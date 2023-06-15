Thai Corner Worcester

Khua Kling (🌶️🌶🌶️)

🌶️🌶️🌶️ A southern Thai dry curry (lemongrass, garlic, shallots, gingers, galangal, kaffir lime skin and dry chilies) that is commonly made with pork, beef or chicken. The meat is fried together with the curry paste, more chilies and sprinkled with a handful of thinly sliced kaffir lime leaves. Served with jasmine rice.