Thai Corner Worcester
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Conveniently located at the corner of June and Chandler Street, Thai Corner is a proud, locally family-owned restaurant. With extensive experience in Thai food industry, together with passion for Thai cooking, we select only what we believe is the best recipe and dishes that we can be proud to present. We follow social distancing guidelines strictly for everyone’s safety. Come for dining in, order for take-out or delivery. Our staff would be glad to serve you!
Location
120 June St., Worcester, MA 01602
Gallery
