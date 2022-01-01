Amherst American restaurants you'll love

Go
Amherst restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Amherst

Johnny's Tavern image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Johnny's Tavern

30 Boltwood Walk, Amherst

Avg 4.5 (1961 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tavern Burger$16.00
vermont cheddar, beer braised onion, lettuce, tomato, brioche
Gnocchi$23.00
chicken, crispy prosciutto, asparagus, lemon cream, pecorino romano
Beet Salad$8.00
mixed greens | feta | toasted pepitas | shaved onion | honey balsamic
More about Johnny's Tavern
Jake's - Amherst image

 

Jake's - Amherst

68 Cowls Rd, Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Jake's Eggs$8.65
two eggs any style, home fries and toasted 3-seed sourdough
Basic Sandwich$5.10
two fried eggs and cheddar cheese on a toasted king-sized English muffin
Breakfast Burrito$10.65
three scrambled eggs, roasted homefries, sauteed greens, refried black beans and Monterey jack cheese. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo
More about Jake's - Amherst
Bistro 63 image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bistro 63

63 N Pleasant St, Amherst

Avg 4.6 (2242 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Veggie Burger$14.00
Black and red bean, walnut, and root vegetable patty with lettuce, chipotle aioli, pickled onions, toasted brioche bun. Vegan option: French bread instead of brioche bun and tomato jam instead of aioli.
Penne Vodka$13.00
roasted tomato vodka sauce, penne pasta, parmesan
Bistro Burger$14.00
Angus chuck & brisket patty, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, and chipotle aioli, toasted brioche bun. cooked black and blue, pink, or no-pink.
More about Bistro 63

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Amherst

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Amherst to explore

Northampton

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Holyoke

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Greenfield

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

South Hadley

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Chicopee

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Hadley

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Easthampton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston