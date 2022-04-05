Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Burgers
Steakhouses

Zoey's Double Hex

716 Reviews

$$

1568 Depot St

Manchester Center, VT 05255

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Cheese Burger
Mozzarella Sticks
Buffalo Nuggets

Starters

Barbeque Wings

Barbeque Wings

$12.00

served with blue cheese dressing and celery

Beer Rings

Beer Rings

$8.00

Ale battered jumbo rings fried golden, served with chipotle aioli

Buffalo Nuggets

Buffalo Nuggets

$9.00

boneless buffalo nuggets fried golden, served with blue cheese dressing and celery sticks

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$12.00

served with blue cheese dressing and celery

Calamari Diablo

Calamari Diablo

$11.00

Fried golden and tossed with garlic butter and banana peppers

Soup of the Day

$5.00+

Cup $4.00 Bowl &5.00

Double Hex Chili

$6.00+
Hex Onion Strings

Hex Onion Strings

$8.00

Shaved Spanish onions dusted with seasoned flour crispy fried and piled high

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

served with marinara sauce

Pork Pot Stickers

Pork Pot Stickers

$9.00

Sautéed and served with warm Asian slaw drizzled with sesame soy vinaigrette

The Hummus

$8.00

Blend of garbanzos and white beans with roasted garlic served with pita wedges

Salads

Macintosh Apple Valley Salad

Macintosh Apple Valley Salad

$13.00

harvest salad with grilled chicken breast, mac apples, Vermont hunter cheddar, dried cranberries, candied sliced almonds and our cider mill vinaigrette

Sirloin of Beef Cabernet Salad

Sirloin of Beef Cabernet Salad

$18.00

sirloin steak grilled and sliced over greens with tomato wedges, grilled red onion petals, crumbled blue cheese and cabernet vinaigrette

Caesar Chicken

Caesar Chicken

$13.00
Caesar Salmon

Caesar Salmon

$15.00
Cajun Grilled Tuna Salad

Cajun Grilled Tuna Salad

$18.00

Cajun style ahi tuna on a bed of mixed greens with artichoke hearts, roasted peppers, asparagus and citrus vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$11.00
Gorgonzola Chicken Salad

Gorgonzola Chicken Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens with raspberry vinaigrette, Gorgonzola crumbles, toasted pecans, red onion, tomato, grilled chicken breast and poached pear

Grilled Salmon Salad Nicoise

Grilled Salmon Salad Nicoise

$18.00

fresh salmon over tender greens garnished with red potato, green beans, red onion, grape tomatoes, sliced egg, Kalamata olives, balsamic vinaigrette

The Shrimp Taco Salad

The Shrimp Taco Salad

$17.00

Cajun grilled shrimp garnished with corn and black bean salsa, jalapeños, olives, cukes, onion, pepper jack, guacamole, salsa, fried tortillas and southwest ranch

Side Salad

$5.00
Spinach Bacon Goat Salad

Spinach Bacon Goat Salad

$14.00

baby spinach with crisp bacon, garlic croutons, and Vermont Creamery crumbled goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Burgers

10 Veggie Burger

$11.00

Jens and Marie all natural topped with choice of cheese, drizzled with herb vinaigrette

Barbeque Bacon Burger

Barbeque Bacon Burger

$15.00

melted three cheeses, crispy bacon and barbeque sauce

Big Blue Burger

Big Blue Burger

$13.00

classic hex burger with crumbled blue cheese

Button Mushroom Burger

Button Mushroom Burger

$14.00

topped with sautéed button mushrooms and Swiss cheese

Cajun Salmon “Burger”

$15.00

Cajun grilled fresh salmon fillet topped with Vermont cheddar cheese, served with Cajun mayonnaise.

Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$13.00
The Chili Burger

The Chili Burger

$14.00

Hex burger ladled with our chili, Vt. cheddar, served open face on garlic toast

Classic Hex

Classic Hex

$12.00

The Creole Burger

$15.00

Cajun grilled Hex burger, cheddar cheese, Cajun mayonnaise and Hex onions

Hex-Apeno Burger

Hex-Apeno Burger

$17.00

Hex burger with jalapeno poppers, pepper jack cheese and chipotle aioli

The Holy Moly

The Holy Moly

$17.00

Stacked onion rings, American cheese, Coleslaw, and signature sauce... Holy Moly

Philly Cheese Burger

Philly Cheese Burger

$14.00

sautéed peppers and onions with melted Provolone cheese

The Shrimp Taco “Burger”

The Shrimp Taco “Burger”

$15.00

Cajun seasoned grilled shrimp topped with pepper jack cheese, guacamole, tomato salsa, jalapeños, corn and black bean salsa and southwest ranch dressing

Smothered Onion Burger

Smothered Onion Burger

$14.00

smothered with caramelized onions and Swiss cheese

Super Onion Burger

Super Onion Burger

$13.00

the classic Hex burger loaded with crispy fried hex onions

Grilled Turkey Burger

Grilled Turkey Burger

$13.00

with Vermont cheddar, grilled sweet potato, caramelized onions, cranberry mayo

Deli Specialties

B.L.T.

B.L.T.

$11.00

Crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise

Turkey B.L.T.

$13.00

roast turkey breast, Swiss cheese, crisp bacon and mayo

Favorites From The Grill

Barbecue Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Our own slow cooked tender pulled pork with tangy bbq, melted cheddar cheese, coleslaw and pickled jalapeños

Cajun Grilled Chicken Breast

$13.00

lettuce, tomato, red onion, Vermont cheddar cheese and southwest mayonnaise

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$12.00

marinated chicken breast julienne with Caesar salad in a white wrap

The Gobbler

$13.00

grilled turkey breast with melted Vermont Cabot cheddar, lettuce, tomato and cranberry mayo

Granny Melt

$12.00

grilled Virginia ham, melted Vermont cheddar cheese, sliced granny smith apples and honey mustard dressing

The Double Hex Meatloaf Sandwich

$13.00

Meatloaf served hot with melted cheddar, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard barbecue

Grilled Marinated Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

roasted sweet peppers, greens, tomato, red onion, Vermont cheddar and herb vinaigrette dressing

Open-Faced Meatloaf

$14.00

served on toast with shallot gravy and vegetable with steak fries

Hot Open-Faced Turkey

$15.00

hand carved turkey breast, gravy, sage stuffing, cranberry and vegetable, served with steak fries

Pastrami Rueben

$12.00

sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Russian grilled on our fresh baked rye bread

Turkey Rueben

$13.00

Sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Russian dressing, grilled on our own fresh baked rye bread

The Veggie Melt

$12.00

salad veggies stacked high on grilled bread with melted Swiss cheese and creamy dill dressing

Entrees

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$23.00

served on a bed of sautéed spinach, topped with a savory lemon caper butter

Lemon Herb Crusted Haddock

Lemon Herb Crusted Haddock

$21.00

Baked with a cracker crust seasoned with lemon, tarragon, parsley and butter

Sesame Seared Ahi-Tuna

Sesame Seared Ahi-Tuna

$23.00

Pan seared rare with a sesame soy vinaigrette, bed of sautéed Asian slaw

Shrimp Scampi Fettuccini

Shrimp Scampi Fettuccini

$23.00

pasta sauté with jumbo shrimp, herbs, spinach and fresh parsley in a white wine garlic butter sauce

The Seafood Steam Pot

The Seafood Steam Pot

$26.00

clams, shrimp, haddock and scallops steamed in white wine with garlic, tomato and basil over fettuccine

Barbeque St. Louis Ribs

Barbeque St. Louis Ribs

$26.00

pork ribs braised slow until tender, finished on the grill with our maple barbeque sauce

Country Meatloaf

Country Meatloaf

$21.00

fresh ground beef and pork seasoned with thyme, slow roasted and sauced with a roasted shallot red wine demi-glace

Grilled Rib-Eye Steak

Grilled Rib-Eye Steak

$26.00

Char Grilled to your liking and Glazed with our garlic herb butter

Honey Lemon Thyme Chicken

$23.00

roasted and glazed with honey, lemon and fresh thyme, pan juices and savory herb stuffing

Maple Glazed Half Chicken

Maple Glazed Half Chicken

$22.00

glazed with pure Vermont maple, roasted crispy and semi-boned

NY Sirloin Steak

$26.00

choice sirloin steak, cut in house and char grilled to your liking, glazed with our signature garlic butter

Maple Glazed Pork Tenderloin

Maple Glazed Pork Tenderloin

$23.00

marinated, grilled and finished in the oven, served with pan juices and hex onion strings

Surf and Turf

Surf and Turf

$25.00

our tender petite sirloin grilled and sliced, served with sautéed garlic shrimp

Sides

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.00
FRIES

FRIES

$4.00
Homemade Chips

Homemade Chips

$4.00

Sauteed Spinach

$4.00

Side Salad

$5.00
Sm Beer Ring

Sm Beer Ring

$6.00
Sm Hex Onions

Sm Hex Onions

$6.00

Small Caesar

$5.00

Vegetable of the Day

$4.00

Masks

$2.00

Acorn Squash

$7.00

Desserts

Maple Bread Pudding

Maple Bread Pudding

$6.50

sweet maple custard baked into chunks of our homemade bread, great warmed

"New Skete" Chocolate Cheesecake

"New Skete" Chocolate Cheesecake

$7.00

made by the Nuns of New Skete, served with raspberry melba

Kids

Burger

Burger

$7.00

Our Hex burger.. just a little smaller.

Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$7.50

Our cheeseburger.. just a little smaller.

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Double Mac Cheese

$8.00
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Mac Cheese

$5.00

Meatloaf

$11.00
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.50
Salmon

Salmon

$14.00

Beer

Allagash

$9.00

Coors Light

$5.50

Corona

$6.00

Heineken Light

$5.50

Labbat N.A.

$5.50

Long Trail Ale

$6.50

Shed Mountain Ale

$6.50

St. Buckler N/A

$5.50

Woodchuck Cider

$6.50

Switchback 16oz

$8.50

Guinness Stout Draught16oz

$8.50

Tribute Double IPA 16oz

$9.00

Fiddlehead IPA 16oz

$9.00

Otter Creek Free Flow IPA

$6.50

Citizen Cider Unified Press 16oz

$9.00

Sam Adams

$6.00

High Noon

$8.00

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.25

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Pellegrino

$3.50

Root Beer Float

$4.50

Wine

J. Lohr Chardonnay

$24.00

Oyster Bay Sav. Bl.

$22.00

Riesling

$22.00

Simi Chard.

$40.00

Torresella Pinot Gri

$25.00

White Zin

$20.00

Zonin Pino Grigio

$22.00

14 Hands Cab.

$23.00

J. Lohr Pinot Noir

$24.00

J. Lohr Syrah

$23.00

Sassoregale

$25.00

Superiore Chianti

$23.00

Trivento Malbec

$23.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Comfortably Casual Dining

Location

1568 Depot St, Manchester Center, VT 05255

Directions

Zoey's Double Hex image
Zoey's Double Hex image
Zoey's Double Hex image

