Ciao Bella
402 grove st
Worcester, MA 01605
Popular Items
Plain Pizza
Mellanzane Pizza
Small Mellanzane
Roasted Fresh eggplant over tomato. parmesan & mozzarella cheese
Large Mellanzane
Roasted Fresh eggplant over tomato. parmesan & mozzarella cheese
Mellanzane Calzone
Roasted Fresh eggplant over tomato. parmesan & mozzarella cheese
Small Gluten Free Mellanzane
Roasted Fresh eggplant over tomato. parmesan & mozzarella cheese
Personal Mellanzane Pizza
Personal Mellanzane Calzone
Basilico Pizza
Small Basilico
Marinated plump tomatoes,fresh basil, roasted garlic & mozzarella cheese
Large Basilico
Marinated plump tomatoes,fresh basil, roasted garlic & mozzarella cheese
Basilico Calzone
Marinated plump tomatoes,fresh basil, roasted garlic & mozzarella cheese
Small Gluten Free Basilico
Marinated plump tomatoes,fresh basil, roasted garlic & mozzarella cheese
Personal Basilico Pizza
Personal Basilico Calzone
Four Cheese Pizza
Small Four Cheese
Ricotta, mozzarella. Parmesan & pecorino
Large Four Cheese
Ricotta, mozzarella. Parmesan & pecorino
Four Cheese Calzone
Ricotta, mozzarella. Parmesan & pecorino
Small Gluten Free Four Cheese
Ricotta, mozzarella. Parmesan & pecorino
Personal Four Cheese Pizza
Personal Four Cheese Calzone
Roasted Vegetables Pizza
Small Roasted Vegetables
Roasted Fresh Zucchini, Summer Squash Eggplant, Potatoes, Roasted Garlic, Peppers & Sweet Onion
Large Roasted Vegetables
Roasted Fresh Zucchini, Summer Squash Eggplant, Potatoes, Roasted Garlic, Peppers & Sweet Onion
Roasted Vegetables Calzone
Roasted Fresh Zucchini, Summer Squash Eggplant, Potatoes, Roasted Garlic, Peppers & Sweet Onion
Sm Gluten Free Roasted Vegetables
Roasted Fresh Zucchini, Summer Squash Eggplant, Potatoes, Roasted Garlic, Peppers & Sweet Onion
Personal Roasted Vegetable Pizza
Personal Roasted Vegetable Calzone
Spicy Chicken Fradiovolo Pizza
Small Chicken Fradiovolo
Jalapeno peppers Buffalo Fresh Chicken, Sausage, olives & mozzarella
Large Chicken Fradiovolo
Jalapeno peppers Buffalo Fresh Chicken, Sausage, olives & mozzarella
Chicken Fradiovolo Calzone
Jalapeno peppers Buffalo Fresh Chicken, Sausage, olives & mozzarella
Sm Gluten Free Chicken Fradiovolo
Jalapeno peppers Buffalo Fresh Chicken, Sausage, olives & mozzarella
Personal Chicken Fradiavolo Pizza
Personal Chicken Fradiavolo Calzone
Porcino Pizza
Small Porcino
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms roasted peppers, caramelized onions, tomato sauce & mozzarella
Large Porcino
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms roasted peppers, caramelized onions, tomato sauce & mozzarella
Porcino Calzone
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms roasted peppers, caramelized onions, tomato sauce & mozzarella
Sm Gluten Free Porcino
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms roasted peppers, caramelized onions, tomato sauce & mozzarella
Personal Porcino Pizza
Personal Porcino Calzone
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Honey Mustard BBQ Chicken and Sausage Pizza
Small Honey Mustard BBQ Chicken & Sausage
Mozzarella, Sausage, Grilled Chicken
Large Honey Mustard BBQ Chicken & Sausage
Mozzarella, Sausage, Grilled Chicken
Calzone Honey Mustard BBQ Chicken & Sausage
Mozzarella, Sausage, Grilled Chicken
Sm Gluten Free Honey Mustard BBQ Chicken & Sausage
Mozzarella, Sausage, Grilled Chicken
Personal Honey Mustard BBQ Chicken & Sausage Pizza
Personal Calzone Honey Mustard BBQ Chicken & Sausage
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Small Buffalo Chicken
With fresh sliced tomatoes, diced red onion, mozzarella & gorgonzola cheese
Large Buffalo Chicken
With fresh sliced tomatoes, diced red onion, mozzarella & gorgonzola cheese
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
With fresh sliced tomatoes, diced red onion, mozzarella & gorgonzola cheese
Sm Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken
With fresh sliced tomatoes, diced red onion, mozzarella & gorgonzola cheese
Personal Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Personal Buffalo Chicken Calzone
MeatBallRony Pizza
Small MeatBallRony
Fresh mozzarella, Fresh basil, our home made meatball and pepperoni
Large MeatBallRony
Fresh mozzarella, Fresh basil, our home made meatball and pepperoni
MeatBallRony Calzone
Fresh mozzarella, Fresh basil, our home made meatball and pepperoni
Sm Gluten Free MeatBallRony
Fresh mozzarella, Fresh basil, our home made meatball and pepperoni
Personal MeatBallRony Pizza
Personal MeatBallRony Calzone
Pollo Broccoli Pizza
Small Pollo Broccoli
Marinated Fresh Chicken, broccoli, marinated tomatoes & mozzarella
Large Pollo Broccoli
Marinated Fresh Chicken, broccoli, marinated tomatoes & mozzarella
Pollo Broccoli Calzone
Marinated Fresh Chicken, broccoli, marinated tomatoes & mozzarella
Sm Gluten Free Pollo Broccoli
Marinated Fresh Chicken, broccoli, marinated tomatoes & mozzarella
Personal Pollo Broccoli Pizza
Personal Pollo Broccoli Calzone
Manny's Upside Over Pizza
Small Manny's
Pepperoni, Bacon, mozzarella cheese & topped with pizza sauce on the top
Large Manny's
Pepperoni, Bacon, mozzarella cheese & topped with pizza sauce on the top
Manny's Calzone
Pepperoni, Bacon, mozzarella cheese & topped with pizza sauce on the top
Small Gluten Free Manny's
Pepperoni, Bacon, mozzarella cheese & topped with pizza sauce on the top
Personal Manny's Pizza
Pepperoni, Bacon, mozzarella cheese & topped with pizza sauce on the top
Personal Manny's Calzone
Pepperoni, Bacon, mozzarella cheese & topped with pizza sauce on the top
Appetizers
Roll-Ups
Pilgrims RUp
Sliced Turkey with alouette cheese, whole cranberry sauce & mixed greens
Tuna RUp
White Albacore Tuna Salad with lettuce & tomatoes
Roast Beef RUp
Thinly sliced tender roast beef, tiger sauce (very mild horseradish sauce), red marinated onions, lettuce & roma tomatoes
Grilled Lemon Chicken Cordon Bleu RUp
With sliced imported ham Dijon mayonnaises, provolone cheese & lettuce
Turkey Club RUp
Turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo.
Grilled Lemon Chicken BLT RUp
Marinated chicken, lettuce tomato, bacon & mayo
Grilled Lemon Chicken and Spinach RUp
With Humus, tomato, and red onion
Grilled Melanzane RUp
Spinach, humus, sun dried tomatoes, imported feta & eggplant
Grilled Lemon Chicken and Eggplant RUp
With sun dried tomato, feta spinach & humus
Grilled Lemon Chicken Caesar RUp
With Romaine lettuce tossed in a Caesar dressing & tomatoes
Honey Mustard Grilled Lemon Chicken
Special Roll Up
Athenas Pocket
With grilled lemon chicken, Feta, red onion & tom, topped with balsamic vinaigrette in a Syrian pocket.
Veggie Pocket
Sautéed medley of fresh veggies served open face style with melted mozzarella.
Small Bag of Chips
Large Bag of Chips
Grinder
Chicken Parmesan
Fresh & pan fried, marinara & mozzarella
Roast Beef
Thinly sliced tender roast beef with mayonnaise, lettuce, Roma tomatoes & Provolone cheese.
Philly Steak
Thinly sliced steak, provolone, onions, peppers, mushrooms
Sausage Grinder
Our own marinara, mozzarella on Italian loaf
Homemade Meatball
Our own marinara, mozzarella on Italian loaf
Italian Cold Cut
Rita ‘s favorite fresh deli meats, lettuce, tomato, onion, hots, Italian dressing with provolone on Italian loaf.
Ham and Cheese
Tuna
Pure white albacore, mayo, lettuce, tomato and caramelized onions
Meatball and Sausage
Turkey Club Grinder
With bacon, Lettuce & Tomato
Buffalo Chicken
With hand breaded Chicken Tenderloins marinated in hot sauce. Served with blue cheese dressing, lettuce, tomatoes & red onion.
Chicken Cutlet Grinder
Mellanzane
Small Bag of Chips
Large Bag of Chips
Panini
Myles Roast Beef Panini
Thin sliced Fresh Roast Beef, Cheddar cheese, asparagus, marinated red onion & mild horseradish sauce
Tonys Tuna Panini
White Albacore tuna salad, sweet onions, melted sharp cheddar cheese, sliced Roma tomatoes.
Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella and Prosciutto Panini
With Fresh basil pesto
Monterrey Chicken Panini
Grilled chicken with bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepper mash, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing
Yayas Vegitini Panini
With balsamic roasted portabella mushroom, sweet red pepper, spinach, fresh mozzarella & fresh basil pesto.
Pollo Bleu Panini
Sandwich
Spicy Chk Sandwich
Crispy Fresh Chicken cutlet topped with melted cheddar cheese, mixed greens, tomato, onion and chipotle mayo on an brioche bun. Served with Waffle fries
BBQ Chk Sandwich
Grilled BBQ Fresh Chicken topped with Cheddar cheese. Served on a brioche bun with red onion, roma tomato, mixed greens & Served with Waffle fries
Salads
Garden Salad
Caesar Salad
Greek Salad
Antipasto
Syrian Salad
Caprese Salad
Sliced Roma Tomato, Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, Extra virgin Olive oil Fresh Basil & Balsamic Glaze
Warm Roman Pasta Sld
Penne pasta tossed with mixed greens, roma tomatoes, cucumbers, fresh mozzarella, Kalamata olives, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar and pecorino romano cheese
Spinach Pie with Salad
Meditarrenian Favort. Fresh Spinach blanded with Feta cheese, scalions eggs and wrapped with Phylo dough in a shape of a triangle. Served with a side salad
Spinach Pie No salad
Meditarrenian Favort. Fresh Spinach blanded with Feta cheese, scalions eggs and wrapped with Phylo dough in a shape of a triangle.
Cold Spinach Pie
Meditarrenian Favort. Fresh Spinach blanded with Feta cheese, scalions eggs and wrapped with Phylo dough in a shape of a triangle. Served Chilled
Pasta
Puttanesca
Sun dried tomatoes, capers, artichoke hearts & black olives in a light garlic, basil sauce with a splash of balsamic vinegar. Tossed with pasta of your choice
Primavera
Fresh Zucchini, summer squash, broccoli & carrots, sautéed with olive oil in a light chicken broth & garlic sauce, topped with lots of grated parmesan cheese.
Ciao Bella
Sautéed fresh spinach, sun dried tomatoes, Kalamata olives & Dijon mustard in a light lemon, garlic & chicken broth sauce with imported feta. Famous in Italian insane asylums.
Pasta Pesto
Fresh basil pesto Over your choice of pasta.
Fettuccini Alfredo
In light pecorino cream sauce
Fettuccini Carbonara
Diced pancetta bacon, peas, cracked black pepper &.pecorino cream sauce.
Eggplant Parmesan
Fresh roasted Eggplant topped with our marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese
Spinach Pie with Salad
Meditarrenian Favort. Fresh Spinach blanded with Feta cheese, scalions eggs and wrapped with Phylo dough in a shape of a triangle. Served with a side salad
Spinach Pie No salad
Meditarrenian Favort. Fresh Spinach blanded with Feta cheese, scalions eggs and wrapped with Phylo dough in a shape of a triangle.
Cold Spinach Pie
Meditarrenian Favort. Fresh Spinach blanded with Feta cheese, scalions eggs and wrapped with Phylo dough in a shape of a triangle. Served Chilled
Plain Pasta
Pasta Marinara
Pasta Olio
Single Meatball
Single Sausage
Pasta & Meatballs
Our own home made meat balls simmered in our marinara sauce & served with your choice of pasta
Meatball and Sausage Pasta
Our own home made & simmered in our marinara sauce
Pasta and Sausage
Bowl of Marinara
3oz Marinara Sauce
Side of Veg
Side of Potato
Side of Rice
Meats
Alfredo Chicken and Broccoli
Fresh chicken tenderloins and fresh borccoli sautéed in extra virgin olive oil tossed in our Alfredo sauce Served over your choice of pasta
Roasted Half Chicken
Organically fed Cage free, Antibiotics free Fresh Chicken. Served with pasta oglio et olio
Chicken Parmesan
Fresh chicken breastlightly breaded & sautéed in olive oil topped with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Scampi
Tender strips of chicken finished with a lemon garlic wine sauce topped with fresh herbs.
Chicken Broccoli
With sun dried tomatoes sautéed in extra virgin olive oil with garlic & white wine. Served over your choice of pasta
Chicken Carciofi
Sautéed breast of chicken with artichokes, white wine, topped with melted mozzarella & served with a light lemon basil garlic sauce
Veal Parmigan
Fresh veal medallions breaded with Italian bread crumbs, sautéed in extra virgin olive oil, topped with marinara & melted Mozzarella served with your choice of pasta.
Lasagna Beef and Veggies
Generous layers of four cheese mixture, fresh roasted vegetables & ground beef.
Cold Lasagna
Generous layers of four cheese mixture, fresh roasted vegetables & ground beef. Served Chilled
Sirloin Tips Fontana
Northbeach Tips
Tender Steak tips sautéed with spinach, broccoli, roma tomatoes and roasted peppers tossed with penne pasta, garlic, olive oil & balsamic vinegar
Chicken Piccata
Large chicken breast tenderloins sautéed with tomatoes and fresh dill in a white wine, lemon, caper sauce.
Al Forno Chicken and Sausage
Sautéed chicken tenderloins and sausage tossed with penne, ricotta, marinara sauce and topped with melted mozzarella cheese
Pasta & Meatballs
Our own home made meat balls simmered in our marinara sauce & served with your choice of pasta
Chicken Marsala
Large Fresh chicken Tenderloins Sauteed with Portobello mushrooms and roasted red peppers in a Marsala wine demi-glaze sauce served with your choice of pasta
Meatball and Sausage Pasta
Our own home made & simmered in our marinara sauce
Pasta and Sausage
Side of Veg
Side of Potato
Side of Rice
Seafood
Low Carb Salmon
Fresh Fiord Salmon with fresh green beans, tomatoes & garlic, Served over sautéed fresh spinach, portabella mushrooms, eggplant, roasted red peppers, sweet onions, topped with extra virgin olive oil & balsamic vinegar.
Salmon Asparagus
Grilled fresh Faroe Island hidden fiord Salmon topped with fresh asparagus, fresh Roma tomatoes and a lemon basil sauce. Served with basmati rice.
Seafood Cacciouccio
Shrimp, salmon mussels and Calamari In a light tomato, saffron Leek sauce, served over angel hair pasta with imported pecorino Romano cheese * Uncle Bruno’s famous recipe from the penitentiary
Shrimp Scampi
7 large shrimp in a lemon garlic sauce topped with Fresh herbs over linguini
Haddock Binici
Always fresh haddock baked in a white wine with marinated plum tomatoes, fresh basil & melted provolone over pasta of your choice
Baked Haddock
Always fresh Baked in a white wine sauce with seasoned bread crumbs
Linguini w/White Clam Sauce
Fresh whole & chopped clams sautéed with garlic, white wine in a cream sauce an old bootleggers recipe from Sicily
Calamari Arrabiatta
Sautéed with a spicy tomato sauce made with onions garlic & red pepper flakes over your choice of pasta
Desserts
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:59 pm
