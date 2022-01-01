Concord restaurants you'll love
Concord's top cuisines
Must-try Concord restaurants
More about Tandy's
Tandy's
1 Eagle Square, Concord
|Popular items
|Tender Platter
|$13.00
hand-breaded chicken tenders served with fries & your choice of dipping sauce
|Grilled Cheese Burger
|$15.00
1/2 pound angus beef patty inside our award winning grilled cheese
|California Burger
|$14.50
bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato & melted jack cheese
More about D'Angelo
D'Angelo
126 Loundon Rd., Concord
|Popular items
|Root Beer
|Lays Baked
|$1.29
|Thanksgiving Toasted
More about Vibes Gourmet Burgers
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Vibes Gourmet Burgers
25 S MAIN ST, Concord
|Popular items
|The Unusual
|$11.49
Applewood smoked bacon, Vermont cheddar, sliced fresh apple, crisp lettuce, pickled jalapenos, and whipped peanut butter
|Vibes Chicken Tenders & Fries
|$9.49
Crispy and golden chicken, french fries and choice of dipping sauce
|Memphis
|$11.49
Sweet onion, sliced pickles, BBQ pulled pork, smoked gouda cheese
More about Common Man - Concord NH
Common Man - Concord NH
25 Water Street, Concord
|Popular items
|Emma’s Mac & Cheese
|$6.99
House-Made!
|Uncommon Wedge
|$8.49
Half a Romaine heart, peppered bacon, red onion, grape tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese and blue cheese dressing.
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$17.49
Loaded with slow-roasted chicken, peas, carrots, celery, onions. Skillet baked in a savory chicken gravy.
More about Smoke Shack
Smoke Shack
146 King Street, Boscawen
|Popular items
|Smoked Chicken Wings
|$14.95
A dozen smoked chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce
|Chicken Tender Plate
|$13.95
Homemade chicken tenders, breaded to order, served with coleslaw and French fries
|Smoked Pulled Pork Plate
|$12.95
Pulled pork served with corn bread and one or two sides
More about Papa Gino's
PIZZA • PASTA
Papa Gino's
129 Loudon Road, Concord
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$3.19
|Cheese Breadsticks
|Cheese Pizza
More about D'Angelo
D'Angelo
125 S. Main St. Rt. 3, Concord
|Popular items
|Thanksgiving Toasted
|Root Beer
|Lays Baked
|$1.29
More about Wrap City
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Wrap City
273 loudon rd, Concord
|Popular items
|Cape Codder
|$8.49
Chicken salad w/, apple, candied walnuts, Hellman’s mayo, cranberries, lettuce, tomato, white wrap
|Bobby V’s
|$8.99
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Hellmans mayo, American cheese, toasted white wrap
|Buffalo's Anchor
|$8.99
Crispy breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, crumbled bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, creamy bleu cheese dressing, toasted white wrap
More about Gibson's Cafe
Gibson's Cafe
45 South Main Street, Concord
|Popular items
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$9.95
Cranberry pecan chicken salad with romaine lettuce on a wrap
|BLT
|$7.95
Bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted Tuscan bread
|Caprese Panini
|$9.95
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, and pesto aioli on a ciabatta roll
More about The 19th Hole at Beaver Meadow
The 19th Hole at Beaver Meadow
1 Beaver Meadow Ln., Concord