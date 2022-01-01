Amherst restaurants you'll love
Amherst's top cuisines
Must-try Amherst restaurants
More about LaBelle Winery Derry
LaBelle Winery Derry
345 Route 101, Amherst
|Popular items
|large Charcuterie Board
|$28.00
Chefs Daily Selection of Cured Meats, Winemakers Kitchen Jam, Candied Nuts and Local Honey
|Cioppino
|$28.00
Haddock, Clams, Shrimp, Mussels,
Andouille, Fingerling Potatoes,
Tomato Fennel Broth, Crusty Bread
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$10.00
French Fries & Peas
More about Wrap City
Wrap City
124 State Rt 101A, Amherst
|Popular items
|Buffalo's Anchor
|$8.99
Crispy breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, crumbled bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, creamy bleu cheese dressing, toasted white wrap
|Roman Delight
|$8.49
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, crumbled croutons, creamy Caesar dressing, wheat wrap
|The Alamo
|$8.99
Chipotle spiced grilled chicken, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepper jack, chipotle sauce, toast tomato basil wrap
More about LaBelle Winery Amherst
LaBelle Winery Amherst
345 Route 101, Amherst
|Popular items
|Fried Cauliflower
|$14.00
Fried cauliflower, sweet & spicy buffalo sauce, shaved celery, blue cheese dressing
|Shaved Ribeye Sandwich
|$18.00
Local mushrooms, gruyére cheese, pickled red onions, baby arugula, toasted garlic bread, choice of hand-cut frites or house salad
|Harvest Green Salad
|$12.00
Little leaf lettuce, roasted root vegetables, five grains blend, maple mustard vinaigrette, Bayley Hazen blue cheese