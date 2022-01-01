Amherst American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Amherst
More about Johnny's Tavern
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Johnny's Tavern
30 Boltwood Walk, Amherst
|Popular items
|Tavern Burger
|$16.00
vermont cheddar, beer braised onion, lettuce, tomato, brioche
|Gnocchi
|$23.00
chicken, crispy prosciutto, asparagus, lemon cream, pecorino romano
|Beet Salad
|$8.00
mixed greens | feta | toasted pepitas | shaved onion | honey balsamic
More about Jake's - Amherst
Jake's - Amherst
68 Cowls Rd, Amherst
|Popular items
|Jake's Eggs
|$8.65
two eggs any style, home fries and toasted 3-seed sourdough
|Basic Sandwich
|$5.10
two fried eggs and cheddar cheese on a toasted king-sized English muffin
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.65
three scrambled eggs, roasted homefries, sauteed greens, refried black beans and Monterey jack cheese. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo
More about Bistro 63
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bistro 63
63 N Pleasant St, Amherst
|Popular items
|Veggie Burger
|$14.00
Black and red bean, walnut, and root vegetable patty with lettuce, chipotle aioli, pickled onions, toasted brioche bun. Vegan option: French bread instead of brioche bun and tomato jam instead of aioli.
|Penne Vodka
|$13.00
roasted tomato vodka sauce, penne pasta, parmesan
|Bistro Burger
|$14.00
Angus chuck & brisket patty, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, and chipotle aioli, toasted brioche bun. cooked black and blue, pink, or no-pink.