Ciao Bella

227 Reviews

$$

402 grove st

Worcester, MA 01605

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Plain Pizza
Greek Salad
Garden Salad

Plain Pizza

Small Plain Pizza

Small Plain Pizza

$11.79

House blend of cheese & pizza sauce

Large Plain Pizza

Large Plain Pizza

$14.79

House blend of cheese & pizza sauce

Plain Calzone

Plain Calzone

$11.79

House blend of cheese & pizza sauce

Gluten Free Plain Pizza

$12.99

House blend of cheese & pizza sauce

Mellanzane Pizza

Small Mellanzane

Small Mellanzane

$14.99

Roasted Fresh eggplant over tomato. parmesan & mozzarella cheese

Large Mellanzane

Large Mellanzane

$20.99

Roasted Fresh eggplant over tomato. parmesan & mozzarella cheese

Mellanzane Calzone

Mellanzane Calzone

$14.99

Roasted Fresh eggplant over tomato. parmesan & mozzarella cheese

Small Gluten Free Mellanzane

$15.99

Roasted Fresh eggplant over tomato. parmesan & mozzarella cheese

Personal Mellanzane Pizza

Personal Mellanzane Pizza

$9.99
Personal Mellanzane Calzone

Personal Mellanzane Calzone

$9.99

Basilico Pizza

Small Basilico

Small Basilico

$15.99

Marinated plump tomatoes,fresh basil, roasted garlic & mozzarella cheese

Large Basilico

Large Basilico

$20.99

Marinated plump tomatoes,fresh basil, roasted garlic & mozzarella cheese

Basilico Calzone

Basilico Calzone

$15.99

Marinated plump tomatoes,fresh basil, roasted garlic & mozzarella cheese

Small Gluten Free Basilico

$15.39

Marinated plump tomatoes,fresh basil, roasted garlic & mozzarella cheese

Personal Basilico Pizza

Personal Basilico Pizza

$9.99
Personal Basilico Calzone

Personal Basilico Calzone

$9.99

Four Cheese Pizza

Small Four Cheese

Small Four Cheese

$15.99

Ricotta, mozzarella. Parmesan & pecorino

Large Four Cheese

Large Four Cheese

$20.99

Ricotta, mozzarella. Parmesan & pecorino

Four Cheese Calzone

Four Cheese Calzone

$15.99

Ricotta, mozzarella. Parmesan & pecorino

Small Gluten Free Four Cheese

$15.99

Ricotta, mozzarella. Parmesan & pecorino

Personal Four Cheese Pizza

Personal Four Cheese Pizza

$9.99
Personal Four Cheese Calzone

Personal Four Cheese Calzone

$9.99

Roasted Vegetables Pizza

Small Roasted Vegetables

Small Roasted Vegetables

$14.99

Roasted Fresh Zucchini, Summer Squash Eggplant, Potatoes, Roasted Garlic, Peppers & Sweet Onion

Large Roasted Vegetables

Large Roasted Vegetables

$20.99

Roasted Fresh Zucchini, Summer Squash Eggplant, Potatoes, Roasted Garlic, Peppers & Sweet Onion

Roasted Vegetables Calzone

Roasted Vegetables Calzone

$14.99

Roasted Fresh Zucchini, Summer Squash Eggplant, Potatoes, Roasted Garlic, Peppers & Sweet Onion

Sm Gluten Free Roasted Vegetables

$15.39

Roasted Fresh Zucchini, Summer Squash Eggplant, Potatoes, Roasted Garlic, Peppers & Sweet Onion

Personal Roasted Vegetable Pizza

Personal Roasted Vegetable Pizza

$9.99
Personal Roasted Vegetable Calzone

Personal Roasted Vegetable Calzone

$9.99

Spicy Chicken Fradiovolo Pizza

Small Chicken Fradiovolo

$15.99

Jalapeno peppers Buffalo Fresh Chicken, Sausage, olives & mozzarella

Large Chicken Fradiovolo

$20.99

Jalapeno peppers Buffalo Fresh Chicken, Sausage, olives & mozzarella

Chicken Fradiovolo Calzone

Chicken Fradiovolo Calzone

$15.99

Jalapeno peppers Buffalo Fresh Chicken, Sausage, olives & mozzarella

Sm Gluten Free Chicken Fradiovolo

$15.99

Jalapeno peppers Buffalo Fresh Chicken, Sausage, olives & mozzarella

Personal Chicken Fradiavolo Pizza

$9.99
Personal Chicken Fradiavolo Calzone

Personal Chicken Fradiavolo Calzone

$9.99

Porcino Pizza

Small Porcino

Small Porcino

$16.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms roasted peppers, caramelized onions, tomato sauce & mozzarella

Large Porcino

Large Porcino

$20.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms roasted peppers, caramelized onions, tomato sauce & mozzarella

Porcino Calzone

Porcino Calzone

$16.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms roasted peppers, caramelized onions, tomato sauce & mozzarella

Sm Gluten Free Porcino

$16.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms roasted peppers, caramelized onions, tomato sauce & mozzarella

Personal Porcino Pizza

Personal Porcino Pizza

$10.99
Personal Porcino Calzone

Personal Porcino Calzone

$10.99

BBQ Chicken Pizza

Small BBQ Chicken

$15.99

With in House blend of cheeses

Large BBQ Chicken

$20.99

With in House blend of cheeses

BBQ Chicken Calzone

BBQ Chicken Calzone

$15.99

With in House blend of cheeses

Sm Gluten Free BBQ Chicken

$15.99

With in House blend of cheeses

Personal BBQ Chicken Pizza

$9.99
Personal BBQ Chicken Calzone

Personal BBQ Chicken Calzone

$9.99

Honey Mustard BBQ Chicken and Sausage Pizza

Small Honey Mustard BBQ Chicken & Sausage

$15.99

Mozzarella, Sausage, Grilled Chicken

Large Honey Mustard BBQ Chicken & Sausage

$20.99

Mozzarella, Sausage, Grilled Chicken

Calzone Honey Mustard BBQ Chicken & Sausage

Calzone Honey Mustard BBQ Chicken & Sausage

$15.99

Mozzarella, Sausage, Grilled Chicken

Sm Gluten Free Honey Mustard BBQ Chicken & Sausage

$15.99

Mozzarella, Sausage, Grilled Chicken

Personal Honey Mustard BBQ Chicken & Sausage Pizza

$9.99
Personal Calzone Honey Mustard BBQ Chicken & Sausage

Personal Calzone Honey Mustard BBQ Chicken & Sausage

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Small Buffalo Chicken

Small Buffalo Chicken

$15.99

With fresh sliced tomatoes, diced red onion, mozzarella & gorgonzola cheese

Large Buffalo Chicken

Large Buffalo Chicken

$20.99

With fresh sliced tomatoes, diced red onion, mozzarella & gorgonzola cheese

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$15.99

With fresh sliced tomatoes, diced red onion, mozzarella & gorgonzola cheese

Sm Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken

$15.99

With fresh sliced tomatoes, diced red onion, mozzarella & gorgonzola cheese

Personal Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Personal Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$9.99
Personal Buffalo Chicken Calzone

Personal Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$9.99

MeatBallRony Pizza

Small MeatBallRony

$15.99

Fresh mozzarella, Fresh basil, our home made meatball and pepperoni

Large MeatBallRony

$20.99

Fresh mozzarella, Fresh basil, our home made meatball and pepperoni

MeatBallRony Calzone

MeatBallRony Calzone

$15.99

Fresh mozzarella, Fresh basil, our home made meatball and pepperoni

Sm Gluten Free MeatBallRony

$16.99

Fresh mozzarella, Fresh basil, our home made meatball and pepperoni

Personal MeatBallRony Pizza

$9.99
Personal MeatBallRony Calzone

Personal MeatBallRony Calzone

$9.99

Pollo Broccoli Pizza

Small Pollo Broccoli

Small Pollo Broccoli

$14.99

Marinated Fresh Chicken, broccoli, marinated tomatoes & mozzarella

Large Pollo Broccoli

Large Pollo Broccoli

$20.99

Marinated Fresh Chicken, broccoli, marinated tomatoes & mozzarella

Pollo Broccoli Calzone

Pollo Broccoli Calzone

$14.99

Marinated Fresh Chicken, broccoli, marinated tomatoes & mozzarella

Sm Gluten Free Pollo Broccoli

$16.39

Marinated Fresh Chicken, broccoli, marinated tomatoes & mozzarella

Personal Pollo Broccoli Pizza

Personal Pollo Broccoli Pizza

$9.99
Personal Pollo Broccoli Calzone

Personal Pollo Broccoli Calzone

$9.99

Manny's Upside Over Pizza

Small Manny's

$15.99

Pepperoni, Bacon, mozzarella cheese & topped with pizza sauce on the top

Large Manny's

$20.99

Pepperoni, Bacon, mozzarella cheese & topped with pizza sauce on the top

Manny's Calzone

Manny's Calzone

$14.99

Pepperoni, Bacon, mozzarella cheese & topped with pizza sauce on the top

Small Gluten Free Manny's

$16.39

Pepperoni, Bacon, mozzarella cheese & topped with pizza sauce on the top

Personal Manny's Pizza

$9.99

Pepperoni, Bacon, mozzarella cheese & topped with pizza sauce on the top

Personal Manny's Calzone

Personal Manny's Calzone

$9.99

Pepperoni, Bacon, mozzarella cheese & topped with pizza sauce on the top

Appetizers

Bread Sticks

Bread Sticks

$9.99
Humus

Humus

$9.99
Pita Chips

Pita Chips

$8.99
Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$9.99
Boneless Buffalo Chicken

Boneless Buffalo Chicken

$10.99
Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$5.99
Loaded Waffle Fries

Loaded Waffle Fries

$9.99

Topped with Bacon, Melted cheese, scallions, sour cream

Pint of Humus

Pint of Humus

$9.99

Roll-Ups

Pilgrims RUp

Pilgrims RUp

$10.99+

Sliced Turkey with alouette cheese, whole cranberry sauce & mixed greens

Tuna RUp

Tuna RUp

$10.99+

White Albacore Tuna Salad with lettuce & tomatoes

Roast Beef RUp

Roast Beef RUp

$10.99+

Thinly sliced tender roast beef, tiger sauce (very mild horseradish sauce), red marinated onions, lettuce & roma tomatoes

Grilled Lemon Chicken Cordon Bleu RUp

Grilled Lemon Chicken Cordon Bleu RUp

$10.99+

With sliced imported ham Dijon mayonnaises, provolone cheese & lettuce

Turkey Club RUp

Turkey Club RUp

$10.99+

Turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo.

Grilled Lemon Chicken BLT RUp

Grilled Lemon Chicken BLT RUp

$10.99+

Marinated chicken, lettuce tomato, bacon & mayo

Grilled Lemon Chicken and Spinach RUp

Grilled Lemon Chicken and Spinach RUp

$10.99+

With Humus, tomato, and red onion

Grilled Melanzane RUp

Grilled Melanzane RUp

$10.99+

Spinach, humus, sun dried tomatoes, imported feta & eggplant

Grilled Lemon Chicken and Eggplant RUp

Grilled Lemon Chicken and Eggplant RUp

$10.99+

With sun dried tomato, feta spinach & humus

Grilled Lemon Chicken Caesar RUp

Grilled Lemon Chicken Caesar RUp

$10.99+

With Romaine lettuce tossed in a Caesar dressing & tomatoes

Honey Mustard Grilled Lemon Chicken

Honey Mustard Grilled Lemon Chicken

$10.99+
Special Roll Up

Special Roll Up

$10.99+

Athenas Pocket

$13.99

With grilled lemon chicken, Feta, red onion & tom, topped with balsamic vinaigrette in a Syrian pocket.

Veggie Pocket

$12.99

Sautéed medley of fresh veggies served open face style with melted mozzarella.

Small Bag of Chips

Small Bag of Chips

$0.99
Large Bag of Chips

Large Bag of Chips

$5.49

Grinder

With Fresh breaded Chicken Breasts mayonnaise, lettuce & tomato
Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$12.99

Fresh & panfried, marinara & mozzarella

Roast Beef

Roast Beef

$13.99

Thinly sliced tender roast beef with mayonnaise, lettuce, Roma tomatoes & Provolone cheese.

Philly Steak

Philly Steak

$14.99

Thinly sliced steak, provolone, onions, peppers, mushrooms

Sausage Grinder

Sausage Grinder

$13.99

Our own marinara, mozzarella on Italian loaf

Homemade Meatball

Homemade Meatball

$12.99

Our own marinara, mozzarella on Italian loaf

Italian Cold Cut

Italian Cold Cut

$14.99

Rita ‘s favorite fresh deli meats, lettuce, tomato, onion, hots, Italian dressing with provolone on Italian loaf.

Ham and Cheese

Ham and Cheese

$13.99
Tuna

Tuna

$13.99

Pure white albacore, mayo, lettuce, tomato and caramelized onions

Meatball and Sausage

Meatball and Sausage

$13.99
Turkey Club Grinder

Turkey Club Grinder

$13.99

With bacon, Lettuce & Tomato

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$12.99

With hand breaded Chicken Tenderloins marinated in hot sauce. Served with blue cheese dressing, lettuce, tomatoes & red onion.

Chicken Cutlet Grinder

$13.99
Mellanzane

Mellanzane

$12.99
Small Bag of Chips

Small Bag of Chips

$0.99
Large Bag of Chips

Large Bag of Chips

$5.49

Panini

Myles Roast Beef Panini

Myles Roast Beef Panini

$13.99

Thin sliced Fresh Roast Beef, Cheddar cheese, asparagus, marinated red onion & mild horseradish sauce

Tonys Tuna Panini

Tonys Tuna Panini

$12.99

White Albacore tuna salad, sweet onions, melted sharp cheddar cheese, sliced Roma tomatoes.

Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella and Prosciutto Panini

Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella and Prosciutto Panini

$12.99

With Fresh basil pesto

Monterrey Chicken Panini

Monterrey Chicken Panini

$12.99

Grilled chicken with bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepper mash, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing

Yayas Vegitini Panini

Yayas Vegitini Panini

$12.99

With balsamic roasted portabella mushroom, sweet red pepper, spinach, fresh mozzarella & fresh basil pesto.

Pollo Bleu Panini

Pollo Bleu Panini

$12.99

Sandwich

Spicy Chk Sandwich

Spicy Chk Sandwich

$12.99

Crispy Fresh Chicken cutlet topped with melted cheddar cheese, mixed greens, tomato, onion and chipotle mayo on an brioche bun. Served with Waffle fries

BBQ Chk Sandwich

BBQ Chk Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled BBQ Fresh Chicken topped with Cheddar cheese. Served on a brioche bun with red onion, roma tomato, mixed greens & Served with Waffle fries

Salads

Sliced Roma Tomato, Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, Extra virgin Olive
Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$9.99
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.99
Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$11.99
Antipasto

Antipasto

$13.99
Syrian Salad

Syrian Salad

$11.99
Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$12.99

Sliced Roma Tomato, Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, Extra virgin Olive oil Fresh Basil & Balsamic Glaze

Warm Roman Pasta Sld

$14.99

Penne pasta tossed with mixed greens, roma tomatoes, cucumbers, fresh mozzarella, Kalamata olives, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar and pecorino romano cheese

Spinach Pie with Salad

Spinach Pie with Salad

$14.59

Meditarrenian Favort. Fresh Spinach blanded with Feta cheese, scalions eggs and wrapped with Phylo dough in a shape of a triangle. Served with a side salad

Spinach Pie No salad

$9.99

Meditarrenian Favort. Fresh Spinach blanded with Feta cheese, scalions eggs and wrapped with Phylo dough in a shape of a triangle.

Cold Spinach Pie

$9.99

Meditarrenian Favort. Fresh Spinach blanded with Feta cheese, scalions eggs and wrapped with Phylo dough in a shape of a triangle. Served Chilled

Pasta

Puttanesca

Puttanesca

$17.99

Sun dried tomatoes, capers, artichoke hearts & black olives in a light garlic, basil sauce with a splash of balsamic vinegar. Tossed with pasta of your choice

Primavera

Primavera

$17.99

Fresh Zucchini, summer squash, broccoli & carrots, sautéed with olive oil in a light chicken broth & garlic sauce, topped with lots of grated parmesan cheese.

Ciao Bella

$17.99

Sautéed fresh spinach, sun dried tomatoes, Kalamata olives & Dijon mustard in a light lemon, garlic & chicken broth sauce with imported feta. Famous in Italian insane asylums.

Pasta Pesto

Pasta Pesto

$17.99

Fresh basil pesto Over your choice of pasta.

Fettuccini Alfredo

Fettuccini Alfredo

$20.99

In light pecorino cream sauce

Fettuccini Carbonara

Fettuccini Carbonara

$20.99

Diced pancetta bacon, peas, cracked black pepper &.pecorino cream sauce.

Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$18.99

Fresh roasted Eggplant topped with our marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese

Spinach Pie with Salad

Spinach Pie with Salad

$14.59

Meditarrenian Favort. Fresh Spinach blanded with Feta cheese, scalions eggs and wrapped with Phylo dough in a shape of a triangle. Served with a side salad

Spinach Pie No salad

$9.99

Meditarrenian Favort. Fresh Spinach blanded with Feta cheese, scalions eggs and wrapped with Phylo dough in a shape of a triangle.

Cold Spinach Pie

$9.99

Meditarrenian Favort. Fresh Spinach blanded with Feta cheese, scalions eggs and wrapped with Phylo dough in a shape of a triangle. Served Chilled

Plain Pasta

Plain Pasta

$9.99
Pasta Marinara

Pasta Marinara

$11.99
Pasta Olio

Pasta Olio

$9.99
Single Meatball

Single Meatball

$3.00
Single Sausage

Single Sausage

$3.29
Pasta & Meatballs

Pasta & Meatballs

$17.99

Our own home made meat balls simmered in our marinara sauce & served with your choice of pasta

Meatball and Sausage Pasta

Meatball and Sausage Pasta

$18.99

Our own home made & simmered in our marinara sauce

Pasta and Sausage

Pasta and Sausage

$18.99
Bowl of Marinara

Bowl of Marinara

$9.99

3oz Marinara Sauce

$0.99
Side of Veg

Side of Veg

$3.99
Side of Potato

Side of Potato

$2.99
Side of Rice

Side of Rice

$2.99

Meats

Fresh tender sirloin tips sautéed with sun dried tomatoes, red onion, asparagus tips, and spinach, with a light basil garlic demi glace. Served with basmati rice
Alfredo Chicken and Broccoli

Alfredo Chicken and Broccoli

$22.99

Fresh chicken tenderloins and fresh borccoli sautéed in extra virgin olive oil tossed in our Alfredo sauce Served over your choice of pasta

Roasted Half Chicken

Roasted Half Chicken

$18.99

Organically fed Cage free, Antibiotics free Fresh Chicken. Served with pasta oglio et olio

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$19.99

Fresh chicken breastlightly breaded & sautéed in olive oil topped with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Scampi

Chicken Scampi

$18.99

Tender strips of chicken finished with a lemon garlic wine sauce topped with fresh herbs.

Chicken Broccoli

Chicken Broccoli

$18.99

With sun dried tomatoes sautéed in extra virgin olive oil with garlic & white wine. Served over your choice of pasta

Chicken Carciofi

Chicken Carciofi

$18.99

Sautéed breast of chicken with artichokes, white wine, topped with melted mozzarella & served with a light lemon basil garlic sauce

Veal Parmigan

Veal Parmigan

$25.99

Fresh veal medallions breaded with Italian bread crumbs, sautéed in extra virgin olive oil, topped with marinara & melted Mozzarella served with your choice of pasta.

Lasagna Beef and Veggies

Lasagna Beef and Veggies

$19.99

Generous layers of four cheese mixture, fresh roasted vegetables & ground beef.

Cold Lasagna

Cold Lasagna

$19.99

Generous layers of four cheese mixture, fresh roasted vegetables & ground beef. Served Chilled

Sirloin Tips Fontana

$24.99
Northbeach Tips

Northbeach Tips

$24.99

Tender Steak tips sautéed with spinach, broccoli, roma tomatoes and roasted peppers tossed with penne pasta, garlic, olive oil & balsamic vinegar

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$18.99

Large chicken breast tenderloins sautéed with tomatoes and fresh dill in a white wine, lemon, caper sauce.

Al Forno Chicken and Sausage

Al Forno Chicken and Sausage

$20.99

Sautéed chicken tenderloins and sausage tossed with penne, ricotta, marinara sauce and topped with melted mozzarella cheese

Pasta & Meatballs

Pasta & Meatballs

$17.99

Our own home made meat balls simmered in our marinara sauce & served with your choice of pasta

Chicken Marsala

$18.99

Large Fresh chicken Tenderloins Sauteed with Portobello mushrooms and roasted red peppers in a Marsala wine demi-glaze sauce served with your choice of pasta

Meatball and Sausage Pasta

Meatball and Sausage Pasta

$18.99

Our own home made & simmered in our marinara sauce

Pasta and Sausage

Pasta and Sausage

$18.99
Side of Veg

Side of Veg

$3.99
Side of Potato

Side of Potato

$2.99
Side of Rice

Side of Rice

$2.99

Seafood

Low Carb Salmon

Low Carb Salmon

$24.99

Fresh Fiord Salmon with fresh green beans, tomatoes & garlic, Served over sautéed fresh spinach, portabella mushrooms, eggplant, roasted red peppers, sweet onions, topped with extra virgin olive oil & balsamic vinegar.

Salmon Asparagus

$24.99

Grilled fresh Faroe Island hidden fiord Salmon topped with fresh asparagus, fresh Roma tomatoes and a lemon basil sauce. Served with basmati rice.

Seafood Cacciouccio

Seafood Cacciouccio

$25.99

Shrimp, salmon mussels and Calamari In a light tomato, saffron Leek sauce, served over angel hair pasta with imported pecorino Romano cheese * Uncle Bruno’s famous recipe from the penitentiary

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$21.99

7 large shrimp in a lemon garlic sauce topped with Fresh herbs over linguini

Haddock Binici

Haddock Binici

$20.99

Always fresh haddock baked in a white wine with marinated plum tomatoes, fresh basil & melted provolone over pasta of your choice

Baked Haddock

Baked Haddock

$19.99

Always fresh Baked in a white wine sauce with seasoned bread crumbs

Linguini w/White Clam Sauce

Linguini w/White Clam Sauce

$20.99

Fresh whole & chopped clams sautéed with garlic, white wine in a cream sauce an old bootleggers recipe from Sicily

Calamari Arrabiatta

$18.99

Sautéed with a spicy tomato sauce made with onions garlic & red pepper flakes over your choice of pasta

Desserts

Baklava

Baklava

$4.99
Brownie

Brownie

$3.39

Cheese Cakes

$6.59

Chocolate Cake

$6.59
Lemon Cr Cake

Lemon Cr Cake

$6.59
Rice Pudding

Rice Pudding

$5.59
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.49

Snacks

Big Bag of Chips

Big Bag of Chips

$5.49
Small Bag of Chips

Small Bag of Chips

$0.99

Beverages

Coke

Coke

$2.49
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.49
Water

Water

$2.49

Nantucket Juices

$2.99
Sprite

Sprite

$2.49

Seltzer Water

$2.69

Nantuket Ice Teas

$2.99
Coke Ice Teas

Coke Ice Teas

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Arizona Drinks

$2.49
PowerAid

PowerAid

$2.99
Vitamin Water

Vitamin Water

$2.99
2 Liter Coke

2 Liter Coke

$3.99
2 Liter Diet Coke

2 Liter Diet Coke

$3.99
2 Liter Sprite

2 Liter Sprite

$3.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

So Much More Than Just Pizza Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

402 grove st, Worcester, MA 01605

Directions

