184 Glen Street
Glens Falls, NY 12801
SHAREABLES
- Fried Pickles$15.00
Ale-battered dill pickle strips, fried golden-brown, served with chipotle ranch.
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip$17.00
A creamy, vegetarian blend of cheeses, fresh spinach, artichoke hearts and garlic. Served with corn tortilla chips and our house flatbread.
- Buffalo Chips$17.00
A half pound of boneless chicken breast "chips" lightly floured and fried. You choose the sauce. Served with bleu cheese, carrots & celery.
- Mexican Street Corn Bake$19.00
A creamy dip of roasted corn, onion & poblanos, queso fresco, crema, scallions, tortilla crumble, chipotle-aioli drizzle. Served with corn tortilla chips.
- Chicken Tenders$16.00
Breaded white meat chicken tenders fried golden-brown, 5 per order. Served with BBQ sauce.
- Basket Sweet Fries$9.00
Lightly fried sweet potato fries, served with ketchup. Try it with a side of raspberry melba for a sweet treat!
- Basket of Fries$8.00
A basket of hearty potato wedges, served with ketchup.
- Basket Onion Rings$8.00
Thick-sliced fried onion rings with a crispy breading, served with ketchup.
- Classic Twisticks$14.00
3 Jumbo IPA Beer dough "twisted" breadsticks, dusted with garlic and parmesan cheese, served with marinara.
- Pizza Twisticks$15.00
Our IPA beer-dough twisted breadsticks baked with garlic butter, topped with melted Mozzarella & pepperoni. Served with a side of marinara.
- Tuna Poke$16.00
4oz of ahi tuna marinated in a sesame ginger sauce with roasted corn, poblanos, onion, cucumber and avocado served with wonton chips.
- Shrimp Cocktail$12.00
Our house flatbread topped with sliced steak, grilled onions, roasted red peppers, sautéed mushrooms and melted American cheese.
- Hummus Plate$16.00
House-made garlic hummus with grilled naan bread, marinated olives, cucumbers, and pickled red onion.
- Pub Nachos$16.00
Deep fried Bavarian pretzel chips with melted cheddar, diced onion, bacon, jalapenos and scallions. Served with salsa and sour cream.
- Take Out Wings
- Snack Pretzels$12.00
- Short Rib Poutine$15.00
- Mozz Sticks$16.00
- Firecracker Shrimp$12.00
QUESADILLAS
- Chx Quesadilla$20.00
A tortilla grilled with cheddar cheese and diced grilled chicken breast. Served with a side of Mexican rice, salsa & sour cream.
- Carnitas Quesadilla$20.00
A tortilla grilled with cheddar cheese, and pulled Stout-BBQ chicken. Served with a side of Mexican rice, salsa & sour cream.
- Short Rib Quesadilla$21.00
A tortilla grilled with cheddar cheese, braised short rib & caramelized onions, served with a side of Mexican rice, salsa & sour cream.
- Veg Quesadilla$19.00
A tortilla grilled with cheddar cheese, portobello mushrooms, onion, roasted corn & poblanos. Served with a side of Mexican rice, salsa & sour cream.
- Cheese Quesadilla$17.00
A tortilla grilled with cheddar cheese, served with a side of Mexican rice, salsa & sour cream.
- Shrimp Quesadilla$21.00
SOUP & SALADS
- DB Chopped Salad$18.00
Mixed greens, roasted corn & red cabbage slaw, cucumbers, black beans, red peppers and shredded cheddar, served with a side of our house lime vinaigrette.
- Classic Caesar$15.00
Chopped romaine hearts drizzled with classic Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan cheese & croutons.
- Buffalo Chx Salad$19.00
Mixed greens, buffalo chips, tomatoes, cucumbers, bleu crumbles, tortilla strips, side bleu cheese dressing.
- Antioxidant Salad$18.00
- Roasted Beet Salad$15.00
- Farmhouse Salad$15.00
- French Onion Soup$10.00
A crock of classic-style French Onion soup topped with house-made croutons, melted Swiss & provolone cheeses.
- Ale-Simmered Chili$8.00+
A hearty chili of ground turkey, sweet potato, house-brewed ale, bell peppers, tomatoes & green chilis. Topped with melted cheddar, served with corn tortilla chips.
- Buffalo Chicken Soup$7.00+
A house favorite! A creamy soup of diced chicken breast, wing sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, carrots and celery, served with a side of corn tortilla chips.
- Soup of the Day$7.00+
A vegetarian broth based soup with seasonal vegetables and an added hint of. spice, served with crackers.
- New Clam Chowder$8.00+
BURGERS
- Angus Burger$18.00
100% Angus burger grilled to order, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun, served with tavern chips & pickle.
- Brewer's Burger$21.00
Half-pound Angus burger, gouda, spinach, pickled onions, roasted garlic & red ale aioli, over-easy egg, brioche bun, served with tavern chips & pickle.
- Cowboy Burger$20.00
Angus beef burger, argula, tomato, pimento cheese spread, fried jalapenos, brioche bun, tavern chips & pickle.
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$20.00
Half-pound Angus burger, marinated portobello mushroom, Swiss cheese, Mug root beer mayo, brioche bun. Served with tavern chips & pickle.
- Black & Bleu Burger$20.00
Half-pound Angus burger patty topped with hand-cut pepperoni, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh spinach & basil on a brioche bun. Served with tavern chips and pickle.
- Impossible® Cheeseburger$20.00
Fire-grilled plant-based Impossible® burger, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and our Signature sauce on a brioche bun. Served with tavern chips & pickle.
- Tex-Mex Burger$18.00
A southwest-spiced black bean & veggie burger with lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun. Served with tavern chips & pickle.
- Plant-Based Chicken Patty$17.00
A golden-fried plant-based chicken patty with lettuce, tomato, Red Ale & garlic aioli on a brioche bun. Served with tavern chips & pickle.
- Portobello Burger$17.00
Grilled & marinated portobello mushroom, smoked gouda, fresh spinach, bell peppers, and our Red ale & garlic aioli on a brioche bun. Served with tavern chips & pickle.
TACOS | PUB FARE
- Fish Tacos$19.00
Corn tortilla-encrusted cod loins lightly fried, red cabbage & corn slaw, avocado, and Baja sauce. Served in three soft flour tortillas with a side of Mexican rice.
- Carnitas Tacos$19.00
Hickory-smoked pork belly tossed in Korean BBQ sauce and sesame seeds, ginger-lime slaw. Served in three soft flour tortillas with a side of Mexican rice.
- Fish & Chips$25.00
Red Ale-battered cod loins fried golden brown. Served with potato wedges, our red cabbage & corn slaw, and tartar sauce.
- *Gluten-Free* Fish Tacos$19.00
Pan-seared cod, red cabbage & corn slaw, avocado, and Baja sauce. Served in three soft corn tortillas. Served with a side of Mexican rice.
- Pub Dipper$22.00
Braised short rib with caramelized onions and melted Swiss cheese on a demi-baguette, toasted with garlic butter and parmesan served with au jus and potato wedges.
- Barbacoa Tacos$19.00
Braised short rib, pickled red onion, avocado, and queso fresco. Served with three flour tortillas with a side of Mexican rice.
- Meatloaf & Mac$24.00
- Chef's Cut$31.00Out of stock
- Baked Cod$23.00
- Half Chicken$24.00
- Pasta Primavera$22.00
- Pasta Creole$24.00
- Pesto Linguini$21.00
- Alfredo$21.00
- Meatball Linguini$20.00
- Beef Wellington$33.00Out of stock
Grilled Mediterranean-marinated flank steak paired with a grilled shrimp skewer with lemon-butter. Served with mashed potatoes and honey-roasted carrots
SANDOS
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$21.00
Our house-brined chicken breast is buttermilk-battered and fried. Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, fried pickle chips, and bacon aioli. Served with tavern chips and a pickle.
- Steak Sando$21.00
- Turkey Apple Melt$17.00
Sliced deli turkey, granny smith apples, cheddar cheese, cranberry aioli, grilled wheat bread, served with tavern chips & pickle
- Open-Face Turkey$19.00
- Meatloaf Sando$19.00
- Ale-Battered Fish Sandwich$18.00
Ale-battered golden-fried Cod loin, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce served on a brioche bun
- Veggie Hummus Wrap$16.00
House garlic hummus, mixed greens, cucumber, red onion, herbed feta, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Wrapped in a flour tortilla, served with tavern chips and pickle.
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$17.00
Diced grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese dressing, Buffalo wing sauce. Wrapped in a flour tortilla, served with tavern chips and pickle.
SIDE ORDERS
KIDS MEALS
- Kid Pretzels$13.00
- Kid Hot Dog$13.00
All-beef hot dog on a bun, potato wedges, fruit, baby carrots, beverage & dessert
- Kid Mac & Cheese$13.00
Homemade shell pasta & white cheddar sauce, potato wedges, fruit, baby carrots, beverage & dessert.
- Kid Chicken Tenders$13.00
3 breaded tenders, potato wedges, fruit, baby carrots, beverage & dessert.
- Kid Pasta & Meatballs w/Sauce$13.00
Shell pasta with spaghetti sauce, beef meatballs, potato wedges, fruit, baby carrots, beverage & dessert.
- Kid Pasta with Butter$13.00
Shell pasta with butter, potato wedges, fruit, baby carrots, beverage & dessert.
- Kid Grilled Cheese$13.00
Grilled American on white, potato wedges, fruit, baby carrots, beverage & dessert.
- Kid Cheeseburger$13.00
5 oz. burger, yellow American, potato bun, served with potato wedges, fruit, baby carrots, beverage & dessert.
- Kid Quesadilla$13.00
- Kid Fish$13.00
- Kid Wild Nuggies$13.00
DESSERTS
DOG MENU
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Rustic, relaxed and ramped up to deliver the kind of food you need to have an Adirondack adventure or just the kind to, you know, satisfy your hunger. Light, heavy, basic, saucy, you name it, we've got it. Great for kids too!
184 Glen Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801