LaBelle Winery Amherst

review star

No reviews yet

345 Route 101

Amherst, NH 03031

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Farm Burger
Pan Roasted Salmon "Au Poivre"
Chicken Tenders

Starters

Small Cheese Slate

$21.00

Artisan cheeses, dried fruits, candied nuts, crackers, The Winemaker's Kitchen Jam *CONTAINS NUTS*

Large Cheese Slate

$31.00

Artisan cheeses, dried fruits, candied nuts, crackers, The Winemaker's Kitchen Jam *CONTAINS NUTS*

Small Cheese & Charcuterie Slate

$24.00

Artisan cheeses, cured meats, dried fruits, candied nuts, house-made pickled vegetables, crackers, The Winemaker’s Kitchen jam, Seyval Blanc wine mustard *CONTAINS NUTS*

Large Cheese & Charcuterie Slate

$37.00

Artisan cheeses, cured meats, dried fruits, candied nuts, house-made pickled vegetables, crackers, The Winemaker’s Kitchen jam, Seyval Blanc wine mustard *CONTAINS NUTS*

Short Rib Poutine

$18.00

LaBelle red wine - braised short ribs, hand cut fries, brown gravy, Ellsworth cheese curds

Crispy Fried Cauliflower

$14.00

Select one sauce: • Sweet and spicy Buffalo; with blue cheese • Sticky sesame sauce

Prince Edward Island Mussels

$19.00

Garlic, ginger, lime juice, coconut milk, tomato, jalapeño, bean sprouts, cilantro, toast

Sweet and Spicy Beef

$17.00

Crispy fried beef tenderloin, toasted peanuts, pickled carrots, dashi cucumber, Boston lettuce, spicy mayo

Potato Gnocchi

$13.00

With Dunks mushrooms, LaBelle Winery Red Alchemy, buttered mushroom brodo, reggiano, olive oil

Chick Pea Dip

$11.00

Grilled pita, mild spiced ginger and curry braised chick peas, bean sprouts, cilantro, herb yogurt

Crispy, Chili-glazed Pork Belly

$16.00

Garlic lime aioli, reb cabbage-bacon kim chi, crispy rice, sweet fall corn

Soup & Salad

Soup of the Day - Cup

$5.00

Chef's choice soup of the day

Soup of the Day - Bowl

$8.00

Chef's choice soup of the day

French Onion Soup

$11.00

LaBelle wine-spiked beef broth, sweet onions, crusty bread, cave-aged gruyere

House Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, cherry tomato, carrot, red onion, radish, The Winemaker’s Kitchen Seyval Blanc Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$12.00

New Hampshire Mushroom Salad

$14.00

Baby spinach, Dunks mushrooms, red wine - poached Granny Smith apples, shaved pecorino, cured egg yolk, Seyval Blanc vinaigrette

Warm Organic Roasted Beet Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Roasted local beets, baby greens, toasted orange wheels, New England goat milk cheese, Spanish sherry vinaigrette, pumpkin seed pesto

Main Courses

Steak Frites

$38.00

Grilled hanger steak, hand-cut frites, Americus wine butter, confit garlic and watercress salad

Farm Burger

$18.00

Grass-fed all natural beef, brioche roll, house-made pickle

White Bean Burger

$16.00

Brioche roll, tomato, red onion, leaf lettuce, smashed avocado, chipotle aioli

Sugar Cured Half Roasted Duck

$36.00

House-made kim chi, cucumber dashi, sticky soy

Cocoa BBQ Chicken

$27.00

Grilled The Winemaker’s Kitchen Cocoa-BBQ chicken breast, crispy herb-roasted golden potatoes, wilted baby spinach, corn salsa, bacon dust

Pan Roasted Salmon "Au Poivre"

$29.00

Local honey-whipped sweet potatoes, brussels sprouts, crisp leeks.

Bolognese

$32.00

Ragout of beef, pork and veal, herbs, San Marzano tomatoes, mushrooms, fresh rigatoni, reggiano, house-made ricotta

Roasted Acorn Squash

$22.00

Warm toasted hemp seed-tomato stuffing, caramelized shallots, basil, toasted pistachio, minted yogurt

Espresso Rubbed 14oz Delmonico

$51.00

Grilled ribeye, potato puree, mixed petite vegetable medley, LaBelle Petit Verdot butter

Filet Mignon

$52.00

Grilled filet, truffle-whipped potato, braised pearl onions, bearnaise butter, crispy fine herbs, demi-glace

Entree Special

$65.00

Kids' Menu

Cheese & Crackers

$6.00

Local cheddar and crackers

Fruit Cup

$6.00

Cup of fresh seasonal berries

Beef Sliders

$10.00

Two beef sliders on brioche with cheddar and choice of fries or side salad

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Half-head of baby romaine with shaved Parmesan and croutons

Cheesy Flatbread

$6.00

Parmesan and cheddar cheeses on baked flatbread

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Breaded white meat hand-cut chicken fingers with side of fries and honey mustard

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Grilled brioche and cheddar with choice of fries or side salad

Pasta

$8.00

Penne pasta with traditional red sauce

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Wine

Americus

$23.00

Amherst Vineyard Red

$31.00

Amherst Vineyard White

$31.00

Blue Alchemy

$32.00Out of stock

Chardonnay

$18.00

Corazon Rosé

$18.00

Cranberry

$18.00

Cranberry Riesling

$18.00

Dry Apple

$17.00

Dry Blueberry

$21.00

Dry Pear

$18.00

Gewürztraminer

$18.00

Granite State Red

$18.00

Heirloom Onion

$15.00

Heirloom Tomato

$15.00

Jalapeño Wine

$17.00

Malbec

$26.00

Moscato

$18.00

Petit Verdot

$26.00

Red Alchemy

$18.00

Red Raspberry

$22.00

Riesling

$18.00

Rosé

$18.00

Sangria Blanca

$17.00

Sangria Rosé

$17.00

Seyval Blanc

$18.00

Seyval Blanc Reserve

$21.00

Spiced Winter Pear

$19.00

Syrah

$24.00

Tannat

$24.00

Tempest

$30.00

Verano Sangria

$17.00

Virginia Mae Sweet Blueberry

$23.00

White Alchemy

$20.00

10 Yr Anniversary Amherst Red

$31.00

Apparel

Bandana

$8.50

Baseball Hat

$19.00

Hooded Shirt

$30.00Out of stock

Sweatshirt

$42.00

Food Items

Paisanella Pasta

$12.00

Wine Bottle Chocolate Hangers (4pc)

$9.00

Beccari Chocolate Bars

$9.00

Wine Chips 1oz

$6.00

Wine Chips 3oz

$11.00

Beccari Specialty Bark Bars

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Bistro at LaBelle Winery features a seasonal farm to fork inspired menu for lunch & dinner. Enjoy a full array of classic & seasonal cocktails made with LaBelle wine, as well as wine by the glass, craft beer, liquor and non-alcoholic beverages.

Website

Location

345 Route 101, Amherst, NH 03031

Directions

Gallery
LaBelle Winery Amherst image
LaBelle Winery Amherst image
LaBelle Winery Amherst image

