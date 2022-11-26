Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dazzo's Kitchen 42 RIver Street

42 River Street

Oneonta, NY 13820

Order Again

Popular Items

bolognese
Mussels
seafood pasta

Small Plates

Dad's Olives

$5.00

moroccan olives, citrus, chili

Foccacia

$4.00

house butter, seasonal jam

Beet Cured Salmon

$9.00

cider mignoette, basil aioli, sorrel

Roasted Shrimp

$14.00

crispy potato, dill, creme fraiche, lemon

Foccacia Refill

$2.00

Appetizers

Grilled Bok Choy

$11.00

peanut puree, pickled cippolini, gorganzola, spicy nuts

Salad

$13.00

baby romaine, bocarones, confit cherry tomato, roasted garlic-parmesan dressing

Beets

$12.00

wood fired, labnah, apple, pistachio gremolata

Suppli

$12.00

fried arborio rice, mozzarella, roasted tomato aioli

Occhi

$14.00

carmelized onion, ricotta, brown butter, sage

Mussels

$14.00

wood fired, cherry tomato, garlic, capers, pepperoncini

Roasted Carrots

$12.00

App Special

$16.00

Fresh Pasta

bolognese

$24.00

beef-pork ragu, cream, parmesan, pappardelle

seafood pasta

$28.00

clams, squid, fennel, saffron brodo, chili oil, bucatini

ravioli

$23.00

spinach-ricotta, mushroom duxelles, sweet peas, white wine cream

peanut chicken

$25.00

spiced peanut sauce, pulled chicken, sesame seeds, spaghetti alla chitarra

tomato tomato

$23.00

crushed cherry tomato, san marzano, roasted garlic, basil, fusili

chorizo

$27.00

Wood-Fired

Margherita

$16.00

crushed tomato, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, basil

Henry

$16.00

crused tomato, shredded mozzarella, oregano

Seneca

$19.00

vodka sauce, chorizo, fresh mozzarella, arugula, roasted red pepper aioli

Sausage

$18.00

crushed tomato, house made sausage, sun chokes, fresh mozzarella

Bruschetta

$17.00

garlic, olive oil, peach, tomato, ricotta

Desserts

Creme Brulee

$8.00

vanilla, egg custard, burnt sugar

Pot de Creme

$9.00

chocolate, berries, swiss meringue

Gelato (3 scoops)

$9.00

imported seasonal flavors, two or three scoops

Apple Galette

$10.00

local apples, flaky crust, northeast sharp cheddar cheese

a la mode

$3.00

COURSE

------------

FIRE COURSE 1

FIRE COURSE 2

FIRE COURSE 3

FIRE COURSE 4

FIRE COURSE 5

Roast

Half Chicken

$28.00

wood-fired chicken, almond-caper agrodolce, roasted potatoes, garlic butter

Steak

$48.00

prime ny strip, gorganzola butter, roasted garlic mash, carmelized shallot

Duck

$31.00

smoked duck breast, perfect carrots, parsnip puree, duck bone demiglace

Salmon

$33.00

Pork Shank

$32.00

Beer

Draft- Conehead IPA

$7.00

Draft- Lawson Pilsner

$7.00Out of stock

Draft- Whale Brown Ale

$6.00

Draft- Wrench IPA

$10.00

Draft- Zero Gravity lager

$7.00

Head Hunter IPA

$7.00

Minkey Sour

$10.00

Nine Pin Cider

$8.00

Nine Pin Pie-secco

$8.00

Non- Alcoholic Beer

$5.00

St Bernardus Belgian

$15.00

Tenement Pilsner

$8.00

Zero Gravity stout

$7.00

Wine by the Bottle

B-Pinot Nor- Block Nine

$44.00

B-Pinot Noir- Solena Cellars

$58.00

B-Montepulciano- Arche

$32.00

B-Rioja- Chatxo

$44.00

B-Chinon- Baron Truffe

$42.00

B-Nero D'Avola- Alto Reale

$36.00

B-Chianti- San Lorenzo

$36.00

B-Barolo- Corsini

$77.00

B-Primitivo- Piluna

$40.00

B-Amarone- Santi

$82.00

B-Malbec- Cuma

$36.00

B-Merlot- Milbrandt

$34.00

B-Bordeaux- Chapelle

$50.00

B-Red Blend- Yakima

$56.00

B-Cabernet- Hanging Vine

$44.00

B-Cabernet- Beckmen

$56.00

B-Cabernet- Centered

$65.00

B-Cabernet- Truchard

$76.00

B-Pinot Grigio- Donini

$32.00

B-Pinot Girs- Foris

$38.00

B-Sauv Blanc- Glazebrook

$36.00

B-Sancerre- Jolivet

$65.00

B-Gewurtz- Hugel

$50.00

B-Chrad- Grayson

$36.00

B-Chard- Spinona

$45.00

B-Chard- Cuvaison

$65.00

B-Prosecco- Lamberti

$40.00

B-Spkl Rose- Anderson Valley

$58.00

B-Rose- Infinito

$36.00

N/A Bevs

Cappuccino

$4.50

Club Soda

$4.00

Dbl Espresso

$4.50

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Espresso

$3.50

Ginger Ale

Hot Tea

$4.50

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Pepsi

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$4.00

Unswt Iced Tea

$4.00

Water Natural

$6.00

Water Sparkling

$5.50

Americano

$4.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Circle-ish pizza and other wood-fired goodness!

Location

42 River Street, Oneonta, NY 13820

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
