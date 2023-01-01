Restaurant info

Cuban/Caribbean culture in a small footprint. Little Havana is designed to evoke the counter-service experience that one might get approaching the “ventanita” in Little Havana, Miami. A social gathering spot, usually a quick-serve walk-up window on the exterior of many of the best Cuban restaurants, where people of all cultures gather for a quick bite, “un Cafecito” or a pick-me-up to get them through their busy day