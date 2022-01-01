Chicken salad in Concord
Concord restaurants that serve chicken salad
Tandy's
1 Eagle Square, Concord
|Honey Mustard Chicken Salad
|$14.00
mixed greens with bacon, bell peppers, tomatoes, fried chicken, cheddar jack cheese & honey mustard dressing
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$13.00
romaine with a grilled chicken breast, classic caesar dressing, asiago cheese, parmesan cheese & croutons
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Wrap City
273 loudon rd, Concord
|Chicken Salad
|$8.99
Traditional style with celery, Hellmans mayo, red onion, lettuce, tomato, avocado, on sourdough
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$9.49
Garden salad topped with crispy buffalo chicken, crumbled bleu cheese, bleu cheese dressing