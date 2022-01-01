Manchester Center restaurants you'll love

Manchester Center restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Manchester Center

Manchester Center's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Steakhouses
Gastropubs
Must-try Manchester Center restaurants

Bob's Diner- Manchester Centre image

 

Bob's Diner- Manchester Centre

2279 Depot Street, Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Cheddar Burger$12.95
ground beef topped with bacon and Vermont cheddar cheese, lettue, tomato and onion. Served with French fries. Local Mountbrook Beefalo Add $2
Carol's Club$11.95
Turkey, avocado, tomato, Vermont Cheddar cheese and tarragon mayo on Rye bread. Served with chips and a pickle.
Buttermilk Pancakes$7.95
Three buttermilk pancakes. Add: Chocolate chips, Mixed berries or Blueberry $1.50
More about Bob's Diner- Manchester Centre
Union Underground image

GRILL

Union Underground

4928 Main Street, Manchester Center

Avg 3.9 (324 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Underground Burger$19.00
Ale Pub Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Vt. Smoked Bacon.
Country Fried Chicken$20.00
Gluten Free Buttermilk Misty Knoll Fried Chicken, White Gravy, Mashed Potatoes & Veg du Jour.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$19.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Blue Cheese Crumble, Vt. Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato. Choice of: Naked, Buffalo, Honey Maple BBQ, Garlic Parmesan or Maple Thai Chili.
More about Union Underground
Zoey's Deli & Bakery image

 

Zoey's Deli & Bakery

539 Depot Street, Manchester Center

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Club$11.50
Turkey with Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon & Mayo. Served on your choice of bread with house made chips.
Rachel$11.50
Turkey or Pastrami with Swiss & Cole Slaw. Served on your choice of bread with house made chips.
Large Cookie$4.25
Our famous homemade super sized cookies
More about Zoey's Deli & Bakery
Seasons Restaurant image

 

Seasons Restaurant

4566 Main Street, Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bogo Burger$16.00
8 oz burger, have it your way with cheese or not
Sesame Chicken$14.00
Crispy tenders tossed in a sweet Asian sauce served with a cold Asian organic wheat udon noodle
Vodka Pasta$16.00
Paccheri rustica pasta in a creamy tomato basil & garlic sauce with shaved parmesan
More about Seasons Restaurant
Zoey's Double Hex image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Zoey's Double Hex

1568 Depot St, Manchester Center

Avg 4.5 (716 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Nuggets$9.00
boneless buffalo nuggets fried golden, served with blue cheese dressing and celery sticks
Buffalo Wings$11.00
served with blue cheese dressing and celery
Mozzarella Sticks$7.00
served with marinara sauce
More about Zoey's Double Hex
Charlies Coffee House image

 

Charlies Coffee House

39 bonnet street, Manchester Cente

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Drip Coffee
More about Charlies Coffee House
Restaurant banner

 

The Roundhouse Bar & Grill,LLC

2282 Depot Street, Manchester Center

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Roundhouse Bar & Grill,LLC

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Manchester Center

Salmon

Bacon Cheeseburgers

