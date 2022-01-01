Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brazierr restaurant 148 CHANDLER ST

review star

No reviews yet

148 CHANDLER ST

Worcester, MA 01609

Order Again

Popular Items

Sirloin steak
Picanha steak
MINI COXINHA

BBQ

Picanha steak

Picanha steak

$69.90

Garlic bread, rice with curd cheese, vinaigrette with hot pepper, yucca crumbs w/ bacon. Feed two people.

Ribeye steak

Ribeye steak

$75.99

Yucca in butter, rice, yucca crumbs w/ hot pepper, garlic bread, vinaigrette. Feed two people.

New York strip

New York strip

$83.90

New York strip 1 LB, white rice, house salad and french fries.

Filet mignon w/ shrimp

Filet mignon w/ shrimp

$88.90

Filet mignon 1 LB, Shrimp 8 un, white rice, mashed potato, and mix vegetable.

Seafood

Moqueca Capixaba

Moqueca Capixaba

$49.90

Fish stew, white rice, pirão, plantain stew.

Moqueca w/ shrimp

Moqueca w/ shrimp

$57.90

Fish stew with shrimp, white rice, pirão, plantain stew. Feed two people.

Moqueca Home

Moqueca Home

$65.90

Fish stew with mussels, scallops and shrimp, white rice, pirão , plantain stew. Feed two people.

TILAPIA AO MOLHO DE CAMARÃO

$49.90

Filet Tilapia and creamy shrimp with White rice, pirão.

Dinner

Sirloin steak

Sirloin steak

$21.90

Grilled steak.

Pork meat

$18.90

shoulder pork cooked slow.

Chicken tenders

$18.90

Grilled chicken tenders.

Fried chicken

$18.90

Breaded and fried chicken.

Fried fish

$18.90

Breaded and fried fish.

Picanha steak

$24.99

Sword fish

$20.90

grilled fish

Pastas

Chicken broccoli alfredo

$22.90

Alfredo sauce, chicken and broccoli. Parmesan cheese.

Chicken parm

$21.90

Marinade tomato sauce, chicken and mozarella chesse.

Bolognese

$19.90

ground beef, marinede tomato sauce and creamy.

Pasta oriental

$23.90

Mix of meat, fresh veggies and shoyu sauce.

Shrimp pasta

$23.90

Shrimp with Smooth creamy.

Seafood pasta

$27.90

Marinade tomato sauce with mussels, scallops and shrimp.

Soup

Chicken soup

$12.90

Yucca soup cooked with chicken.

Shrimp soup

$17.90

Yucca soup cooked with shrimps.

Oxfoot soup

$13.90

Oxfoot cooked slow.

Green soup

$12.90

Potato soup cooked with cabbage, bacon and calabresa.

Pélaégua soup

$12.90

Corn crumbs cooked with pork ribs.

Burgers

MD BURGER

$14.00

Beef 8 oz, bacon, Madeiro sauce, onion rings. Home dressing

Cheese bacon

$15.00

Beef 8 oz, smoked provolone, bacon. Bbq dressing

Fish filet

$13.00

Fish filet 8 oz, tarta sauce, lettuce, tomato. Rose dressing

Vegg burger

$11.00

Vegan beef 8 oz, egg, smoked provolone, lettuce, tomato. Home dressing

Burger one

$13.00

Beef 8 oz, sweet plantain, lettuce, tomato. Home dressing

Chicken burger

$13.00

Chicken beef 8 oz, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles. Rose sauce

Buffalo chicken burger

$13.00

Buffalo chicken 8 oz, blue cheese, lettuce, tomato. Blue cheese or hot sauce

Hot picanha

$18.00

Picanha 8 oz, garlic bread, lettuce, tomato, red onion, hot pepper sauce. Home dressing

Salads

Caesar salad

Caesar salad

$13.90

Romane lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons. Caesar dressing

Chicken bacon ranch

$16.90

Lettuce, tomato, chicken, bacon, eggs. Ranch dressing

house salad

$13.90

Mix greens, red onion, pickled carrots, olives, tomato, and pickles. olive oil dressing

Appetizers

FRIED YUCCA

$6.00

FRIED PLANTAIN

$5.00

FRENCH FRIES

$5.00

FRIED CORNMEAL MUSH

$6.00

GARLIC BREAD

$5.00

ONION RINGS

$6.00

MOZZARELA STIKS

$6.00

MINI COXINHA

$3.00

CHILLI CHEESE FRIES

$12.00

PORK CHEESE FRIES

$12.00

CHICKEN CHEESE FRIES

$12.00

STEAK KEBAB

$8.00

CHICKEN KEBAB

$5.00

KEBAB MIX

$7.00

Beverage

Water

$1.00

Sparkling water

$3.00

Bottled apple juice

$3.00

Bottled peach orange

$3.00

Bottled mango orange

$3.00

Bottled apple juice

$3.00

Natural juice

$5.00

Coke

$3.00

Coke zero

$3.00

Greap fanta

$3.00

Orange fanta

$3.00

Guaraná

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Arizona tea

$3.00

Guarana 600ml

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Guarana zero

$3.00

Coke 2L

$7.00

Guaraná 2L

$7.00

Extra sides

Side rice

$3.00

Side beans

$3.00

Side Tropeiro beans

$4.00

Side fries

$4.00

Side plantain

$3.00

Side chicken salad

$4.00

Side vinagrete

$3.00

Side fried yucca

$4.00

Side Mashed potato

$3.00

Extra meat

$9.00

Side potato salad

$3.00

Side yucca crumbs

$2.00

Side house salad

$4.00

Side broccoli

$3.00

Side Mix veggies

$3.00

Specials

Filet mignon

$31.90

Feijoada

$21.90

Rabada

$22.90

Chicken w/ okra

$19.90

Vaca atolada

$22.90

Lasagna

$22.90

Moqueca capixaba *small*

$24.90

Strogonoff

$21.90

desserts

Flan

$6.00

Lava cake

$10.00

Small dinner

Sirloin steak

$9.35

Picanha steak

$11.20

Gril chicken

$9.35

Grill fish

$9.35

Fried chicken

$9.35

Fried fish

$9.35

Pork shoulder

$9.35

Salgados

Coxinha

$4.75

Esfirras

$4.75Out of stock

empadinha

$8.00Out of stock

Sides

Rice coalho - 5Lb

$35.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
The real taste of Brazil! come and enjoy.

148 CHANDLER ST, Worcester, MA 01609

