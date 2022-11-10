9 Miles East Farm
136 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Fun farm food. Award-winning sourdough crust pizza, hearty entrees, and freshly harvested vegetables from our 29-acre farm. Breakfast, lunch & dinner seven days. Family friendly.
Location
64 Excelsior Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
J And A American Grille Saratoga - 38 High rock Ave
No Reviews
38 High rock Ave Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Saratoga Springs
More near Saratoga Springs