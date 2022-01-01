Black Sheep Bah-Bah-Q & Kitchen

Loaded Mac Plate

$22.00

A generous portion of Jen's homemade Mac & Cheese, a blend of 4 cheeses and elbow pasta in a creamy sauce topped with crushed Ritz crackers and baked till golden and bubbly. Then we top it with your choice of pulled pork, pulled chicken or sliced sausage and a drizzle of BBQ sauce. Served with a cornbread square