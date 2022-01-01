Black Sheep Bah-Bah-Q & Kitchen imageView gallery
Food Trucks
Barbeque

Black Sheep Bah-Bah-Q & Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

401 Main Street

Spencer, MA 01562

Order Again

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Plate
Pulled Pork Sammie
Loaded Mac Plate

Individual Plates

Half Rack Plate

$29.00

Slow smoked, dry rubbed pork ribs. Served with your choice of one side and cornbread.

Half Chicken Plate

$24.00

We dry rub our whole roasters and slow smoke them till tender and juicy. Served cut in half with your choice of one side and cornbread.

Pulled Pork Plate

$18.00

Lightly sauced, moist & tender pulled pork. Topped with a drizzle of BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of one side and cornbread.

Pulled Chicken Plate

Pulled Chicken Plate

$18.00

Juicy pulled chicken, lightly sauced, and drizzled with more. Served with your choice of one side and cornbread.

Loaded Mac Plate

$22.00

A generous portion of Jen's homemade Mac & Cheese, a blend of 4 cheeses and elbow pasta in a creamy sauce topped with crushed Ritz crackers and baked till golden and bubbly. Then we top it with your choice of pulled pork, pulled chicken or sliced sausage and a drizzle of BBQ sauce. Served with a cornbread square

Sausage Plate

$18.00

Slow smoked Sweet or Hot sausage, or one of each! Served with your choice of one side and cornbread.

3 Ribs Plate

$21.00

3 of our tender dry rubbed pork ribs. Drizzled with BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of one side and cornbread.

10 Wings

$14.00Out of stock

Lightly seasoned, smoked and fried jumbo wings

5 Wings

$9.00Out of stock

Lightly seasoned, smoked and fried jumbo wings.

Brisket Plate

$33.00Out of stock

A generous portion of slow smoked beef Brisket

Combo Plates

3 Ribs & 2 Meats

3 Ribs & 2 Meats

$33.00

The Trifecta! 3 tender ribs and your choice of 2 other meats. Served with your choice of one side and cornbread.

2 Meats-No Ribs

$24.00

Mix & Match your favs! Served with your choice of one side and cornbread.

3 Meats-No Ribs

3 Meats-No Ribs

$29.00

Another Trifecta! 3 different smoked meats served with your choice of one side and cornbread.

3 Ribs & 1 Meat

$25.00

3 juicy dry rubbed pork ribs paired with your next favorite! Served with your choice of one side and cornbread.

Bullseye

$12.00

Cornbread, tender pulled pork, BBQ sauce topped with pasta salad.

Sausage Mac

$12.00

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sammie

Pulled Pork Sammie

$16.00

Our tender pulled pork onn a fresh bulkie roll topped with a drizzle of BBQ sauce and coleslaw. Served with your choice of one side and cornbread.

Sausage Sammie

$16.00

Your choice of sweet or hot sausage. Served sliced on a fresh bulkie roll, with your choice of one side and cornbread.

Pulled Chicken Sammie

$16.00

Our juicy pulled chicken, drizzled with BBQ sauce and served on a fresh bulkie roll, with your choice of one side and cornbread.

Brisket Sammie

$20.00

Sides

Cornbread

$7.00

Moist, honey corn bread

Homemade Pasta Salad

$7.00

Shredded carrots, diced tomato and cucumber in a slightly creamy, flavorful dressing

French Fries

$7.00

Fresh cut, fresh fried!

Red Beans & Rice

$7.00Out of stock

Seasoned Brown Rice with Kidney Beans

Homemade Coleslaw

$7.00

Creamy, Crisp and Fresh shredded green and red cabbage and carrots

Baked Mac & Cheese

$7.00Out of stock

A creamy 4 cheese blend mixed with elbow noodles topped with Ritz crackers and baked until golden and bubbly

Baked Potato

$7.00

Fresh Baked Potato topped with butter. Served with sour cream on the side

Chips

$7.00

Hand cut potato chips dusted with BBQ seasoning

Baked Beans

$7.00

Nothin' But The Meat & Retail Packaging

You can purchase our meats hot and ready to eat at our trailer or pick up vacuum sealed packages to heat at home! We sell the packages at two other locations as well, Paxton Marketplace (707 Pleasant St, Paxton) & Howe's Country Store (2443 Main St. Jefferson)

Full Rack

$48.00Out of stock

Dry rubbed, tender pork ribs

Half Rack Baby Backs

$22.00

The Little Brother

Pulled Pork (8 oz)

$10.00

Lightly sauced, moist & tender

Sausage-Sweet or Hot

$9.00

Or mix it up!

Whole Chicken

$30.00Out of stock

Dry rubbed and juicy

Half Chicken

$18.00

The Little Sister

Pulled Chicken (8 oz)

$9.00

Lightly sauced, moist & tender

10 Wings

$14.00Out of stock

Smoked, fried & sauced

Half rack St. Louis Style

$22.00

Pulled Pork (1 lb)

$20.00

Pulled Chicken (1 lb)

$18.00

Turkey Legs

$18.00Out of stock

Catering/A la Carte

Baby Back Ribs

Out of stock

Price per rack

Pulled Pork

$150.00Out of stock

1/2 pan (~7 lbs, 14 8oz servings)

Pulled Chicken

$125.00Out of stock

1/2 pan (~7 lbs, 14 8oz servings)

Jumbo Wings

$160.00Out of stock

1/2 pan (12-15 lbs)

Sausage (Sweet & Hot Combo)

$150.00Out of stock

1/2 pan (~10 lbs)

Baked Mac & Cheese

$80.00Out of stock

1/2 pan (feeds ~12-15)

Pasta Salad

$50.00Out of stock

1/2 pan (feeds ~12-15)

Red Beans & Rice

$30.00Out of stock

1/2 pan (feeds ~12-15)

Creamy Coleslaw

$50.00Out of stock

1/2 pan (feeds ~ 12-15)

Baked Potato

Out of stock

1/2 pan (feeds ~12-15)

The Other Stuff

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

With Sour Cream

Tuna Melt

$14.00Out of stock

With Lettuce, Tomato & Red Onion

Football Special

$15.00Out of stock

With Lettuce, Tomato & Red Onion

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Thick cut Sourdough, 3 cheese blend

Chili

$6.00Out of stock

With Marinara Sauce & Parmesan

Steak & Cheese

$16.00Out of stock

Smoked Chicken with veggies in a creamy sauce

Cheeseburger

$16.00

A dinner sized portion of our gooey, 3 cheese deliciousness

Drinks

32 oz Lemonade

$4.00

32 oz Arnold Palmer

$4.00

32 oz Tea

$4.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Lemon Bar

$2.00

Brownie

$2.00

Carrot Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Coffee/tea/choc

$2.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Ice Cream

$2.00

Now or Laters

Sausage Mac

$12.00

A sliced hot sausage link topped with Mac & Cheese

Winnah Winnah

$12.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$16.00Out of stock

Baked potato topped with butter, our cheese blend and your choice of pulled pork or pulled chicken. Finished with a bbq drizzle and a side of sour cream

Bullseye

$12.00

A square of cornbread topped with a bbq drizzle, pulled pork and pasta salad

Loaded Fries

$16.00

Our crispy fries topped with your choice of pulled pork or pulled chicken, shredded cheese and a drizzle of bbq

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are temporarily closed while we work out the details of our new home!!!

Location

401 Main Street, Spencer, MA 01562

Directions

Gallery
Black Sheep Bah-Bah-Q & Kitchen image

