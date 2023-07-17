Popular Items

TBLT

$14.00

roasted turkey, bacon, cheddar, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, mayo

The Italiano

$13.00

soppressata, capicola, salami, pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, shredded lettuce, oil &amp; vinegar

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.00

sliced roasted chicken, crispy bacon, cheddar, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, jalapeno ranch


Sandwiches

Beef & Cheddar

$13.00

roast beef, cheddar, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion, druthers aioli

Pimento & Beef

$13.00

roast beef, pimento cheese spread, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, mayo

Triple B

$14.00

roast beef, crispy bacon, blue cheese dressing, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato

Chicken Po

$13.00

sliced roasted chicken, pickled red onion, candied jalapenos, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, remoulade

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.00

sliced roasted chicken, crispy bacon, cheddar, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, jalapeno ranch

TBLT

$14.00

roasted turkey, bacon, cheddar, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, mayo

The Big Bird

$13.00

roasted turkey, swiss, house slaw, sliced tomato, thousand island

Ham & Swiss

$13.00

sliced country ham, swiss, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, tangy mustard

Spicy Pork

$14.00

country ham, soppressata, bacon, provolone, shredded lettuce, candied jalapenos, cherry pepper aioli

The Italiano

$13.00

soppressata, capicola, salami, pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, shredded lettuce, oil &amp; vinegar

The Americano

$15.00

roast beef, roasted turkey, country ham, cheddar, swiss, house slaw, mayo &amp; tangy mustard

Caprese

$13.00

fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, basil, shredded lettuce, balsamic glaze

Sides

Orzo Salad

$4.00

Tangy Coleslaw

$4.00

A tangy cider based buttermilk coleslaw, with a blend of cabbage, carrots

Miss Vickie's Potato Chips

$3.00

Beverages

Bottled Water

$3.00