Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Hero
Lemon Rosemary Chicken Dinner
Chicken Super Soup

Breakfast

Breakfast Hero

Breakfast Hero

$9.00

Scrambled local eggs, roasted veg, herb pesto, fontina cheese, nitrate-free ham on house-made sourdough roll. Available vegetarian.

Chia Bowl

Chia Bowl

$9.00

House-made coconut chia pudding topped with fresh fruit, nuts & seeds. (Gluten-free, vegan)

Grains & Greens

Grains & Greens

$9.00

The Veg Bowl plus organic whole grain and organic baby spinach. Toasted pagnotelle roll on the side. (Vegetarian; can be served gluten-free without roll.) Available to add: mushrooms, ham.

Hot Mess

Hot Mess

$12.00

The Veg Bowl plus sausage, ham, chimichurri and parmesan cheese. Toasted pagnotelle roll on the side.

Minimalist Pagnotelle

Minimalist Pagnotelle

$9.00

The classic. Ham, fried egg, cheese, ketchup.

Pagnotelle Egg Sandwich

Pagnotelle Egg Sandwich

$9.00

Breakfast sandwich with "the works": Ham, local egg, and cheese with roasted vegetables. Served on our house-made pagnotelle roll. Available vegetarian.

Salmon Sunday Pagnotelle

Salmon Sunday Pagnotelle

$15.00

Cold-smoked Hudson Valley Fisheries salmon, 9 Miles East Farm tomato, classic garnish. Served on our house-made pagnotelle roll.

Shakshuka

Shakshuka

$15.00

Shakshuka is great for any meal. 9 Miles East's version is boldly seasoned and topped with Maplebrook Farm feta from Vermont. House sourdough rolls are perfect for dunking.

Vegetable Bowl

Vegetable Bowl

$9.00

Roasted vegetables with a poached egg, topped with house-made pesto. Toasted pagnotelle roll on the side. (Vegetarian; can be served gluten-free without roll.) Available to add: mushroom, ham.

Yogurt Bowl

Yogurt Bowl

$9.00

Local yogurt from Argyle Cheese Farmer (Argyle, NY) topped with fresh fruit nuts & seeds. (Gluten-free, vegetarian)

Steel Cut Oats

Steel Cut Oats

$9.00

Back for fall and winter: Sprouted steel-cut oats with fruit, nuts and seeds, and maple syrup. GF and vegan.

Lunch

Argentinian Sandwich

Argentinian Sandwich

$15.00

The combination of grilled chorizo sausage and chimichurri is wildly popular in Argentina for good reason: Huge flavor. We're making them with local sausage from Walden Meats, our own chimichurri and sourdough rolls, and crisp lacto-fermenented cabbage that happens to be as healthy as it is delicious. Available for lunch or dinner.

Chicken Chopped Salad

Chicken Chopped Salad

$15.00

Baby greens, herb vinaigrette, pumpkin seeds, grilled chicken, and grilled harvest vegetables.

Cup of Soup

Cup of Soup

$7.00

Soup of the day.

Extra Dressing

$2.00
Fall Salad W Butternut & Tahini

Fall Salad W Butternut & Tahini

$15.00
Fall Salad W Chicken

Fall Salad W Chicken

$19.00
Simple Salad

Simple Salad

$10.00

Organic baby greens, our popular "green magic" farm-made herb vinaigrette, pumpkin seeds. Very simple, very healthy. A generous salad entree for one or a salad course for two.

Slice Of Pizza

Slice Of Pizza

$4.00

Available for lunch service only. Choose a slice of Farmhouse (cheese) or Barnyard (cheese + sausage).

Slice of Pizza, Cup of Soup, and Side Salad

Slice of Pizza, Cup of Soup, and Side Salad

$11.00

Slice of our Farmhouse, cheese, pizza or our Barnyard, local italian sausage, pizza with lunch of simple salad and soup of the day. Available for lunch only.

Small Simple Salad

Small Simple Salad

$4.50

Greens, pumpkin seeds, and our Green Magic dressing.

Toasted Ham Pagnotelle

$9.00
Turkey Pagnotelle

Turkey Pagnotelle

$9.00
Vegantinian Sandwich

Vegantinian Sandwich

$15.00

Our vegan iteration of the popular Argentinian Sandwich, featuring grilled portabella mushroom, chimichurri, and crisp lacto-fermented cabbage on a sourdough roll.

Dinner

"Indecision" Meal Deal

$50.00

"Indecision" Meal Deal One Farmhouse pizza, four pieces of grilled chicken (2 piri piri, 2 lemon rosemary) over garlic mashed root veg, a simple salad with organic baby greens and herb vinaigrette, and 2 Sunflower Blueberry Bars for dessert.

App Platter for 1

App Platter for 1

$9.00

Curated selection plated for sharing. Varies daily. Served with sliced pagnotelle.

App Platter Per Person

App Platter Per Person

$9.00+

Curated selection plated for sharing. Varies daily. Served with sliced pagnotelle.

Argentinian Sandwich with chorizo

Argentinian Sandwich with chorizo

$15.00

Grilled Walden Meats chorizo sausage, chimichurri, crunchy veg. Served on our house sourdough roll.

Chicken Miso Ramen

Chicken Miso Ramen

$16.00

Made with real-deal Sun Noodles.

Chimichurri Steak

Chimichurri Steak

$24.00

Grilled grass-fed beef, roasted root veg, chimichurri sauce. Delivered hot and ready to eat. Please specify in notes field how you would like your steak prepared (rare, medium-rare, etc.).

Extra dressing to go (2 oz.)

$2.00
Fall Mushroom Risotto

Fall Mushroom Risotto

$20.00

Wild mushroom blend, organic pearl barley, house mushroom stock, fresh herbs, shaved parmesan. Very hearty.

Fall Salad (vegetarian)

Fall Salad (vegetarian)

$15.00

Local greens, topped with chiffonade Tuscan Kale, Za'atar roasted butternut and red onion, Tahini drizzle, choppped parsley, toasted walnuts, Za'atar.

Fall Salad w/Chicken

Fall Salad w/Chicken

$19.00

Local greens, topped with chiffonade Tuscan Kale, Za'atar roasted butternut and red onion, chicken, Tahini drizzle, choppped parsley, toasted walnuts, Za'atar.

Lemon Rosemary Chicken Dinner

Lemon Rosemary Chicken Dinner

$20.00

Grilled lemon rosemary chicken with herb pesto, garlic mashed root veg.

Piri Piri Spicy Grilled Chicken

Piri Piri Spicy Grilled Chicken

$20.00

Piri Piri spicy grilled bone-in chicken, served over garlic mashed root vegetables. Gluten free.

Provencal Mussels

Provencal Mussels

$20.00

Prince Edward Island mussels in a tomato-based Provencal sauce.

Salmon Poke Bowl

Salmon Poke Bowl

$24.00

Local steelhead from Hudson Valley Fisheries, atop Butternut squash and red onion roasted in Za'atar, a middle eastern spice blend, and finally topped with a tahini drizzle. Served over dressed greens and a sliced house made sourdough roll.

Sauteed Kale Special

$9.00
Sauteed Salmon

Sauteed Salmon

$24.00

Sauteed filet of local Steelhead salmon.

Simple Salad

Simple Salad

$10.00

Organic baby greens, farm-made herb vinaigrette, pumpkin seeds. Very simple, very healthy.

Soup (changes daily; call for details)

Soup (changes daily; call for details)

$7.00

Varies daily. Call for details.

Thai Curry Mussels

Thai Curry Mussels

$20.00

Prince Edward Island mussels in a Thai green curry sauce.

Vegan Chimi Dinner

$16.00
Vegantinian Sandwich

Vegantinian Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled portabella mushroom, chimichurri, crunchy veg. Served on our house sourdough roll.

Chix Ramen

$18.00

This Week's Meals to GO

Acadia Go Box

Acadia Go Box

$9.00

Organic baby greens, heirloom yellow eyed beans from Osborne Family Farm in Maine, buckwheat, carrots, gold beets, red onion, parsley, blueberries and almonds. Toss it up with the house made blueberry vinaigrette.

Acadia Go Box Pro

Acadia Go Box Pro

$12.00

Organic baby greens, heirloom yellow eyed beans from Osborne Family Farm in Maine, buckwheat, chicken, carrots, gold beets, red onion, parsley, blueberries and almonds. Toss it up with the house made blueberry vinaigrette.

Athens GO Box

Athens GO Box

$9.00

A popular high-protein Greek GO Box featuring organic baby greens, fresh cucumber, fresh parsley, organic quinoa, toasted almonds, organic chickpeas, kalamata olives, and Maplebrook Farm feta from Vermont. Greek vinaigrette with extra-virgin olive oil and red wine vinegar.

Athens GO Box Pro

Athens GO Box Pro

$12.00

A popular high-protein Greek GO Box featuring organic baby greens, fresh cucumber, fresh parsley, organic quinoa, toasted almonds, organic chickpeas, kalamata olives, chicken, and Maplebrook Farm feta from Vermont. Greek vinaigrette with extra-virgin olive oil and red wine vinegar.

Beef & Barley Soup

Beef & Barley Soup

$7.00
Chicken Super Soup

Chicken Super Soup

$7.00

Farm-made chicken soup made with high-quality ingredients. We enhance the natural health benefits of bone broth with anti-inflammatory turmeric and immune-boosting garlic and cayenne. Which also happen to make the chicken soup extra-delicious. Gluten free and dairy free.

Extra dressing or sauce (2 oz.)

$2.00
Pozole Rojo 1 To Go

Pozole Rojo 1 To Go

$14.00

Thick, hearty stew with mild guajillo peppers, sweet corn, farm-made stock, Vermont pork shoulder, squash, chickpeas, and zucchini. Served over whole-grain rice.

Pozole Rojo Dinner

Pozole Rojo Dinner

$28.00

Thick, hearty stew with mild guajillo peppers, sweet corn, farm-made stock, Vermont pork shoulder, squash, chickpeas, and zucchini. Served over whole-grain rice.

PIZZA

Farmhouse Pizza

Farmhouse Pizza

$22.00

Cheese

Barnyard Pizza

Barnyard Pizza

$22.00

Italian sausage

Grilled Vegetable Pizza

Grilled Vegetable Pizza

$22.00

Grilled fresh vegetables (broccoli, cauliflower, peppers and squash). Local mozzarella. Farm-made tomato sauce. Three-day naturally leavened sourdough crust made with organic Farmer Ground Flour.

Sauteed Mushroom Pizza

Sauteed Mushroom Pizza

$22.00

Barnyard w/ Mushrooms Pizza

$22.00

Half Farmhouse Half Barnyard Pizza

$22.00

Half & Half (specify which of current offerings goes on each half)

$22.00
Vegan Farmhouse (white bean puree instead of cheese) Pizza

Vegan Farmhouse (white bean puree instead of cheese) Pizza

$22.00

With delicious house-made white bean puree instead of cheese. Grilled veggies can be added upon request.

Vegan Grilled Vegetable (white bean puree instead of cheese)

$22.00
Candied Pepper Pizza

Candied Pepper Pizza

$22.00
Hot Honey Pizza

Hot Honey Pizza

$22.00

White Pizza With Broccoli

$22.00
Roasted Garlic Pizza

Roasted Garlic Pizza

$22.00

BEVERAGE

Beer

$7.00

Not available for delivery or take out.

Wine

$9.00

Not available for delivery or take out.

Cocktail

$12.00

Not available for delivery or take out.

Coffee

Coffee

$3.73

Cold Brew

$4.50

Iced Coffee

$3.73
Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Half Tea\ Half Lemonade

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00
YesFolk Kombucha (on tap)

YesFolk Kombucha (on tap)

$6.00

Sweet Cider by the glass

$4.00
Sparkling Saratoga Water Liter

Sparkling Saratoga Water Liter

$5.00

Saratoga Glass

$3.00

Old Tavern Farm Chardonnay 2020

$28.00

Frappato Siciliane 2020

$25.00Out of stock

Stones & Bones 2019 (Portugal)

$20.00

Sstones & Bones Sauvignon Blanc

$25.00

Pillastro

$24.00

Grocery

9 Miles East Insulated Tote Bag

9 Miles East Insulated Tote Bag

$10.00
Argyle Cheese Farmer Yogurt

Argyle Cheese Farmer Yogurt

$8.00

Argyle Cheese Farmer Yogurt. Freshly made local yogurt from the Holstein herd at Argyle Cheese Farmer. You'll never buy mass-produced grocery store yogurt again. Plain, pure, unflavored, ready for sweet or savory applications.

Butter

$6.00
Chia

Chia

$5.00

A great snack, breakfast or dessert. Flavors change weekly.

Dozen Eggs

Dozen Eggs

$6.00

Organic, non-GMO eggs from pastured chickens. No soy in feed. Vibrant yolks.

Hot Dates

Hot Dates

$8.00
House-made Pesto

House-made Pesto

$8.00

Wonder what makes our pagnotelle sandwiches or pesto pizzas so delicious? It's this blend of fresh herbs, organic baby greens, shaved parmesan, EV olive oil, fresh lemon juice, and plenty of fresh garlic. Nut-free, gluten-free. A little goes a long way.

Local Honey

Local Honey

$8.50

Local honey Glass jars of pure, unrefined local honey.

Maple Syrup Small Bourbon

Maple Syrup Small Bourbon

$6.00

Fantastic local maple syrup from Salem, NY. 1.7 oz. bottle.

Rusty Bucket Wood-Smoked Maple Syrup

Rusty Bucket Wood-Smoked Maple Syrup

$5.00
Salmon Filet

Salmon Filet

$14.00

Fresh Steelhead salmon filet Very fresh fish from our friends at Hudson Valley Fisheries in Hudson, NY.

Sourdough Loaf

Sourdough Loaf

$8.00

Our house-made sourdough.

Vega Coffee

Vega Coffee

$14.00

Same great coffee we serve in our dining room. Sustainably grown. Farmer roasted This light-bodied coffee is a flavorful choice with bright acidity and fruity notes. Minimal roasting time highlights the nuanced, complex flavors of our single-origin, shade-grown varietals.

Tomato Jam

$5.00

Momma Bear Lollipops

$14.00

Elihu Farm Eggs

$7.50

Bakery

Sourdough Bread

Sourdough Bread

$8.00

Our popular house-made sourdough bread, great for sandwiches, toast, French toast.

Day-old Sourdough

$4.00
Pagnotelle Roll

Pagnotelle Roll

$2.00

Our house-made sourdough rolls also used for our sandwiches.

Chocolate Pot De Creme

$8.00
Double Chocolate Walnut Cookie (GF)

Double Chocolate Walnut Cookie (GF)

$4.00

Our popular chocolate cookies, with walnuts and sea salt. Made with buckwheat flour, so they are gluten free.

Almond Cookie (GF)

Almond Cookie (GF)

$4.00

We like to call it a "breakfast cookie." Made with almond flour and sunflower butter. Raisins, cranberries and almonds.

Sunflower Blueberry Bar

$4.00

Pumpkin Spice Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Carrot Tahini Bread

$4.00

$3 Thursdays

GO Basket $3 special

GO Basket $3 special

$3.00

Kingston is the newest addition to the GO Box roster. With seasoned rice and pintos, jerk spice-roasted sweet potatoes, peppers and onions, scallions, sunflower seeds and high quality chicken. Features a balsamic and jerk seasoning vinaigrette. Gluten, dairy, and soy-free.

Dinner To Go

$28.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fun farm food. Award-winning sourdough crust pizza, hearty entrees, and freshly harvested vegetables from our 29-acre farm. Breakfast, lunch & dinner seven days. Family friendly.

Website

Location

64 Excelsior Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Directions

Gallery
9 Miles East Farm image

