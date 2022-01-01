Amherst restaurants you'll love

Amherst restaurants
Toast
  • Amherst

Amherst's top cuisines

Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Must-try Amherst restaurants

LaBelle Winery Derry image

 

LaBelle Winery Derry

345 Route 101, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
large Charcuterie Board$28.00
Chefs Daily Selection of Cured Meats, Winemakers Kitchen Jam, Candied Nuts and Local Honey
Cioppino$28.00
Haddock, Clams, Shrimp, Mussels,
Andouille, Fingerling Potatoes,
Tomato Fennel Broth, Crusty Bread
Kids Chicken Fingers$10.00
French Fries & Peas
Wrap City image

 

Wrap City

124 State Rt 101A, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo's Anchor$8.99
Crispy breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, crumbled bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, creamy bleu cheese dressing, toasted white wrap
Roman Delight$8.49
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, crumbled croutons, creamy Caesar dressing, wheat wrap
The Alamo$8.99
Chipotle spiced grilled chicken, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepper jack, chipotle sauce, toast tomato basil wrap
LaBelle Winery Amherst image

 

LaBelle Winery Amherst

345 Route 101, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Cauliflower$14.00
Fried cauliflower, sweet & spicy buffalo sauce, shaved celery, blue cheese dressing
Shaved Ribeye Sandwich$18.00
Local mushrooms, gruyére cheese, pickled red onions, baby arugula, toasted garlic bread, choice of hand-cut frites or house salad
Harvest Green Salad$12.00
Little leaf lettuce, roasted root vegetables, five grains blend, maple mustard vinaigrette, Bayley Hazen blue cheese
