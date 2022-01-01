Black Sheep Bah-Bah-Q & Kitchen

- Home
No reviews yet
401 Main Street
Spencer, MA 01562
Popular Items
Individual Plates
Half Rack Plate
Slow smoked, dry rubbed pork ribs. Served with your choice of one side and cornbread.
Half Chicken Plate
We dry rub our whole roasters and slow smoke them till tender and juicy. Served cut in half with your choice of one side and cornbread.
Pulled Pork Plate
Lightly sauced, moist & tender pulled pork. Topped with a drizzle of BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of one side and cornbread.
Pulled Chicken Plate
Juicy pulled chicken, lightly sauced, and drizzled with more. Served with your choice of one side and cornbread.
Loaded Mac Plate
A generous portion of Jen's homemade Mac & Cheese, a blend of 4 cheeses and elbow pasta in a creamy sauce topped with crushed Ritz crackers and baked till golden and bubbly. Then we top it with your choice of pulled pork, pulled chicken or sliced sausage and a drizzle of BBQ sauce. Served with a cornbread square
Sausage Plate
Slow smoked Sweet or Hot sausage, or one of each! Served with your choice of one side and cornbread.
3 Ribs Plate
3 of our tender dry rubbed pork ribs. Drizzled with BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of one side and cornbread.
10 Wings
Lightly seasoned, smoked and fried jumbo wings
5 Wings
Lightly seasoned, smoked and fried jumbo wings.
Brisket Plate
A generous portion of slow smoked beef Brisket
Combo Plates
3 Ribs & 2 Meats
The Trifecta! 3 tender ribs and your choice of 2 other meats. Served with your choice of one side and cornbread.
2 Meats-No Ribs
Mix & Match your favs! Served with your choice of one side and cornbread.
3 Meats-No Ribs
Another Trifecta! 3 different smoked meats served with your choice of one side and cornbread.
3 Ribs & 1 Meat
3 juicy dry rubbed pork ribs paired with your next favorite! Served with your choice of one side and cornbread.
Bullseye
Cornbread, tender pulled pork, BBQ sauce topped with pasta salad.
Sausage Mac
Sandwiches
Pulled Pork Sammie
Our tender pulled pork onn a fresh bulkie roll topped with a drizzle of BBQ sauce and coleslaw. Served with your choice of one side and cornbread.
Sausage Sammie
Your choice of sweet or hot sausage. Served sliced on a fresh bulkie roll, with your choice of one side and cornbread.
Pulled Chicken Sammie
Our juicy pulled chicken, drizzled with BBQ sauce and served on a fresh bulkie roll, with your choice of one side and cornbread.
Brisket Sammie
Sides
Cornbread
Moist, honey corn bread
Homemade Pasta Salad
Shredded carrots, diced tomato and cucumber in a slightly creamy, flavorful dressing
French Fries
Fresh cut, fresh fried!
Red Beans & Rice
Seasoned Brown Rice with Kidney Beans
Homemade Coleslaw
Creamy, Crisp and Fresh shredded green and red cabbage and carrots
Baked Mac & Cheese
A creamy 4 cheese blend mixed with elbow noodles topped with Ritz crackers and baked until golden and bubbly
Baked Potato
Fresh Baked Potato topped with butter. Served with sour cream on the side
Chips
Hand cut potato chips dusted with BBQ seasoning
Baked Beans
Nothin' But The Meat & Retail Packaging
Full Rack
Dry rubbed, tender pork ribs
Half Rack Baby Backs
The Little Brother
Pulled Pork (8 oz)
Lightly sauced, moist & tender
Sausage-Sweet or Hot
Or mix it up!
Whole Chicken
Dry rubbed and juicy
Half Chicken
The Little Sister
Pulled Chicken (8 oz)
Lightly sauced, moist & tender
10 Wings
Smoked, fried & sauced
Half rack St. Louis Style
Pulled Pork (1 lb)
Pulled Chicken (1 lb)
Turkey Legs
Catering/A la Carte
Baby Back Ribs
Price per rack
Pulled Pork
1/2 pan (~7 lbs, 14 8oz servings)
Pulled Chicken
1/2 pan (~7 lbs, 14 8oz servings)
Jumbo Wings
1/2 pan (12-15 lbs)
Sausage (Sweet & Hot Combo)
1/2 pan (~10 lbs)
Baked Mac & Cheese
1/2 pan (feeds ~12-15)
Pasta Salad
1/2 pan (feeds ~12-15)
Red Beans & Rice
1/2 pan (feeds ~12-15)
Creamy Coleslaw
1/2 pan (feeds ~ 12-15)
Baked Potato
1/2 pan (feeds ~12-15)
The Other Stuff
Cheese Quesadilla
With Sour Cream
Tuna Melt
With Lettuce, Tomato & Red Onion
Football Special
With Lettuce, Tomato & Red Onion
Grilled Cheese
Thick cut Sourdough, 3 cheese blend
Chili
With Marinara Sauce & Parmesan
Steak & Cheese
Smoked Chicken with veggies in a creamy sauce
Cheeseburger
A dinner sized portion of our gooey, 3 cheese deliciousness
Drinks
Now or Laters
Sausage Mac
A sliced hot sausage link topped with Mac & Cheese
Winnah Winnah
Loaded Baked Potato
Baked potato topped with butter, our cheese blend and your choice of pulled pork or pulled chicken. Finished with a bbq drizzle and a side of sour cream
Bullseye
A square of cornbread topped with a bbq drizzle, pulled pork and pasta salad
Loaded Fries
Our crispy fries topped with your choice of pulled pork or pulled chicken, shredded cheese and a drizzle of bbq
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
We are temporarily closed while we work out the details of our new home!!!
