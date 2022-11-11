Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Bistro 63

2,242 Reviews

$$

63 N Pleasant St

Amherst, MA 01002

Order Again

Starters, Greens, Brunch

White Poutine

$13.00

hand-cut fries, three cheese sauce, bacon

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.00

hand-battered pickles, chipotle aioli, white bbq sauce

Bengal Shrimp

Bengal Shrimp

$14.00

shrimp, roasted tomato sauce, rustic bread

House Salad

$8.50

mixed field greens, cucumber, carrot, pickled onions

Caesar Salad

$9.50

romaine, parmesan, caesar dressing, garlic croutons

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$10.00

smashed avocado, onion, tomato, lettuce, pickled veggies, balsamic drizzle on toasted wheat bread

Banana Bread French Toast

Banana Bread French Toast

$12.00

homemade cardamom banana bread, vanilla ice cream, local honey

The Omelette

$13.00

three egg omelette with cheddar-jack and goat cheeses, caramelized onions, tomatoes, toasted rustic bread

BLTA

BLTA

$12.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayo, grilled wheat bread

Shrimp & Avocado

Shrimp & Avocado

$19.00

roasted shrimp, diced avocado, field greens, cucumbers, carrots, pickled and crunchy onions, truffle oil, teriyaki glaze

Quinoa Bowl

Quinoa Bowl

$15.50

red & white quinoa, squash, red beans, zucchini, onion, pickled purple cabbage and carrot, balsamic

Cold Peanut Noodles

$14.50

linguini, peanut sauce, shredded cabbage and carrots, tomato, cucumber, kalamata olives

Cup Lobster Bisque

$6.00

Bowl Lobster Bisque

$10.00

Cup Clam Chowder

$6.00

Bowl Clam Chowder

$10.00

Burrata

$14.50

fresh whole-milk mozzarella, strawberry jam, field greens, tomato, rustic bread

Charcuterie

$15.00

prosciutto, pancetta, salami toscano, pickles, condiments, rustic bread

ANYTIME

Desserts & Sides

Hand-cut Fries

$6.00

hadley potatoes, chipotle aioli, ketchup

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.50

served with chipotle aioli & ketchup

Bistro Slaw

$4.50

shredded purple cabbage and carrot

2 Piece Grilled Bread

$2.00

4 Piece Grilled Bread

$4.00

Monkey Pie

$8.00Out of stock

oreo cookie crust, sliced banana, chocolate mousse, whipped cream

1 Scoop Vanilla

$2.00

2 Scoop Vanilla

$4.00

Side Mixed Veggies

$5.00

Cake Plating Fee

$2.50

Tiramisu

$8.00Out of stock

Lemon Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Hand-helds

Curried Chicken Sandwich

Curried Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

pulled five-hour chicken, cucumber, curried mayo, toasted wheat bread

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

pulled five-hour chicken, three cheeses, onion, tomato, with chipotle aioli and bistro slaw on the side

Bistro Burger

Bistro Burger

$15.00

Angus chuck & brisket patty, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, and chipotle aioli, toasted potato bun. cooked black and blue, pink, or no-pink.

BBQ Burger

BBQ Burger

$15.50

Angus chuck & brisket patty, cheddar cheese, crispy fried onions, pickles, BBQ sauce, toasted potato bun. cooked black and blue, pink, no-pink

Chevre Burger

$15.50

Angus chuck & brisket patty, goat cheese, bacon, strawberry jam, toasted potato bun. cooked black and blue, pink, no-pink

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$15.00

Black and red bean, walnut, and root vegetable patty with lettuce, chipotle aioli, pickled onions, toasted potato bun. Vegan option: strawberry jam instead of aioli.

Turkey Avo Burger

$15.00

all-natural turkey patty, avocado, cheddar-jack cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, chipotle aioli and teriyaki glaze, toasted potato bun

Thai Chicken Wrap

Thai Chicken Wrap

$14.00

sesame-curry chicken, cucumber, carrot, teriyaki glaze, onion, tomato, lettuce, peanut sauce, wheat wrap

Shrimp Wrap

Shrimp Wrap

$16.00

crispy shrimp, lettuce, tomato, pickles, chipotle aioli, wheat wrap

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

crispy, marinated all-natural boneless 7oz. chicken thigh, lettuce, mayo, bistro slaw, on toasted potato bun. grilled bbq option available.

Entrees

Barramundi

$23.00
Bolognese

Bolognese

$18.00

ground angus beef, pancetta, red wine, roasted tomato, linguini, parmesan

Chicken Risotto

Chicken Risotto

$18.00

all-natural chicken, pancetta, roasted red pepper, onion, three cheeses

Crazy Alfredo

Crazy Alfredo

$19.00

shrimp, chicken, andouille sausage, roasted red pepper, linguini, alfredo, parmesan

Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$16.00

crispy, marinated all-natural boneless 7oz. chicken thigh, hand-cut fries, bistro slaw, white bbq sauce. grilled bbq option available.

Jambalaya

$19.00

shrimp, chicken, andouille sausage, red beans, roasted tomato, house chili spice mix, arborio rice

Rigatoni Vodka

Rigatoni Vodka

$15.00

roasted tomato vodka sauce, penne pasta, parmesan

Shrimp Risotto

$19.00

shrimp, tomato, zucchini, white wine, parmesan

Squash Risotto

Squash Risotto

$15.50

butternut squash, zucchini, roasted red pepper, truffle oil, toasted pumpkin seeds

Truffle Mac

Truffle Mac

$16.50

white cheddar, parmesan, elbow macaroni, breadcrumb crust, truffle oil

Blackened Scallops

$24.00

Family Trays

Tray: House Salad

$22.00

Tray: Caesar Salad

$24.00

Tray: Rigatoni Vodka

$36.00

Tray: Rigatoni Alfredo

$36.00

Tray: Truffle Mac

$38.00

Tray: Squash Risotto

$38.00

Tray: Bolognese

$44.00

Tray: Chicken Risotto

$44.00

Tray: Jambalaya

$46.00

Kids Menu

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger with Fries

$10.00

Kids Burger with Fries

$10.00

Popcorn Chicken with Fries

$10.00

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Add-ons

Add pickles

$1.00

Extra chipotle

$0.75

Extra white BBQ

$0.75

Extra ketchup

Extra mayo

Add mustard

Extra BBQ

$0.75

Extra Caesar

$0.75

Extra balsamic

$0.75

Extra peanut sauce

$1.00

Add Linguini

$4.00

Sub gluten-free pasta

$2.00

Sub gluten-free bread

$1.50

Sub Cranberry Jam

Extra parmesan

$1.00

Melted butter

$1.00

Extra Cranberry Jam

$0.75

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.60

Diet Coke

$3.60

Sprite

$3.60

Club Soda

$3.60

Tonic

$3.60

Ginger Ale

$3.60

Cranberry Juice

$3.60

Iced Tea

$4.80

Iced Coffee

$4.80

Orange Juice

$3.60

Lemonade

$3.60

Arnold Palmer

$4.80

Cold Root Tea

$4.80

Root Beer

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Mexicane Cola

$6.00Out of stock

Teetotaler's Delight

$6.00

Weihenstephan Alkoholfrei

$7.20Out of stock

Pineapple Juice

$4.80

Grapefruit Juice

$4.80

Fresh OJ

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$3.60

San Pellegrino

$7.80

Iced Chai

$6.00

Chai With Oat Milk

$6.90Out of stock

Milk

$4.80

Refill Club Soda

$1.20

Refill Coke

$1.20

Refill Diet Coke

$1.20

Refill Ginger Ale

$1.20

Refill Cranberry

$1.20

Refill OJ

$1.20

Refill Tonic

$1.20

Refill Iced Tea

$1.20

Refill Lemonade

$1.20

Refill Sprite

$1.20

Refill Arnold Palmer

Shirley Temple

$1.20

Coffee

$4.80

Decaf Coffee

$4.80

Hot Chocolate

$5.40

Hot Root Tea

$4.80

Black Tea

$4.80

Green Tea

$4.80

Chamomile Tea

$4.80

Hot Chai

$6.00Out of stock

Coffe With Oat Milk

$5.40Out of stock

Coffee With Oat Milk

$5.40Out of stock

Decaf With Oat Milk

$5.40Out of stock

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.60

Mexicane Cola

$3.60Out of stock

Ginger Beer

$3.60

Cold Root Tea

$3.60

Coffee

$3.60

Iced Tea

$3.60

Bottled Water

$2.40

Chai

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.40

Black Tea

$3.60

Chamomile Tea

$3.60

Green Tea

$3.60
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:30 am
Modern American restaurant in the heart of downtown Amherst serving inventive dishes and creative cocktails.

Bistro 63 image
Bistro 63 image

