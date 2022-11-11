Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wheatfields



No reviews yet

70 Weibel Ave

Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Order Again

Popular Items

Jumbo Wings
Cheese Pizza
Boneless Wings

Family Meals

Family Meal

$39.99

6 Wing Cheese Pizza

$19.99

Appetizers (Copy)

Bavarian Pretzel

$8.99

Baked, cheddar cheese sauxe

Boneless Wings

$11.99

Breaded chicken breast tossed in your choice of sauce

Chicken Fingers

$10.99

Choice of dipping sauce

Jumbo Wings

Voted Best Wings in Saratoga

Buffalo Chicken Wontons

$12.99

Fried wonton, shredded chicken, cream cheese, bleu cheese sauce and sriracha

BWP Sliders

$15.00

Choice of 3 Sliders

Solo Cheddar Cheese Slider

$6.00

Solo Bleu Cheese Slider

$6.00

bleu cheeese, carmelized onion

Solo Mushroom Swiss Slider

$6.00

Solo Pulled Pork Slider

$6.00

Nachos

$12.99

seasoned cheese blend, onion, tomato, olive, lettuce, jalepeno, salsa, sour cream

Chips and Salsa

$5.99

Chili

$7.00

Cheddar cheese, sour cream, tortilla chips

Cup Soup

$6.99

Chef's Creation

Bowl Soup

$8.99Out of stock

Chef's Creation

Lg Onion Rings

$8.99

Saratoga Chips

$8.99

Bleu cheese sauce and crumbles, bacon bits

Salads (Copy)

Sm House Salad

$6.99

mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, onion

Lg House Salad

$12.99

mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, onion

BWP Cobb Salad

$15.99

mixed greens, grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, cucumber,, guac, bleu cheese crumble

Sm Caesar Salad

$7.99

romaine lettuce, shaved parm, croutons, caesar dressing

Lg Caesar Salad

$13.99

romaine lettuce, shaved parm, croutons, caesar dressing

Spinach Salad

$14.99

spinach, tomato, cucumber, pickled onion, bleu cheese crumble, balsamic vinagrette on the side

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.99

mixed greens, tomato, cucmber, carrots, buffalo chciekn tenders, bleu cheese crumble, pepperjack

Pizzas (Copy)

Cheese Pizza

$11.99

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.99

Meat Lovers Pizza

$15.99

sausage, pepperoni, bacon, mozzarella, red sauce

Supreme Pizza

$15.99

sausage, bacon, peppers, olives, onion, mozzarella, red sauce

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.99

buffalo chicken, bleu cheese, mozzarella, buffalo sauce

Margherita Pizza

$13.99

roasted tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil

C.B.R. Pizza

$13.99

grilled chicken, bacon, ranch

Veggie White

$14.99

mozzarella, green peppers, spinach, tomato, mushroom, onion, EVOO

White Pizza

$13.99

GF Cheese Pizza

$13.99

GF Pepperoni

$15.99

GF Meat Lovers

$17.99

sausage, pepperoni, bacon, mozzarella, red sauce

GF Supreme

$17.99

sausage, bacon, peppers, olives, onion, mozzarella, red sauce

GF Buffalo Chicken

$16.99

buffalo chicken, bleu cheese, mozzarella, buffalo sauce

GF Margherita

$15.99

roasted tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil

GF C.B.R.

$15.99

grilled chicken, bacon, ranch

GF Veggie White

$16.99

mozzarella, green peppers, spinach, tomato, mushroom, onion, EVOO

GF White Pizza

$13.99

Burgers (Copy)

BWP Burger

$13.99

LTO, BWP sauce on the side

Bleu Burger

$15.99

LTO, bacon, carmelized onions, bleu cheese sauce

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.99

LTO, mushroom and swiss

Cali Burger

$15.99

guac, bell pepper, onion, tomato, spinach, garlic lime aioli

Bourbon BBQ Burger

$15.99

cheddar cheese, bacon, onion ring, bourbon BBQ glaze

Power Plus Burger

$15.99

beyond beef (vegitarian), guac, spinach, tomato, onion

Turkey Burger

$14.99

LTO, pepperjack, BWP sauce on side

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

LTO, swiss, spinach, BWP sauce

Tacos (Copy)

Solo Fish Taco

$5.00

beer battered haddock, pico de gallo, lettuce, garlic lime aioli

Fish Tacos

$14.99

3 tacos - beer battered haddock, pico de gallo, lettuce, garlic lime aioli

Solo Shrimp Taco

$6.00

sauteed shrimp, lettuce, tomato, poblano corn salsa, chipotle aioli

Shrimp Tacos

$15.99

3 tacos - sauteed shrimp, lettuce, tomato, poblano corn salsa, chipotle aioli

Solo Buffalo Chicken Taco

$5.00

crispy buffalo chicken, pico de gallo, lettuce, bleu cheese crumbles

Buffalo Chicken Tacos

$14.99

3 tacos - crispy buffalo chicken, pico de gallo, lettuce, bleu cheese crumbles

Solo Pulled Pork Taco

$5.00

pulled pork, lettuce, tomato, poblano corn salsa, pickled red ion, BBQ sauce

Pulled Pork Tacos

$14.99

3 tacos - pulled pork, lettuce, tomato, poblano corn salsa, pickled red ion, BBQ sauce

Entrees (Copy)

BWP Mac & Cheese

$14.99

seasoned cheese blend, pepperjack, cheddar cheese sauce, toasted bread crumbs

Pulled Pork Mac

$16.99

pulled pork, poblano pepper, corn, carmelized onion, BBQ sauce, crumbled bleu cheese

Buffalo Mac

$15.99

buffalo chicken, seasoned cheese blend, bleu cheese, buffalo sauce, sriracha and bread crumb

Fish & Chips

$16.99

beer battered cod filet, tartar sauce, choice of side

Desserts (Copy)

Warm Apple Tart

$6.99

Raspberry Donut Cheesecake

$6.99

Oreo Mousse Pie

$6.99

Molten Lava Cake

$6.99

Chocolate Shake

$5.99

Vanilla Shake

$5.99

Carmel Shake

$5.99Out of stock

Cookies n Cream Shake

$5.99Out of stock

Kids Menu (Copy)

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.50

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.50

Kids Chix Sandwich

$7.50

Kids Mac

$7.50

Kids Sliders

$7.50

Kids Nachos

$7.50

Kids House Salad w/ Chicken

$7.50

Sides (Copy)

Side Saratoga Chips

$4.00

Sm Sweet Fries

$5.99

Lg Sweet Fries

$7.99

Sm Fries

$4.99

Lg Fries

$6.99

Sm Onion Ring

$4.99

Sm Side Guac

$2.00

Lg Side Guac

$4.00

Side Veggie of Day

$5.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$4.00

Side BWP Sauce

$1.00

Side Queso

$2.00

Side Marinara

$2.00

Side Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Balsamic

$1.00

Side Citrus Vin

$1.00

Side Garlic Vin

$1.00Out of stock

Side Honey Mustard

$1.00

Side Caesar Dress

$1.00

Side BBQ

$1.00

Side Mild

$1.00

Side Medium

$1.00

Side Hot

$1.00

Side Garlic Parm

$1.00

App

Soup Cup

House Salad

Ceasar Salad

RW Boneless Buffalo Wings

Entree

Buffalo Chicken Tacos

$25.00

White Pizza W Brocc

$25.00

CBR Sandwich

$25.00

Dessert

GF Molten Lava Cake

Apple Tart

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

70 Weibel Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

