Popular Items

#1 OG Mia

#1 OG Mia

$6.50

Cold pressed sugarcane and Calamansi juice.

Build Your Superfood

Build Your Superfood


DRINKS

#1 OG Mia

#1 OG Mia

$6.50

Cold pressed sugarcane and Calamansi juice.

#2 Coco Mia

#2 Coco Mia

$6.95

Cold pressed sugarcane and fresh coconut water.

#3 Berry Kiwi

#3 Berry Kiwi

$6.50

Cold pressed sugarcane, strawberry and kiwi.

#4 Coco Pink

#4 Coco Pink

$6.50

Cold pressed sugarcane and strawberry.

#5 Aloha Guava

#5 Aloha Guava

$6.50

Cold pressed sugarcane, guava, mango and passionfruit.

#6 Reviver

#6 Reviver

$6.95

Pennywort mix and fresh young coconut water.

#7 Coco Penny Latte

#7 Coco Penny Latte

$6.95

Pennywort mix, fresh coconut water, coconut milk.

#8 Dragon Cane

#8 Dragon Cane

$6.50

Cold pressed sugarcane, dragon fruit and Kiwi.

#9 Mia Colada

#9 Mia Colada

$6.50

Cold pressed sugarcane, pineapples, coconut milk.

#10 Passion Cane

#10 Passion Cane

$6.50

Cold pressed sugarcane, passionfruit.

#11 Wholly Lychee

#11 Wholly Lychee

$6.50

Cold pressed sugarcane, Strawberry and Lychee.

#12 Coco Loco

#12 Coco Loco

$6.50

Pure young coconut water. Served in a coconut.

#13 Durian Delight

#13 Durian Delight

$7.00Out of stock

Cold pressed sugarcane and durian.

#14 Malibu Cococane

$6.50

Cold pressed sugarcane, coconut water and pineapple.

#15 Penny Mung Bean

$6.50Out of stock

Pennywort, coconut water and mung bean.

#16 Sugarcane Juice Only

$6.50

Cold press sugarcane juice only; no other flavor is added.

#17 Pennywort Juice Only

$6.50

Pennyworth juice only; no other flavor is added.

#18 Strawberry Bliss

#18 Strawberry Bliss

$6.50

Cold pressed sugarcane and strawberries.

#19 Coconut Water

$6.50
#20 Mango Tango

#20 Mango Tango

$6.50

Cold pressed sugarcane, mango and passionfruit.

#21 Mia Tai

#21 Mia Tai

$6.95

Cold pressed sugarcane, calamansi (kumquat), pineapple.

ACAI

Build Your Superfood

Build Your Superfood