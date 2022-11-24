Dock Brown's Lakeside Tavern imageView gallery

Dock Brown's Lakeside Tavern

513 Reviews

$$

511 Route 9P

Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Order Again

Popular Items

Boneless Wings
Dock's Wings
Hot Honey Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Appetizers

Dock's Quesadilla

Dock's Quesadilla

$12.00

Grilled Flour Tortilla stuffed with Cheddar Jack Cheese and Pico de Gallo, served with Salsa and Sour Cream on the side

Dock's Wings

Dock's Wings

$11.00+

Cooked Tender and Crispy, Served with Your Choice of Sauces

Boneless Wings

$15.00

Boneless Wings Tossed in Your Choice of Mild, Medium, Hot, Mango Habanero, Korean Dry Rub, Sweet Chili or Garlic Parm

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Served with a side of Marinara Sauce or Raspberry Melba

Soft Baked Pretzel Sticks

$9.00+

Served with a side of Queso Cheese or Spicy Mustard

Saratoga Chips

$9.00

with Bacon Horseradish Cheddar Dip served with Saratoga Chips

High Peak Nachos

$12.00

Tortilla Chips, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Onions and Jalapenos topped with a Creamy Queso Cheese and Shredded Cheddar

Soups & Salads

Soup of The Day

$5.50+

Garden Harvest Salad

$6.00+

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion & Shredded Carrots with Choice of Dressing

Dock's Caesar Salad

Dock's Caesar Salad

$7.00+

Romaine Tossed in Caesar Dressing Topped with Shaved Parmesan Cheese and Croutons

Burgers / Sandwiches & Such

Served with Fries or Side Garden Salad
Dock's Burger

Dock's Burger

$17.00

8 oz Freshly Ground Beef and Topped with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun

Black & Blue Burger

$19.00

Fresh Ground Beef seasoned in a Blackened Rub with Crumbled Blue Cheese and Sautéed Onions. Served on a Toasted Bun

BBQ Bourbon Burger

$19.00

Flavored in a BBQ Bourbon Sauce with Sautéed Onions, Applewood Smoked Bacon and Cheddar Cheese on a Toasted Bun

Veggie Burger

$16.00

Fried Chickpea, Pineapple and Portobello with Pickled Onions and Tzatziki Sauce

Mama Jude's Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Hearty White Bread grilled with melted American Cheese

Classic Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Breast with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Mayo on a Toasted Bun

Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Fried Chicken Breast with House Made Slaw, Pickle Chips and Spicy Mayo on a toasted Bun

Hot Honey Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Crispy Fried Chicken Breast served with house-made apple Slaw, Hot Honey, Candy Bacon and served on a Toasted Bun

Daddy Dee's Buffalo Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Crispy Fried Chicken Breast flavored in a Buffalo sauce with Jalapeños, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato and Crumbled Blue Cheese on a Toasted Bun

Grilled Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$18.00

Grilled Chicken Breast layered in a Roasted Red Pepper Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese. Served on a Toasted Bun

Jammin' Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Grilled Chicken Breast smeared with a Caramelized Balsamic Onion Jam, Applewood Smoked Bacon and Cheddar Cheese on a Toasted Bun

Caesar Salad Wrap

$13.00

Romaine Tossed in Caesar Salad Dressing topped with Shaved Parm and Croutons wrapped in a Gluten Free Chickpea, Green Onion and Cilantro Tortilla

Ruben

$16.00

Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, House Russian Dressing, Grilled on Deli Marble Rye

Fish N' Chips

$22.00

8 oz Fresh Beer Battered Haddock, Fries, House Made Coleslaw with Your Choice of Tartar or Cocktail Sauce

Fish Tacos

$20.00

3 Floured Tortillas stuffed with Sweet Chili Fried Haddock with Cabbage Slaw and Siracha Aioli

Judy's Classic Chicken Salad Wrap

$14.00

Dock's Own House Chicken Salad

Pizzas

Dock's Classic Pizza

$10.00

Thin crust Artisan style pizza dough with Marinara sauce, Mozzarella Cheese and Pepperoni

Angelina Pizza

$17.00

Thin crust Artisan style pizza dough with Olive Oil, Garlic, Pesto and Roasted Red Peppers topped with Mozzarella Shavings

Extra Sides

French Fries

$5.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Chips

$5.00

Desserts

Cookies N Cream

$8.00

Nestle Tollhouse Cookie Skillet with Vanilla Ice Cream

Toffee

$8.00

Cookie Skillet

$8.00

Cheesecake Topped With Whipped Cream

Ice Cream

$3.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$8.00

For The Kids

Served with a Side of Fries or Chips

Kid Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kid Quesadilla

$6.00

Kid Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

Drinks

Pepsi

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

7 UP

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Redbull

$5.75

Saratoga Flat

$5.50

Saratoga Sparkling

$5.50
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

511 Route 9P, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Directions

Gallery
Dock Brown's Lakeside Tavern image

