Burritos in Manchester Center
Manchester Center restaurants that serve burritos
Bob's Diner
2279 Depot Street, Manchester
|Western Burrito
|$10.95
|The Vegan Burrito (VGN)
|$12.95
Warm quinoa, seasoned black beans, roasted sweet potato, marinated cabbage, fresh baby spinach and avocado. Served with a side of peanut sauce.
|Farmer's Burrito
|$10.95
Manchester Avocado Pit
5036 Main Street, Manchester Center
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.95
Flour tortilla shell with local VT eggs, black beans, roasted corn, cheese, sour cream, topped with pico and fresh cilantro.
*Add any meat OR veggie for upcharge.
|Burrito
|$10.95
Your choice of a meat OR veggie filled in a flour tortilla with rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, cilantro-lime sauce and a romaine & cabbage blend.