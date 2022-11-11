Restaurant header imageView gallery
The 1846 Tavern at the Historic West Dover Inn.

108 Route 100

West Dover, VT 05356

Popular Items

Tavern Burger
Twice Cooked Chicken Wings
Sirloin Steak

Takeout is available on M-Th from 4-8 and F-Su from 12 to 8. (A 3.75% credit card processing fee is added to all orders.)

Twice Cooked Chicken Wings

$16.00

Ten house made wings served plain with blue cheese dressing, carrots and celery and your choice of Buffalo or Korean BBQ sauce. LIMIT 3 ORDERS

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Six poached shrimp with homemade cocktail sauce and lemon wedge

Hummus Platter

$15.00

Two styles of house made hummus served with grilled pita, celery, and carrots

Garden Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, shredded carrots. Choice of house made dressing.

Caesar Salad

$17.00

Crispy local greens from Little Leaf Farms, brioche croutons, shaved Parmesan, tossed in our house made Caesar dressing

Harvest Spinach Salad

$18.00

Fresh Spinach, seasonal squash, beets, feta cheese, house made warm bacon dressing

Greek Salad

$17.00

Little Leaf Farm greens, sliced fresh peppers, sliced cucumber, tomatoe, red onion, Mediterranean olives, feta cheese, Greek dressing

Tavern Burger

$20.00

8oz. burger, Vermont cheddar cheese, on a toasted brioche bun, served with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and house cut fries

Salmon BLT

$20.00

Grilled 6 oz. salmon with lemon herb mayo on toasted Sourdough, bacon, lettuce, and tomato served with a garden salad and Balsamic vinaigrette

Honey Salmon

$35.00

Honey glazed salmon filet served with sauteed vegetables, mashed potatoes, and beet coulis

Cauliflower Steak

$19.00

Thick cut fresh Cauliflower served with Chimichurri, Slipstream Farm mushrooms, and sauteed kale

Sirloin Steak

$39.00

One hand cut 12 ounce freshly cut Prime Sirloin with truffle butter, served with mashed potatoes and vegetable. Substitute 8oz. Tenderloin for $9 more.

Chef's Chicken Sandwich

$20.00

Soup of the Day

$9.00

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$5.00Out of stock

A side order of our freshly made mashed potatoes

Side of Fresh, Wild Slip Stream Mushrooms

$9.00

Side of Vegetables

$6.00

A side order of fresh seasonal vegetables.

Chocolate Torte

$9.00

Homemade chocolate torte

Cheesecake

$9.00

One slice of fresh plain cheesecake

Cans of Beer and Bottles of Wine

Beer and Wine is available for Takeout at various prices. See a Bartender or Server when you pickup your order.

Takeout Beer

Santilli

$10.00

Takeout Cocktails

House made already mixed 8oz. cocktails just like the ones you get when you're saddled up to our Bar.

Negroni 24% ABV

$20.00

House made already mixed 8oz. cocktail just like the Negroni you get when you're saddled up to our Bar.

Margarita 33% ABV

$20.00

House made already mixed 8oz. cocktail just like the Margarita you get when you're saddled up to our Bar.

Cosmo 27% ABV

$20.00

House made already mixed 8oz. cocktail just like the Cosmopolitan you get when you're saddled up to our Bar.

Manhattan 30% ABV

$20.00

House made already mixed 8oz. cocktail just like the Manhattan you get when you're saddled up to our Bar.

Takeout Wine

Duckhorn SB

$24.00

GMAC

Please visit vermontime.com for details

Pass

$75.00

Pass & Gear

$110.00

Backpack

$20.00

Kit (All Items)

$45.00

Notebook

$10.00

T-Shirt

$20.00

Water Bottle

$10.00

Bug Net

$8.00

Tavern Swag

T-shirts and Sweatshirts in all sizes

Small T-Shirt

$20.00

Medium T-Shirt

$20.00

Large T-Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

XL T-Shirt

$20.00

XXL T-Shirt

$20.00

Small Black Sweatshirt

$48.00

Medium Black Sweatshirt

$48.00Out of stock

Large Black Sweatshirt

$48.00Out of stock

XL Black Sweatshirt

$48.00

XXL Black Sweatshirt

$48.00

Small White Sweatshirt

$48.00

Medium White Sweatshirt

$48.00

Large White Sweatshirt

$48.00

XL White Sweatshirt

$48.00

XXL White Sweatshirt

$48.00

Small Yellow T-Shirt

$20.00

Medium Yellow T-Shirt

$20.00

Large Yellow T-Shirt

$20.00

XL Yellow T-Shirt

$20.00

XXL Yellow T-Shirt

$20.00

Small Blue T-Shirt

$20.00

Medium Blue T-Shirt

$20.00

Large Blue T-Shirt

$20.00

XL Blue T-Shirt

$20.00

XXL Blue T-Shirt

$20.00

M Green Polo

$25.00

L Green Polo

$25.00

XL Green Polo

$25.00

XXL Green Polo

$25.00

XS Women Green T-shirt

$20.00

S Women Green T-shirt

$20.00

M Women Green T-shirt

$20.00

L Women Green T-shirt

$20.00

XL Women Green T-shirt

$20.00

L Light Blue T-shirt

$20.00

L Dark Green T-shirt

$20.00

L Yellow T-shirt

$20.00

L Ash T-shirt

$20.00

3T or 4T Ash T-shirt

$12.00

S Youth Ash T-shirt

$12.00

M Youth Ash T-shirt

$12.00

Mug Club

One year of extra large pours of draft beers

One Year

$50.00

Tavern Club

See our website for details and amenities

One Year Full

$4,000.00

Two Payments

$2,000.00

Four Payments

$1,000.00

Misc.

$500.00

Nonrefundable Deposits

Nonrefundable deposit.

Five Hundred Dollars

$500.00

Nonrefundable deposit.

Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars

$750.00

Nonrefundable deposit.

One Thousand Dollars

$1,000.00

Nonrefundable deposit.

Two Hundred Fifty

$250.00

Non refundable deposit.

Five Thousand Dollars

$5,000.00

Nonrefundable Deposit

Two Hundred Seventy Five Dollars

$275.00

SYMI Donation

Donation

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Attached to a charming Inn listed on the Registry of Historic Places and located in the picturesque Deerfield Valley of Southern Vermont, the 1846 Tavern is a year round Restaurant and Bar featuring a chef inspired menu, an extensive freshly stocked raw bar, and many different, frequently changing fresh craft beers on tap. Weather permitting, we also have comfortable outdoor seating with fire pits in the midst of vegetable and flower gardens and landscaped grounds. We often have live music on weekends and during the week in the ski season. The Inn and Restaurant are situated right between two very popular ski and winter sports destinations, Mount Snow and Haystack Mountain and we are less than a half hour south of Stratton Mountain.

1846 Tavern - Menu by Chef Milton Galarza image
1846 Tavern - Menu by Chef Milton Galarza image
1846 Tavern - Menu by Chef Milton Galarza image

