Burrito
Guacamole

Appetizers

Almejas Andeluz

$11.00

Spanish-style seafood stew with clams, shrimp and pico de gallo sautéed in white wine and tomatillo sauce served with flour tortillas

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$8.00

A spicy broth with chicken and avocado topped with cilantro and tortilla chips, sides of pico de gallo and cheese

Black Bean Soup

$6.00

Black beans served with sides of cheese, pico de gallo and flour tortillas

Chile Toreado

$11.00

Jalapeños stuffed with chorizo sautéed in oil until blistered served in a spicy chipotle sauce with sides of sour cream and flour tortillas

Empanadas

$7.00

Two fried Latin American turnovers stuffed with ground beef and cheese or chicken and cheese served with a mild dipping sauce

Tamal

$8.00

A cornmeal husk filled with chicken, peppers and onions topped with tomatillo sauce, enchilada sauce and cheese served with jalapeños and bean salad

Gambas Al Ajillo

$9.00

Shrimp sautéed in a garlic sauce served with flour tortillas

Chorizo Norteno

$10.00

Spanish sausage sautéed in a spicy chipotle sauce served with flour tortillas

Nacho

$9.00

Corn chips topped with refried beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños and pico de gallo

Taco

$4.00

One soft or hard corn tortilla with your choice of filling served with cheese, cilantro, and pico de gallo

Entrees

California Burrito

$16.00

One large flour tortilla filled with rice, refried beans and your choice of filling, topped with enchilada sauce and cheese, served with sour cream

Enchilada Roja

$15.00

Two red corn tortillas with your choice of fillings, topped with enchilada sauce and cheese served with rice, beans and guacamole. Gluten Free

Enchilada Suiza

$15.00

Two white corn tortillas with your choice of fillings, topped with tomatillo sauce and cheese served with rice, beans and sour cream. Gluten Free

Enchilada Oaxaca

$15.00

Two blue corn tortillas with your choice of fillings and topped with Molé sauce and cheese, served with rice, black beans and guacamole

Chimichanga

$15.00

A deep fried flour tortilla filled with chicken, steak, or vegetables, and cheese served with rice, refried beans and sour cream

Chile Relleno

$15.00

A chile poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of filling topped with enchilada sauce, tomatillo sauce, and cheese, served with rice, refried beans and guacamole. Gluten Free

Quesadilla

$11.00

A large flour tortilla filled with Oaxaca cheese served with guacamole and sour cream

Coyote Wrap

$16.00

Spinach flour tortilla filled with rice, black beans, pico de gallo, cheese and your choice of filling, served with guacamole and sour cream

Trio Enchilada

$20.00

3 Enchiladas fillled chicken,steak and pork. Topped with roja, tomatillo, and mole salsa. Served with rice, black beans and guacamole

Fajitas

$17.00

Marinated and grilled chicken, steak or shrimp sautéed with peppers and onions served with rice, beans, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream

Steaks & Chicken*

Carne Asada

$21.00

Grilled Charcoal Rib Eye steak, served with rice, beans and guacamole

Coyote Steak

$24.00

A charcoal Rib-Eye steak topped with peppers and onions sautéed in our spicy chipotle sauce, served with rice, refried beans and guacamole

Churrasco

$24.00

Skirt Steak topped with chimichurri sauce served with chorizo, steak fries, rice, black beans and guacamole

Chaulafan

$24.00

Chicken, skirt steak, shrimp and mushrooms served on a bed of seasonal vegetables, served with rice, black beans and guacamole

Carne A La Tampiquena

$23.00

Skirt steak topped with garlic sauce and a chicken enchilada suiza, served with rice, refried beans, guacamole and chorizo

Pollo Veracruz

$19.00

Grilled chicken topped with sauteed mushrooms, spinach and tomatoes served with rice, black beans and guacamole

Pollo Al Limon

$19.00

Grilled chicken marinated in lime and cilantro served with rice, black beans, veggies, and guacamole

Bistec Ranchero

$22.00

Combinations*

Combo Azteca

$15.00

One enchilada Suiza and one enchilada Oaxaca stuffed with your choice of fillings, served with rice, black beans and guacamole

Combo Charro

$18.00

One chimichanga filled with chicken or steak and one enchilada suiza stuffed with your choice of filling served with rice, beans and guacamole

Combo Poblano

$19.00

One chicken tamal and one chile relleño with your choice of filling served with rice, black beans and guacamole

Seafood*

Baja California

$24.00

Scallops, shrimp and pico de gallo sautéed in tomatillo sauce served with rice, vegetables and guacamole

Salmon Ranchero

$22.00

Grilled salmon topped with ranchero sauce and tomatillo sauce served with rice, vegetables and guacamole

Camarones a la Diabla

$21.00

Shrimp sautéed with peppers and onions in a spicy chipotle sauce served with rice, black beans and vegetables

Casuela

$27.00

Spanish seafood with clams, mussels, salmon, scallops, shrimp and tilapia served with rice, vegetables and guacamole

Salads*

Taco Salad

$14.00

A crispy tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, carrots, cabbage,cheese and tomatoes, topped with your choice of filling, served with sour cream and our homemade dressing

Coyote Salad

$9.00

Lettuce, grape tomato, spinach, cabbage and carrots topped with avocado

Meditariana

$11.00

Spinach, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, peppers, red onions, feta cheese, chick peas, italians dressing and bean salad

Quinoa

$12.00

Quinoa, spinach, grape tomatoes, avocado, feta cheese, chick peas, balsamic dressing, and bean salad

Sides*

Avocado

$3.00

Half an Avocado

Bag of Chips

$2.50+

Small bag serves 2 to 3 Large bag serves 5 to 6

Black Beans

$3.00

8oz of black beans

Cheese

$0.75+

Churrasco Fries

$6.00

Corn Tortillas (4)

$1.00

Four corn tortillas

Flour Tortillas (4)

$1.00

Four flour tortillas

Guacamole

$2.00+

Green (Hot) Sauce

$2.00+

Mild Salsa

$2.00+

Refried Beans

$3.00

8oz of refried beans

Rice

$3.00

8oz of rice

Sour Cream

$0.75+

Vegetables

$6.00

Sauteed onions, peppers, squash, and spinach

Kids Menu*

Chicken Nuggets

$7.00

5 Chicken Nuggets with Churrasco (wedge) Fries

Kids Enchilada

$10.00

One roja enchilada served with rice and refried beans

Kids Burrito

$10.00

One burrito (flour tortilla) served with rice and refried beans

Kids Chimichanga

$10.00

One Chimichanga served with rice and beans

Kids Taco

$10.00

One taco served with rice and refried beans

Kids Quesadilla

$4.00

Small quesadilla with cheese filling

Margaritas

House Margarita *

$9.00

This is a 16 oz margarita

1800 Margarita *

$10.00

This is a 16 oz margarita

Ultimate Margarita*

$11.00

This is a 16 oz margarita

Ancho Reyes

$11.00

Coconut Margarita

$10.00

Cranberry Margarita

$9.00

Don Julio Margarita

$11.00

El Jimador Margarita

$10.00

Frozen Margarita

$11.00

Hornitos Margarita

$10.00

Jalapeno Margarita

$10.00

Mezcal Margarita

$10.00

Passion Margarita

$10.00

This is a 16 oz margarita

Tradicional Margarita

$11.00

Watermelon Margarita

$10.00Out of stock

Soft Drinks

Jarrito Limon

$3.00

Jarrito Mandarina

$3.00

Jarrito Pina

$3.00

Jarrito Sangria

$3.00

Jarrito Sangria

$3.00

Desserts

Flan

$6.00

Churros

$9.00

Tres Leches

$7.00Out of stock

Chocolate Lava Cake

$7.00

Fried Ice Cream

$6.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

50 Higgins highway, Mansfield, CT, CT 06250

Directions

Gallery
Coyote Flaco Mansfield image

Map
