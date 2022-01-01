Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Concord

Concord restaurants
Concord restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Tandy's

1 Eagle Square, Concord

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Honey Mustard Chicken Salad$14.00
mixed greens with bacon, bell peppers, tomatoes, fried chicken, cheddar jack cheese & honey mustard dressing
Chicken Caesar Salad$13.00
romaine with a grilled chicken breast, classic caesar dressing, asiago cheese, parmesan cheese & croutons
More about Tandy's
Wrap City image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Wrap City

273 loudon rd, Concord

Avg 4.5 (181 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad$8.99
Traditional style with celery, Hellmans mayo, red onion, lettuce, tomato, avocado, on sourdough
Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.49
Garden salad topped with crispy buffalo chicken, crumbled bleu cheese, bleu cheese dressing
More about Wrap City
Chicken Salad Wrap image

 

Gibson's Cafe

45 South Main Street, Concord

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Wrap$9.95
Cranberry pecan chicken salad with romaine lettuce on a wrap
More about Gibson's Cafe

Manchester

