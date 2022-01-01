Manchester Center restaurants you'll love
Bob's Diner- Manchester Centre
2279 Depot Street, Manchester
|Bacon Cheddar Burger
|$12.95
ground beef topped with bacon and Vermont cheddar cheese, lettue, tomato and onion. Served with French fries. Local Mountbrook Beefalo Add $2
|Carol's Club
|$11.95
Turkey, avocado, tomato, Vermont Cheddar cheese and tarragon mayo on Rye bread. Served with chips and a pickle.
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$7.95
Three buttermilk pancakes. Add: Chocolate chips, Mixed berries or Blueberry $1.50
GRILL
Union Underground
4928 Main Street, Manchester Center
|Underground Burger
|$19.00
Ale Pub Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Vt. Smoked Bacon.
|Country Fried Chicken
|$20.00
Gluten Free Buttermilk Misty Knoll Fried Chicken, White Gravy, Mashed Potatoes & Veg du Jour.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$19.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Blue Cheese Crumble, Vt. Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato. Choice of: Naked, Buffalo, Honey Maple BBQ, Garlic Parmesan or Maple Thai Chili.
Zoey's Deli & Bakery
539 Depot Street, Manchester Center
|Club
|$11.50
Turkey with Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon & Mayo. Served on your choice of bread with house made chips.
|Rachel
|$11.50
Turkey or Pastrami with Swiss & Cole Slaw. Served on your choice of bread with house made chips.
|Large Cookie
|$4.25
Our famous homemade super sized cookies
Seasons Restaurant
4566 Main Street, Manchester
|Bogo Burger
|$16.00
8 oz burger, have it your way with cheese or not
|Sesame Chicken
|$14.00
Crispy tenders tossed in a sweet Asian sauce served with a cold Asian organic wheat udon noodle
|Vodka Pasta
|$16.00
Paccheri rustica pasta in a creamy tomato basil & garlic sauce with shaved parmesan
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Zoey's Double Hex
1568 Depot St, Manchester Center
|Buffalo Nuggets
|$9.00
boneless buffalo nuggets fried golden, served with blue cheese dressing and celery sticks
|Buffalo Wings
|$11.00
served with blue cheese dressing and celery
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.00
served with marinara sauce
Charlies Coffee House
39 bonnet street, Manchester Cente
|Drip Coffee
The Roundhouse Bar & Grill,LLC
2282 Depot Street, Manchester Center