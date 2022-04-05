Zoey's Double Hex

- Home
716 Reviews
$$
1568 Depot St
Manchester Center, VT 05255
Popular Items
Starters
Barbeque Wings
served with blue cheese dressing and celery
Beer Rings
Ale battered jumbo rings fried golden, served with chipotle aioli
Buffalo Nuggets
boneless buffalo nuggets fried golden, served with blue cheese dressing and celery sticks
Buffalo Wings
served with blue cheese dressing and celery
Calamari Diablo
Fried golden and tossed with garlic butter and banana peppers
Soup of the Day
Cup $4.00 Bowl &5.00
Double Hex Chili
Hex Onion Strings
Shaved Spanish onions dusted with seasoned flour crispy fried and piled high
Mozzarella Sticks
served with marinara sauce
Pork Pot Stickers
Sautéed and served with warm Asian slaw drizzled with sesame soy vinaigrette
The Hummus
Blend of garbanzos and white beans with roasted garlic served with pita wedges
Salads
Macintosh Apple Valley Salad
harvest salad with grilled chicken breast, mac apples, Vermont hunter cheddar, dried cranberries, candied sliced almonds and our cider mill vinaigrette
Sirloin of Beef Cabernet Salad
sirloin steak grilled and sliced over greens with tomato wedges, grilled red onion petals, crumbled blue cheese and cabernet vinaigrette
Caesar Chicken
Caesar Salmon
Cajun Grilled Tuna Salad
Cajun style ahi tuna on a bed of mixed greens with artichoke hearts, roasted peppers, asparagus and citrus vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Gorgonzola Chicken Salad
Mixed greens with raspberry vinaigrette, Gorgonzola crumbles, toasted pecans, red onion, tomato, grilled chicken breast and poached pear
Grilled Salmon Salad Nicoise
fresh salmon over tender greens garnished with red potato, green beans, red onion, grape tomatoes, sliced egg, Kalamata olives, balsamic vinaigrette
The Shrimp Taco Salad
Cajun grilled shrimp garnished with corn and black bean salsa, jalapeños, olives, cukes, onion, pepper jack, guacamole, salsa, fried tortillas and southwest ranch
Side Salad
Spinach Bacon Goat Salad
baby spinach with crisp bacon, garlic croutons, and Vermont Creamery crumbled goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Burgers
10 Veggie Burger
Jens and Marie all natural topped with choice of cheese, drizzled with herb vinaigrette
Barbeque Bacon Burger
melted three cheeses, crispy bacon and barbeque sauce
Big Blue Burger
classic hex burger with crumbled blue cheese
Button Mushroom Burger
topped with sautéed button mushrooms and Swiss cheese
Cajun Salmon “Burger”
Cajun grilled fresh salmon fillet topped with Vermont cheddar cheese, served with Cajun mayonnaise.
Cheese Burger
The Chili Burger
Hex burger ladled with our chili, Vt. cheddar, served open face on garlic toast
Classic Hex
The Creole Burger
Cajun grilled Hex burger, cheddar cheese, Cajun mayonnaise and Hex onions
Hex-Apeno Burger
Hex burger with jalapeno poppers, pepper jack cheese and chipotle aioli
The Holy Moly
Stacked onion rings, American cheese, Coleslaw, and signature sauce... Holy Moly
Philly Cheese Burger
sautéed peppers and onions with melted Provolone cheese
The Shrimp Taco “Burger”
Cajun seasoned grilled shrimp topped with pepper jack cheese, guacamole, tomato salsa, jalapeños, corn and black bean salsa and southwest ranch dressing
Smothered Onion Burger
smothered with caramelized onions and Swiss cheese
Super Onion Burger
the classic Hex burger loaded with crispy fried hex onions
Grilled Turkey Burger
with Vermont cheddar, grilled sweet potato, caramelized onions, cranberry mayo
Deli Specialties
Favorites From The Grill
Barbecue Pulled Pork Sandwich
Our own slow cooked tender pulled pork with tangy bbq, melted cheddar cheese, coleslaw and pickled jalapeños
Cajun Grilled Chicken Breast
lettuce, tomato, red onion, Vermont cheddar cheese and southwest mayonnaise
Chicken Ceasar Wrap
marinated chicken breast julienne with Caesar salad in a white wrap
The Gobbler
grilled turkey breast with melted Vermont Cabot cheddar, lettuce, tomato and cranberry mayo
Granny Melt
grilled Virginia ham, melted Vermont cheddar cheese, sliced granny smith apples and honey mustard dressing
The Double Hex Meatloaf Sandwich
Meatloaf served hot with melted cheddar, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard barbecue
Grilled Marinated Chicken Sandwich
roasted sweet peppers, greens, tomato, red onion, Vermont cheddar and herb vinaigrette dressing
Open-Faced Meatloaf
served on toast with shallot gravy and vegetable with steak fries
Hot Open-Faced Turkey
hand carved turkey breast, gravy, sage stuffing, cranberry and vegetable, served with steak fries
Pastrami Rueben
sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Russian grilled on our fresh baked rye bread
Turkey Rueben
Sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Russian dressing, grilled on our own fresh baked rye bread
The Veggie Melt
salad veggies stacked high on grilled bread with melted Swiss cheese and creamy dill dressing
Entrees
Grilled Salmon
served on a bed of sautéed spinach, topped with a savory lemon caper butter
Lemon Herb Crusted Haddock
Baked with a cracker crust seasoned with lemon, tarragon, parsley and butter
Sesame Seared Ahi-Tuna
Pan seared rare with a sesame soy vinaigrette, bed of sautéed Asian slaw
Shrimp Scampi Fettuccini
pasta sauté with jumbo shrimp, herbs, spinach and fresh parsley in a white wine garlic butter sauce
The Seafood Steam Pot
clams, shrimp, haddock and scallops steamed in white wine with garlic, tomato and basil over fettuccine
Barbeque St. Louis Ribs
pork ribs braised slow until tender, finished on the grill with our maple barbeque sauce
Country Meatloaf
fresh ground beef and pork seasoned with thyme, slow roasted and sauced with a roasted shallot red wine demi-glace
Grilled Rib-Eye Steak
Char Grilled to your liking and Glazed with our garlic herb butter
Honey Lemon Thyme Chicken
roasted and glazed with honey, lemon and fresh thyme, pan juices and savory herb stuffing
Maple Glazed Half Chicken
glazed with pure Vermont maple, roasted crispy and semi-boned
NY Sirloin Steak
choice sirloin steak, cut in house and char grilled to your liking, glazed with our signature garlic butter
Maple Glazed Pork Tenderloin
marinated, grilled and finished in the oven, served with pan juices and hex onion strings
Surf and Turf
our tender petite sirloin grilled and sliced, served with sautéed garlic shrimp
Sides
Desserts
Beer
Allagash
Coors Light
Corona
Heineken Light
Labbat N.A.
Long Trail Ale
Shed Mountain Ale
St. Buckler N/A
Woodchuck Cider
Switchback 16oz
Guinness Stout Draught16oz
Tribute Double IPA 16oz
Fiddlehead IPA 16oz
Otter Creek Free Flow IPA
Citizen Cider Unified Press 16oz
Sam Adams
High Noon
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Comfortably Casual Dining
1568 Depot St, Manchester Center, VT 05255