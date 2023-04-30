Restaurant header imageView gallery

Manchester Avocado Pit

5036 Main Street

Manchester Center, VT 05255

Popular Items

Burrito

Burrito

$10.95+

Your choice of a meat OR veggie filled in a flour tortilla with rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, cilantro-lime sauce and a romaine & cabbage blend.

Pit Bowl

$10.95

A rearranged burrito. [ No Shell ]. Your choice of a meat OR veggie with rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, house sauce and a romaine & cabbage blend.

Full Order House-Made Chips

$4.00

Corn or Flour chips made in house and seasoned with salt and black pepper. *Pick any salsa or hot queso and enjoy!


Food

Salad

Salad

$10.95

Romaine & green cabbage blend with beans, roasted corn, cheese, and pickled onions served with your choice of meat OR veggie with a side of cilantro lime dressing.

Pit Bowl

$10.95

A rearranged burrito. [ No Shell ]. Your choice of a meat OR veggie with rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, house sauce and a romaine & cabbage blend.

Burrito

Burrito

$10.95+

Your choice of a meat OR veggie filled in a flour tortilla with rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, cilantro-lime sauce and a romaine & cabbage blend.

Breakfast Burrito

$9.95+

Flour tortilla shell with local VT eggs, black beans, roasted corn, cheese, sour cream, topped with pico and fresh cilantro. *Add any meat OR veggie for upcharge.

Taco Deal

$6.95

Two tacos any style, your choice of house-made beverage, seltzer or bottle of water included.

Pit Taco

$3.50

Hard or soft shell, with your choice of a meat OR veggie, salsa, cheese, romaine / cabbage blend, sour cream and cilantro lime sauce.

Street Taco

Street Taco

$3.50

Soft VT corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat OR veggie, salsa, fresh chopped cilantro and onion mix and fresh squeezed lime.

Breakfast Taco

Breakfast Taco

$3.50

Soft VT corn shell with local eggs, black beans, cheese, salsa and fresh chopped cilantro and onion mix. *Add any meat OR veggie for upcharge

Full Order House-Made Chips

$4.00

Corn or Flour chips made in house and seasoned with salt and black pepper. *Pick any salsa or hot queso and enjoy!

Cinnamon Sugar Crisps

$4.00

FLOUR chips made in house and seasoned with cinnamon and sugar. *Perfect sweet snack to end any meal!

Half Order House-Made Chips

$2.50

Corn or Flour chips made in house and seasoned with salt and black pepper. *Pick any salsa or hot queso and enjoy!

Half Order Cinnamon Sugar Crisp

$2.50

FLOUR chips made in house and seasoned with cinnamon and sugar. *Perfect sweet snack to end any meal!

Beverages

Jarrito Sodas

$3.00

Maine Roots Soda

$3.00

Seltzer

$2.00

Bitter Bubble Sparkling Soda

$2.50

Steaz Teas

$3.00Out of stock

Boylan Soda

$3.00

House-Made Honey Limeade

$2.50+

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.50+

Merchandise

---Slouchy Beanie---

---Slouchy Beanie---

$30.00
---Trucker Hat---

---Trucker Hat---

$30.00
---7 Panal Hat---

---7 Panal Hat---

$30.00
---Sweat Shirt---

---Sweat Shirt---

$40.00

Gift Card

Gift Cards

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5036 Main Street, Manchester Center, VT 05255

Directions

