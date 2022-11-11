LaBelle Winery Amherst
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Bistro at LaBelle Winery features a seasonal farm to fork inspired menu for lunch & dinner. Enjoy a full array of classic & seasonal cocktails made with LaBelle wine, as well as wine by the glass, craft beer, liquor and non-alcoholic beverages.
Location
345 Route 101, Amherst, NH 03031
