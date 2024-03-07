Hermanos - Concord 11 Hills Avenue
11 Hills Avenue
Concord, NH 03301
Food
Sopas
- Beef Chile$6.00
Sirloin beef slow cooked with pinto beans, tomatoes, and spices, topped with onions, scallions & cheese
- Vegetarian Chile$6.00
Kidney, garbanzo and black beans with tomatoes, chilies and spices garnished with scallions
- Soup of the Day$6.00
Ask your server about today's selection
- Hermanos Cornbread$4.00
Ensaladas
- Ensalada de Avocado$13.00
Mixed field greens, carrots, grape tomatoes and avocado with our creamy avocado dressing
- Ensalada de Casa Large$10.00
Shaved lettuce piled high with tomatoes, black olives, onions, scallions, cheese, guacamole, cilantro, sour cream or yogurt, our famous garlic dressing and a tortilla chip garnish
- Ensalada de Casa Small$5.00
Shaved lettuce piled high with tomatoes, black olives, onions, scallions, cheese, guacamole, cilantro, sour cream or yogurt, our famous garlic dressing and a tortilla chip garnish
- Nacho Salad$12.50
A layer of blue corn tortilla chips and jalapeños smothered in melted cheese and topped off with our house salad
- Taco Salad$12.50
A crispy fried flour tortilla bowl filled with our house salad
- Tostada$10.50
A crisp flat corn tortilla topped with refried beans, covered with melted cheese and piled high with lettuce, tomatoes, scallions, onions, olives, cheese, cilantro, sour cream or yogurt, and our delicious garlic dressing
Dips
Aperitivos
- Appetizer Platter$27.00
2 Flautas, 2 Taquitos, 2 Baby Bean Chimis and a Baby Green Chili Quesadilla on a bed of tortilla chips served with guacamole, frijole dip and sour cream (no substitutions)
- Baby Chiminchangas
Your choice of refried beans, chicken, pork or beef, rolled with cheese in a fried flour tortilla
- Chips & Salsa$4.00
- Flautas
Chicken rolled into a fried corn tortilla, topped with chili sauce, guacamole and sour cream
- Inside-out Jalapeno Poppers
Cream cheese and chopped jalapeños rolled in house-made toasted cornbread crumbs, deep-fried and served with guacamole
- Las Bombas Pocas
Cabot cheddar and jack cheeses, jalapeños, and a dash of green Tabasco sauce, fried in a corn tortilla
- Las Bombas Pocas Con Pollo
Chicken with Cabot cheddar and jack cheeses, jalapeños, and a dash of green Tabasco sauce fried, in a corn tortilla
- Taquitos
Pork rolled into a fried corn tortilla topped with guacamole
Full Size Nacho
- Full Betty & Shirl's Nacho$20.00
Chicken, avocado, jalapeños, topped with garlic dressing and cilantro
- Full BYO Nacho$11.00
Start with our Classic Cheese Nachos: Chips, cheese and jalapeños
- Full Chicken Garlic Nacho$18.00
Chicken, cheese, and jalapeños topped with garlic dressing
- Full Jake's Nacho$19.00
Chicken, black olives, scallions, jalapeños, and our garlic dressing
- Full Jessie's Nacho$20.00
- Full Karrie's Nacho$20.00
Hermanos frijole dip, onions, tomatoes, green chilies, garlic, and cilantro
- Full Rebecca's Nacho$20.00
Black beans, avocado slices, tomatoes, jalapeños, scallions, and cilantro
- Full Supreme Nacho$21.00
Half Size Nacho
- Half Betty & Shirl's Nacho$12.00
Chicken, avocado, jalapeños, topped with garlic dressing and cilantro
- Half BYO Nacho$7.50
Start with our Classic Cheese Nachos: Chips, cheese and jalapeños
- Half Chicken Garlic Nacho$10.00
Chicken, cheese, and jalapeños topped with garlic dressing
- Half Jake's Nacho$11.00
Chicken, black olives, scallions, jalapeños, and our garlic dressing
- Half Jessie's Nacho$12.00
- Half Karrie's Nacho$12.00
Hermanos frijole dip, onions, tomatoes, green chilies, garlic, and cilantro
- Half Rebecca's Nacho$12.00
Black beans, avocado slices, tomatoes, jalapeños, scallions, and cilantro
- Half Supreme Nacho$13.00
Platos Principales
- Amy's Chimichanga$17.50
Chicken, broccoli, and our famous garlic dressing in a deep-fried flour tortilla
- Burro$10.00
Flour or whole wheat tortilla filled with refried beans, Mexican rice, cheese, onions, black olives, scallions, and tomatoes
- Chimi$17.50
Refried beans, rice, and cheese rolled in a flour tortilla and deep-fried with your choice of chicken, pork, beef or seitan
- Crunchy Taco$5.00
Fried corn taco shell filled with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, black olives, onions, scallions and your choice of chicken, pork, beef, beans and rice, or seitan
- Crunchy Tacos 2$9.00
Fried corn taco shell filled with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, black olives, onions, scallions and your choice of chicken, pork, beef, beans and rice, or seitan
- Enchilada$7.50
A corn tortilla baked in spicy red or mild green chili sauce Cheese, black olives, and onions
- Enchiladas 2$14.00
A corn tortilla baked in spicy red or mild green chili sauce Cheese, black olives, and onions
- Enchilito$14.00
Refried beans, rice, and cheese rolled in a flour tortilla and covered in enchilada sauce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream or yogurt, and fresh cilantro
- Fish Taco$8.50
Tortilla-crusted tilapia, shredded cabbage, tomatoes and chipotle sour cream in a soft flour tortilla
- Fish Tacos 2$15.00
Tortilla-crusted tilapia, shredded cabbage, tomatoes and chipotle sour cream in a soft flour tortilla
- Happy Burro$16.00
Seitan, Mexican rice, black beans, avocado, scallions, and vegan cheese in a wheat tortilla garnished with cilantro and guacamole
- Pizza LG$12.00
A baked flour tortilla covered with red chili sauce and cheese, heated under the broiler and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, scallions, black olives, cheese, and fresh cilantro
- Pizza SM$7.50
A baked flour tortilla covered with red chili sauce and cheese, heated under the broiler and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, scallions, black olives, cheese, and fresh cilantro
- Ques de Avo$16.50
Avocado, green chilies, tomatoes and onions
- Ques de Eddie$20.00
Sauteed onions, scallions, black olives, tomatoes, and jalapeños with your choice of pork, chicken, beef, seitan, shrimp, or beans
- Ques de Marisco$20.00
Shrimp, fresh avocado, Havarti-dill cheese, and green chilies
- Ques de Portobello$16.50
Shrimp, fresh avocado, Havarti-dill cheese, and green chilies
- Ques LG$11.00
A flour tortilla layered with a Cabot cheddar and jack cheese blend, grilled to perfection and folded over your choice of filling
- Ques SM$6.00
A flour tortilla layered with a Cabot cheddar and jack cheese blend, grilled to perfection and folded over your choice of filling
- Soft Taco$7.50
Soft flour tortilla filled with lettuce, tomato, cheese, black olives, onions, scallions and your choice of chicken, pork, beef, beans and rice, or seitan
- Soft Tacos 2$14.00
Soft flour tortilla filled with lettuce, tomato, cheese, black olives, onions, scallions and your choice of chicken, pork, beef, beans and rice, or seitan
- Special Chimichanga$20.00
House favorite! Mexican rice, tomatoes, and avocado with your choice of chicken, pork, beef, or seitan, deep-fried smothered with enchilada sauce or chile, and garnished with cheese
- Tilapia Burro$17.00
Tortilla-crusted tilapia, avocado, chipotle sour cream, lettuce, scallion and tomato rolled into a whole wheat tortilla
Especialidades de la Casa
- Estufa$20.00
Sirloin beef cooked in a red chili sauce, served on a platter with our Mexican rice, a mini house salad, your choice of beans and tortillas on the side. *Also available with chicken
- Huevos$12.00
Two whole green chilies stuffed with pepper-jack cheese, baked on a bed of corn tortilla strips in an egg and cheese casserole, topped with red chili sauce and garnished with blue corn tortilla chips
- Meat Empanada$7.00
- Pastor BOWL GF$20.00
A healthy portion of Mexican rice topped with sautéed tomatoes, olives, onions, scallions, jalapeños, cilantro, fresh avocado and sour cream with your choice of pork, chicken, beef, shrimp, seitan, or beans
- Pastor de Avo$20.00
Sautéed with tomatoes, onions, olives, scallions and jalapeños rolled in a flour tortilla with avocado, cheese, cilantro, a squeeze of lemon and your choice of pork, chicken, beef, shrimp, seitan, or beans and rice
- Taco Pastor$19.00
Served on two overlapping soft corn tortillas sautéed with tomatoes, black olives, onions, scallions, jalapeños, cheese, cilantro and your choice of pork, chicken, beef, shrimp, seitan, or beans and rice
- Veg Empanada$7.00
In House Sides
- Avo Dress SM$1.50
- Bean Dip LG$6.00
- Bean Dip SM$1.50
- Chile Dip LG$6.00
- Chile Dip SM$1.50
- Chip Dip LG$6.00
- Chip Dip SM$1.50
- Chips & Salsa$4.00
- Corn Torts 6in (2)$2.00
- Flour Torts 12in (2)$3.00
- Flour Torts 6in (2)$2.00
- Garlic Dress SM$1.50
- Green Ench SM$1.50
- Guac LG$8.00
- Guac SM$3.00
- Half Avocado$4.00
- Ice Cream Scoop$3.50
- Red Ench SM$1.50
- Side Beans$2.00
- Side Beef$9.00
- Side Blackbeans$2.00
- Side Chicken$9.00
- Side Pork$9.00
- Side Rice$2.00
- Side rice&beans$2.00
- Side rice&blackbeans$2.00
- Sour LG$3.00
- Sour SM$1.50
- Veg Chile Dip LG$6.00
- Veg Chile Dip SM$1.50
- VEGAN Sour LG$3.00
- VEGAN Sour SM$1.50
- Whole Avo$7.00
- Yogurt LG$3.00
- Yogurt SM$1.50
Takeout Specific Extras
- Avo Dress 16 oz$9.00
- Avo Dress 2 oz$1.50
- Avo Dress 4 oz$2.50
- Avo Dress 8 oz$5.00
- Bean Dip 16 oz$9.00
- Bean Dip 2 oz$1.50
- Bean Dip 4 oz$2.50
- Bean Dip 8 oz$5.00
- Beans 16 oz$6.00
- Beans 8 oz$3.50
- Beef 16 oz$12.00
- Beef 8 oz$9.00
- Black Beans 16 oz$6.00
- Black Beans 8 oz$3.50
- Chicken 16 oz$16.00
- Chicken 8 oz$9.00
- Chile Dip 16 oz$9.00
- Chile Dip 8 oz$5.00
- Chip Dip 16 oz$9.00
- Chip Dip 2 oz$1.50
- Chip Dip 4 oz$2.50
- Chip Dip 8 oz$5.00
- Ench Sauce 16 oz$9.00
- Ench Sauce 2 oz$1.50
- Ench Sauce 4 oz$2.50
- Ench Sauce 8 oz$5.00
- Garlic Dress 16 oz$9.00
- Garlic Dress 2 oz$1.50
- Garlic Dress 4 oz$2.50
- Garlic Dress 8 oz$5.00
- Guac 16 oz$12.00
- Guac 2 oz$2.00
- Guac 4 oz$3.50
- Guac 8 oz$7.00
- Rice 16 oz$6.00
- Rice 8 oz$3.50
- Salsa 16 oz$9.00
- Salsa 2 oz$1.50
- Salsa 4 oz$2.50
- Salsa 8 oz$5.00
- Seitan 16 oz$16.00
- Seitan 8 oz$9.00
- Sour 2 oz$1.00
- Sour 4 oz$1.50
- Sour 8 oz$2.50
- Sour Cream 16 oz$4.50
- VEG Chile Dip 16 oz$9.00
- VEG Chile Dip 8 oz$5.00
- VEGAN Sour 2 oz$1.00
- VEGAN Sour 4 oz$1.50
- Yogurt 16 oz$4.50
- Yogurt 2 oz$1.00
- Yogurt 4 oz$1.50
- Yogurt 8 oz$2.50
Desserts
Kids Menu
Drinks
Beer
- Btl XX Amber$6.00
- Btl XX Lager$6.00
- Bud lite$5.00
- Budweiser$5.00
- Coors lite$5.00
- Corona$6.00
- Corona Lite$6.00
- Corona NA$6.00
- Corona Premier$6.00
- Heineken Zero$5.00
- Mich Ultra$5.00
- Miller Lite$5.00
- Modelo Esp.$6.00
- Negra Modelo$6.00
- Pacifico$6.00
- Sam's Seasonal$5.00
- 603 Seltzer$7.00
- Citizen Cider$7.00
- Tecate$6.00
- Cloud Candy$8.00
- Dos Equis Amber$7.00
- Grateful North Imperial Pale Ale$8.00
- Great North IPA$7.00
- Jack's Abby Lager$7.00
- Kelsen Brown Ale$8.00
- Liars Bench Love Duck Pale Ale$7.00
- Maine Beer Lunch$9.00
Liquor
- Absolut$10.00
- Absolut Citron$10.00
- Bacardi$10.00
- Bombay Sapphire$12.00
- Canadien Club$10.00
- Captain Morgan Spiced$12.00
- Dewar's$12.00
- Gosling's Black Seal$12.00
- Grey Goose$14.00
- Jack Daniel's$12.00
- Jameson$12.00
- Johnny Walker Red$12.00
- Maker's Mark$12.00
- Myer's Dark$12.00
- Papa's Pilar$14.00
- Pinnacle Whipped$10.00
- Tanqueray$12.00
- Tito's$12.00
- Wild Turkey$12.00
- Woodford Reserve$12.00
Margaritas
Cocktails
Tequila
- 1800 Anejo$12.00
- 1800 Coconut$9.00
- 1800 Reposado$9.00
- 1800 Silver$9.00
- 21 Seeds Grapefruit$10.00
- Casamigos Anejo$18.00
- Casamigos Blanco$16.00
- Casamigos Reposado$17.00
- Casmigos Mezcal$18.00
- Corralejo Reposado$14.00
- Cuervo Especial$6.00
- Cuervo Reserva de la Familia$27.00
- Cuervo Tradicional$9.00
- Don Julio 1942 Anejo$30.00
- Don Julio Anejo$17.00
- Don Julio Blanco$15.00
- Don Julio Reposado$17.00
- Espolon Reposado$9.00
- Hermanos Own Single Barrel Selection Casa Noble Joven Organic$12.00
- Herradura Anejo$15.00
- Herradura Reposado$14.00
- Herradura Silver$13.00
- Herradura Ultra$16.00
- Lunazul$6.00
- Mi Campo Reposado$8.00
- Patron Anejo$18.00
- Patron Reposado$17.00
- Patron Silver$16.00
- Sauza Conmemorativo Anejo$8.00
- Sauza Hornitos Reposado$9.00
- Tres Generaciones Anejo$14.00
- Tres Generaciones Plata$13.00
- Tres Generaciones Reposado$13.00
- Xicaru Mexcal$9.00
Wine
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Benziger$12.00
- Chardonnay, Sonoma-Cutrer Russian River$15.00
- Chardonnay, St. Francis$10.00
- Malbec, Trapiche "Broquel"$11.00
- Merlot, Casillero del Diablo$10.00
- Pinot Grigio, Stemmari$10.00
- Pinot Noir, Meiomi$15.00
- Riesling, Pacific Rim$8.00
- Rose, Chloe$10.00
- Sauvignon Blanc, Kim Crawford$10.00
- Zinfandel, 7 Deadly Zins$10.00
N/A Beverages
Dessert Drinks
Half Margaritas
- 1/2 1800 Rita$7.50
- 1/2 Amarita$6.50
- 1/2 Barrel Project$8.00
- 1/2 CItrita$6.00
- 1/2 Coco Rita$7.50
- 1/2 Conmem Rita$7.00
- 1/2 El Pres$7.00
- 1/2 Gold$6.50
- 1/2 Granite$6.50
- 1/2 Hab/Pine Marg$6.50
- 1/2 Horni$8.00
- 1/2 House$6.00
- 1/2 Jap Marg$6.50
- 1/2 Key Lime$5.50
- 1/2 Mezcal Marg$6.00
- 1/2 Patron$9.50
- 1/2 Razborita$6.50
- 1/2 Rita$7.00
Retail
Packaged
- Bean Dip 16 oz$9.00
- Bean Dip 8 oz$5.00
- Blue Chips 1#$7.00
- Blue Chips 1/2#$4.00
- Chip Dip 16 oz$9.00
- Chip Dip 8 oz$5.00
- Dress 16 oz$9.00
- Dressing 8 oz$5.00
- Ench Sauce 16 oz$9.00
- Ench Sauce 8 oz$5.00
- Guac 16 oz$12.00
- Guac 8 oz$7.00
- Marg Mix 16 oz$7.00
- Marg Mix 32 oz$12.00
- Salsa CRAZY 16 oz$9.00
- Salsa CRAZY 8 oz$5.00
- Salsa GREEN 16 oz$9.00
- Salsa GREEN 8 oz$5.00
- Salsa RED 16 oz$9.00
- Salsa RED 8 oz$5.00
- VEG Chile Dip 16 oz$9.00
- VEG Chile Dip 8 oz$5.00
- Yellow Chips 1#$7.00
- Yellow Chips 1/2#$4.00
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:45 pm
The best Mexican cuisine and drinks around!
11 Hills Avenue, Concord, NH 03301