Restaurant header imageView gallery

Thai Corner Worcester

review star

No reviews yet

120 June St.

Worcester, MA 01602

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$16.00

Stir fried rice noodle with egg, bean sprout, and ground peanuts.

Drunken Noodles 🌶

Drunken Noodles 🌶

$16.00

Wide noodle stir fried with egg, onion, bell, carrot, and basil. (2*)

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$9.00

Crab meat and cream cheese filling inside crispy wonton wrappers

Thai Corner

Appetizers

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$9.00

Charcoal grilled chicken tenders on skewers marinated with Thai spices; served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$10.00

Deep fried chicken wing marinated with herbs and house sauce

Fire Wings 🌶🌶🔥

Fire Wings 🌶🌶🔥

$11.00

Fire up

Thai Peanut Chicken Wing

Thai Peanut Chicken Wing

$11.00

Crispy wing tossed in a creamy peanut sauce and crunched peanut

Coconut Chicken Wings

$11.00
Lemongrass Crispy Chicken Wing

Lemongrass Crispy Chicken Wing

$11.00
Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$9.00

Crab meat and cream cheese filling inside crispy wonton wrappers

Vegetarian Platter

Vegetarian Platter

$15.00

Vegetables crispy roll, garlic chive dumplings, fried tofu, and crispy brussles sprouts

Corner Platter

Corner Platter

$16.00

Thai chicken crispy rolls, curry puff, crab rangoon, chicken satay, and shrimp satay

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$9.00

Shrimp in coconut batter, deep fried until golden

Corner Sausage

Corner Sausage

$9.00

Homemade stuffed pork sausage in Thai herbs

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Fried Brussels sprouts, seasoned with house sauce

Dumplings

Dumplings

$9.00

Steamed or fried chicken, pork, veggies dumplings

Edamame

Edamame

$7.00

Seasoned Japanese snack; steamed soybeans pods and seasoned with salt

Spicy Ginger Edamame

Spicy Ginger Edamame

$8.00

Spicy sauce made with garlic, ginger, soy sauce, and honey

Garlic Chive Dumplings

Garlic Chive Dumplings

$9.00

Fried garlic chive dumplings served with ginger sauce

Kale Puff

Kale Puff

$9.00

Fried dough stuffed with super green kale, potato, onion, and curry powder

Curry Puff

Curry Puff

$9.00

Fried dough stuffed with ground chicken, vegetables, and curry powder

Scallion Pancakes

Scallion Pancakes

$7.00

Unleavened flatbread with scallion

Japanese Fried Oyster

Japanese Fried Oyster

$10.00

Fried breaded oysters served with mayo sauce

Shrimp Lollipops

Shrimp Lollipops

$10.00

Marinated shrimp with mayo sauce on skewers

Shrimp Satay

Shrimp Satay

$9.00

Charcoal grilled shrimp on skewers marinated with Thai spices; served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce

Shrimp Shumai

Shrimp Shumai

$8.00

Steamed or fried shrimp dumplings served with ginger sauce

Spicy Mussels 🌶

Spicy Mussels 🌶

$10.00

Mussels flavored with hot sauce, garlic, and basil

Thai Chicken Crispy Rolls

Thai Chicken Crispy Rolls

$9.00

Crispy rice paper filled with chicken and mixed vegetables

Thai Soft Spring Rolls

Thai Soft Spring Rolls

$8.00

Steam noodle, lettuce, carrot, cucumber, and basil wrapped in fresh spring roll skin

Fried Soft Shell Crabs

$13.00

Fried soft shell crabs served with mayo sauce.

Tofu Triangles

Tofu Triangles

$7.00

Deep-fried tofu served with sweet and sour sauce, topped with ground peanut

Veggie Crispy Rolls

Veggie Crispy Rolls

$9.00

Crispy rice paper filled with mixed vegetables

Mango Soft Rolls w/peanut sauce

Mango Soft Rolls w/peanut sauce

$9.00

Steamed noodle, lettuce, carrot, purple cabbage, carrot, cucumber, and basil wrapped in fresh spring roll skin

Nua Sawan

Nua Sawan

$9.00

A Thai style beef jerky

Salty and Pepper Squid

Salty and Pepper Squid

$10.00

Served with sweet and sour sauce.

Chicken karaage

Chicken karaage

$9.00

Japanese style lightly battered fried chicken. Served with house made sauce.

Chef's Special

Khua Kling (🌶️🌶🌶️)

Khua Kling (🌶️🌶🌶️)

$19.00

🌶️🌶️🌶️ A southern Thai dry curry (lemongrass, garlic, shallots, gingers, galangal, kaffir lime skin and dry chilies) that is commonly made with pork, beef or chicken. The meat is fried together with the curry paste, more chilies and sprinkled with a handful of thinly sliced kaffir lime leaves. Served with jasmine rice.

Thai Boat Noodle Soup (🌶🌶)

Thai Boat Noodle Soup (🌶🌶)

$20.00

Thai style noodle dish with a strong flavor. It contains both pork or beef, as well as dark soy sauce, and some spices, scallion, bean sprout, cilantro, fried garlic, and is normally served with thai meatball.

Thai-Style Crab Fried Rice

Thai-Style Crab Fried Rice

$29.00

Jasmine rice is seasoned with garlic, chef's special sauce, then tossed with egg, picked crabmeat, soft shell crab, scallion. Cucumber and fish sauce and fresh chili on the side.

Khoa Moo Dang

Khoa Moo Dang

$19.00

Steamed rice, topped with red pork, thai sausage, served with sliced cucumbers and green shallots; and covered with sweet bean gravy.

Khao Kai Jeow

Khao Kai Jeow

$14.00

Thai omelet. It is made by beating eggs with sauce and then pan frying them over high heat. Serve with jasmine rice and a side of sriracha.

Salads

Crispy Chicken Salad 🌶

Crispy Chicken Salad 🌶

$13.00

Shredded crispy chicken mixed in spicy and lime sauce with red onion, scallion, and cilantro

Chicken Salad (Larb) 🌶

Chicken Salad (Larb) 🌶

$13.00

Ground chicken, ground roasted rice grains, scallion, cilantro mixed in spicy lime juice

Papaya Salad (Som Tum) 🌶

Papaya Salad (Som Tum) 🌶

$13.00

Shredded papaya mixed with tomatoes and chili in spicy lime sauce, topped with peanuts. Served with side of sticky rice

Crispy Tofu Salad 🌶

Crispy Tofu Salad 🌶

$12.00

Crispy Tofu mixed in spicy and lime sauce with red onion, scallion, and cilantro

Soups

Tom Yum

Tom Yum

$7.00

Spicy and sour spiced with chilies, lemon grass, mushroom, and lime juice; with choice of chicken or shrimp

Tom Kha Gai

Tom Kha Gai

$8.00

Chicken coconut milk soup with galangal root, lime juice, mushroom, and scallion

Seafood Tom Yum

Seafood Tom Yum

$9.00

Tom yum soup with shrimp, scallops, squid, and mussel

Noodle Soup

Noodle Soup

$13.00

Rice noodle and bean sprout in bone broth with choice chicken, beef, or pork., topped with chopped scallion, cilantro, and garlic Served in large bowl

Roasted Duck Noodle Soup

Roasted Duck Noodle Soup

$15.00

Rice noodle with sliced roasted duck and bean sprout in duck broth, topped with chopped scallion, cilantro, and garlic

Sides

Jasmine Rice

Jasmine Rice

$3.00
Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$4.00
Coconut Rice

Coconut Rice

$4.00
Sticky Rice

Sticky Rice

$4.00
Peanut Sauce

Peanut Sauce

$3.00
Steamed Veg & Peanut Sauce

Steamed Veg & Peanut Sauce

$8.00

Steam Noodle

$3.00

Beverages

Thai Hot Tea

Thai Hot Tea

$3.00
Soda

Soda

$3.00
Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00
Thai Iced Coffee

Thai Iced Coffee

$5.00
Lavendaer Milk Tea

Lavendaer Milk Tea

$5.00
Lychee Juice

Lychee Juice

$5.00

Dessert

Banana Rolls w/Honey

Banana Rolls w/Honey

$9.00
Mango w/Sweet Sticky Rice

Mango w/Sweet Sticky Rice

$9.00
Thai Custard w/Sweet Sticky Rice

Thai Custard w/Sweet Sticky Rice

$9.00

Dinner

Dinner (Deep Copy)

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$16.00

Stir fried rice noodle with egg, bean sprout, and ground peanuts.

Country Pad Thai 🌶

Country Pad Thai 🌶

$16.00

Spicy version of Pad Thai with bell, onion, carrot, egg, and basil. (2*)

Pad Thai Woonsen

Pad Thai Woonsen

$16.00

Glass noodles, stir-fried with Pad Thai sauce, egg, scallion, bean sprouts, and ground peanut.

Thai Lomein

Thai Lomein

$16.00

Broccoli, carrot, scallion, and egg

Drunken Noodles 🌶

Drunken Noodles 🌶

$16.00

Wide noodle stir fried with egg, onion, bell, carrot, and basil. (2*)

Pad See-U

Pad See-U

$16.00

Stir fried with wide noodle, broccoli, carrot, egg, and cabbage

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$16.00

Fried rice with egg, pea, onion, carrot, and scallion

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$16.00

Fried rice with egg, pineapple, curry powder, pea, onion, carrot, and scallion

Basil Fried Rice🌶

Basil Fried Rice🌶

$16.00

House fried rice with basil and chili paste, egg, peas, bell peppers. (1*)

Mango Fried Rice

Mango Fried Rice

$16.00
Spicy Thai Lomein 🌶

Spicy Thai Lomein 🌶

$16.00

Broccoli, carrot, bell peppers, egg

Bangkok Noodle 🌶🌶

$17.00
Lemongrass

Lemongrass

$17.00

Lightly fried lemongrass with peanuts, onion, carrot, and scallion. Served on a bed of steam broccoli and cabbage

Basil 🌶

Basil 🌶

$17.00

Basil, peppers, onion, mushroom, broccoli, and zucchinis. (1*)

Cashew Nuts 🌶

Cashew Nuts 🌶

$17.00

Pineapple, carrot, onion, scallion, peppers, mushroom, and cashew nut

Broccoli

Broccoli

$17.00

Broccoli, carrot, and mushroom

Ginger

Ginger

$17.00

Ginger sauce with mushroom, scallion, and bell pepper

Garlic

Garlic

$17.00

Pea, onion, red pepper, mushroom, scallion

Peanut Sauce

$17.00
Red Curry 🌶

Red Curry 🌶

$18.00

Bamboo shoot, red peppers, broccoli, and basil. (Somewhat spicy,)

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$18.00

Pineapple, potato, carrot, and onion. (Somewhat spicy)

Green Curry🌶🌶

Green Curry🌶🌶

$18.00

Bamboo shoot, broccoli, peas, green peppers, zucchinis, and basil. (Somewhat spicy)

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

$18.00

Sliced lime leaf and garnished red peppers (2*)

Massaman Curry

Massaman Curry

$18.00

Peanut, potato, onion, and carrot. (1*)

Mango Curry 🌶

Mango Curry 🌶

$18.00

Mango chucks in yellow curry with onion, carrot, and bell. (2*)

Thai Corner Special🌶🌶

Thai Corner Special🌶🌶

$17.00

Ground beef, chicken or pork, stir fried with spicy authentic basil sauce, fresh chilis, bell peppers, and Thai basil leaves; served with Thai style fried egg. (2*)

Orange Chicken

Orange Chicken

$17.00

Crispy chicken simmered in orange sauce with mixed vegetables

Khao Soi 🌶

Khao Soi 🌶

$18.00

The famous northern noodle in delicious mixed of light yellow curry, chicken, scallion, cilantro, red onion, and fried shallots. (2*)

Tamarind Fish 🌶

Tamarind Fish 🌶

$19.00

Tilapia or salmon in sweet and sour tamarind sauce with assorted vegetables. (1*)

Spicy Fish 🌶

Spicy Fish 🌶

$19.00

Tilapia or salmon in homemade spicy chili sauce with assorted vegetables and crispy basil leaves (1*)

Seafood Curry

$22.00
Veggies Delight

Veggies Delight

$16.00

Variety of vegetables stir fried with light sauce

Tamarind Duck

Tamarind Duck

$27.00

Crispy duck coated with tamarind sauce, cashew but, mushroom, carrot, and peas

Royal Duck

Royal Duck

$27.00

Crispy duck simmered in peanuts sauce on bed of vegetables

Bangkok Duck

Bangkok Duck

$27.00

Crispy duck topped with ginger sauce on bed of vegetables

Orange Duck

Orange Duck

$27.00

Crispy duck simmered in orange sauce on a bed of vegetables

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Conveniently located at the corner of June and Chandler Street, Thai Corner is a proud, locally family-owned restaurant. With extensive experience in Thai food industry, together with passion for Thai cooking, we select only what we believe is the best recipe and dishes that we can be proud to present. We follow social distancing guidelines strictly for everyone’s safety. Come for dining in, order for take-out or delivery. Our staff would be glad to serve you!

Website

Location

120 June St., Worcester, MA 01602

Directions

Gallery
Thai Corner Worcester image
BG pic
Thai Corner Worcester image

Similar restaurants in your area

Black Sheep Bah Bah-Q Worcester - 397 Chandler Street
orange starNo Reviews
397 Chandler Street Worcester, MA 01602
View restaurantnext
Black Sheep Bah-Bah-Q & Kitchen (DO NOT USE) - Chandler St. Worcester
orange starNo Reviews
393 Chandler Street Worcester, MA 01602
View restaurantnext
NU Kitchen - Worcester
orange star4.6 • 2,412
335 Chandler Street Worcester, MA 01602
View restaurantnext
Mint Restaurant and Bar
orange starNo Reviews
79 Maywood St Worcester, MA 01603
View restaurantnext
Brazierr restaurant - 148 CHANDLER ST
orange starNo Reviews
148 CHANDLER ST Worcester, MA 01609
View restaurantnext
Belén Casa De Pan - 932A Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
932a Main Street Worcester, MA 01610
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Worcester

NU Kitchen - Worcester
orange star4.6 • 2,412
335 Chandler Street Worcester, MA 01602
View restaurantnext
Oak Barrel Tavern - Worcester
orange star4.6 • 2,173
229 Grove Street Worcester, MA 01605
View restaurantnext
deadhorse hill restaurant + wine shop
orange star4.8 • 1,772
281 main street Worcester, MA 01608
View restaurantnext
George’s Coney Island
orange star4.9 • 1,100
158 Southbridge St Worcester, MA 01608
View restaurantnext
BirchTree Bread Company
orange star4.5 • 566
138 Green St,Ste 5 Worcester, MA 01604
View restaurantnext
Chashu Ramen
orange star4.7 • 457
38 Franklin Street Worcester, MA 01608
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Worcester
Holden
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
West Boylston
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Northborough
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Westborough
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Whitinsville
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Marlborough
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Webster
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Mendon
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston